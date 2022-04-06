Jurassic World 3 set to be the longest Jurassic Park movie ever

When it comes to Batman's biggest foe, many actors have taken on the role of the Joker over the years. Both Heath Ledger and Joaquin Phoenix earned Academy Awards for their portrayals of the DC villain, and many other big names have donned the iconic Joker look ranging from Jack Nicholson to Jared Leto. Recently, Eternals star Barry Keoghan was heard voicing the character in The Batman, and a newly-released deleted scene provided a closer look at his take on the Clown Prince of Crime. When it comes to fan-casting the part of the Joker, there's one actor we never knew we needed in the role. Jurassic World: Dominion star Jeff Goldblum took to Instagram this week to show off his very own Joker cosplay.

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO