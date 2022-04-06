ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jurassic World 3 set to be the longest Jurassic Park movie ever

Cover picture for the articleJurassic World Dominion looks set to be the longest entry in the Jurassic franchise. A sequel to 2018's Fallen Kingdom and the sixth Jurassic movie – almost three decades on from the game-changing original – Dominion brings back Sam Neill as Dr Alan Grant, Laura Dern as Dr Ellie Sattler and...

Cinema Blend

Jeff Goldblum Dressed Up As Joker, And Now I Want To See Him Play The Batman Villain

It’s no secret that superhero movies are everywhere, with various studios creating their own cinematic universe. Given the massive popularity of DC’s Batman, Gotham City and its denizens have been adapted for film a number of times. Jurassic Park icon Jeff Goldlbum recently dressed up as The Joker, and now I want to see him play the Batman villain.
MOVIES
TheWrap

The 7 Best New Movies on Netflix in March 2022

With Netflix’s recent emphasis on creating their own movies to fill up their vast digital library, there has been less importance placed on older, licensed films from other studios. But March’s slate of new Netflix movies is a potent mixture of Netflix original films and titles from elsewhere, making for a rich bouquet of springtime entertainment. (You heard us.)
MOVIES
CNET

The Best Sci-Fi Movies on HBO Max

When it comes to classic sci-fi movies, HBO Max is absolutely stacked. It also added a handful of new titles this month, including Jurassic Park, Pacific Rim and an awesome little Spanish gem called Timecrimes. Scroll down for the extensive options available on HBO Max. Scanners (1981) A warning for...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Jurassic World: Dominion Star Jeff Goldblum Cosplays As the Joker in New Photo

When it comes to Batman's biggest foe, many actors have taken on the role of the Joker over the years. Both Heath Ledger and Joaquin Phoenix earned Academy Awards for their portrayals of the DC villain, and many other big names have donned the iconic Joker look ranging from Jack Nicholson to Jared Leto. Recently, Eternals star Barry Keoghan was heard voicing the character in The Batman, and a newly-released deleted scene provided a closer look at his take on the Clown Prince of Crime. When it comes to fan-casting the part of the Joker, there's one actor we never knew we needed in the role. Jurassic World: Dominion star Jeff Goldblum took to Instagram this week to show off his very own Joker cosplay.
MOVIES
Variety

Box Office: Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum’s ‘The Lost City’ Takes Down ‘The Batman’ With $31 Million Debut

Click here to read the full article. Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum’s screwball romantic comedy “The Lost City” collected $31 million at North American theaters over the weekend, a promising sign that Netflix hasn’t completely seized on the meet-cute market. Of course, Paramount, which is behind “The Lost City,” did not rely only on positive reviews — or the tease of Tatum’s bare behind — to fuel ticket sales. The on-screen chemistry between Bullock and Tatum, who were inescapable on social media, billboards and in trailers while promoting the film, were key in getting audiences to cinemas. That’s a huge accomplishment in...
MOVIES
purewow.com

This Liam Neeson Mystery-Thriller Is the #2 Movie on Netflix

For those who loved Liam Neeson in the Taken film series, this newly trending thriller on Netflix will surely be of interest. In 2014, Neeson starred in a neo-noir mystery flick titled A Walk Among the Tombstones, which was based on a 1992 novel of the same name by Lawrence Block. ﻿A Walk Among the Tombstones ﻿was the tenth of Block's novels to feature Matthew Scudder, an ex-NYPD cop who begins working as a private investigator.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Nicolas Cage's new movie lands rare 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes

Nicolas Cage plays... Nicolas Cage in a meta comedy that has a 100% score on movie review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. The upcoming, bizarre The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent sees the prolific actor play a fictionalised version of himself. In a creative rut and swamped with debts, this Nic Cage lives in a hotel awaiting his next, big break.
MOVIES
EW.com

Avengers Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans to reunite in new movie

Captain America and Black Widow are together again. Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson have set their next joint cinematic adventure after years of playing opposite each other in Disney's Marvel movies. The pair are set to star in a new film, Project Artemis, which was just acquired by Apple in a highly competitive situation, EW has learned.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Walking Dead spinoff show to bring back classic villain

Walking Dead spoilers follow. Samantha Morton is the latest star set to join the cast of Tales of the Walking Dead. Although little is known about her upcoming storyline, Morton will be reprising her role as Alpha, who featured as one of the villains of The Walking Dead (via The Hollywood Reporter).
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Matthew McConaughey Says He ‘Dropped Tears,’ Nearly Had to ‘Change Careers’ After Turning Down $14.5 Million for a Movie

Matthew McConaughey is one of the biggest names in Hollywood. After kickstarting his career in the 1990s, he rapidly became known for his roles in various romantic comedies. Several classics include “How to Lose a Guy In 10 Days,” “Failure to Launch,” and “Fool’s Gold.” However, in speaking about the growth of his career, the actor revealed he once “dropped tears” and nearly had to change careers after turning down a $14.5 million offer for a movie. See what he has to say about the experience in the clip below.
MOVIES
SFGate

‘Fantastic Beasts 3’ Critics: Mads Mikkelsen Is Better Than Johnny Depp and ‘Should’ve Been Cast From the Start’

Although “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” is earning middling reviews from critics (it launched on Rotten Tomatoes with a 59% from 39 reviews), nearly every critic agrees Mads Mikkelsen is a vast improvement over Johnny Depp as the villainous wizard Grindelwald. Depp played the character in “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald,” but he was removed from the new film just one week into production. Warner Bros. asked Depp to exit the movie following his libel case against The Sun. Mikkelsen was brought in to replace Depp.
MOVIES
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Worst Clint Eastwood Movie Of All Time

Clint Eastwood is a unique figure in Hollywood. He started out as a TV star in a mediocre show “Rawhide”.  He made the jump to movies by becoming a star of several films that were not even made in America. Known as “Spaghetti Westerns”, these were made in Italy in the 1960s and included “A […]
MOVIES
NME

‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3’ has broken a world record for prosthetics

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 has broken the world record for “most makeup appliances” on a single production, with the film still 13 months away from release. Introduced in 2014, the franchise currently centres around Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Drax The Destroyer (Dave Bautista) Groot (Vin Diesel) Rocket (Bradley Cooper) and Gamora (Zoe Saldana). By the end of Avengers Endgame, the team also included Nebula (Karen Gillan) and Mantis (Pom Klementieff).
MOVIES
ComicBook

Avengers: Endgame's Sebastian Stan Says Movie was "Tough to Shoot" for One Big Reason

Next month marks three years since Avengers: Endgame hit theaters, and it's still a big topic of discussion for Marvel fans and stars alike. Pretty much every big name in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has stories to share about their time making the iconic film, and the latest tidbit comes from Sebastian Stan. Stan first joined the MCU as Bucky Barnes when Captain America: The First Avenger was released in 2011, and he went on to appear in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and most recently starred in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+. The actor also made a cameo appearance in Black Panther. During a recent chat with the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Stan revealed why Endgame was "tough to shoot."
MOVIES
Newport Buzz

(WATCH) The Trailer for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ is here and it’s AMAZING!!!

Check out the latest trailer for “Top Gun: Maverick”. After more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of TOPGUN graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: “Rooster,” the son of Maverick’s late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka “Goose.” Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it.
NEWPORT, RI
ComicBook

Jurassic World: The Legacy of Isla Nublar What's In The Box Sneak Peek Revealed (Exclusive)

We're not too far out from Funko Games' Jurassic World: The Legacy of Isla Nublar Kickstarter, but if you want a sneak peek at everything that comes in the box, we've got you covered with an exclusive first look! Funko Games Lead Game Designer Dexter Stevens, Editorial Manager Ruby Wishnietsky, and Game Producer Korby Sears walk fans through some of the coolest aspects of the game, including the 12 gorgeous Dinosaur miniatures and the character cards that feature new abilities that you'll learn and scratch off as you move through the campaign. The 20 sided Amber Die will introduce chaos into the adventure as will the various stickers you place all across the board, and you can check out everything up close in the new video above.
VIDEO GAMES
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix Lands New ‘Spy Kids’ Movie With Robert Rodriguez Back as Director

The Spy Kids franchise is headed to Netflix. The streaming giant is partnering with Robert Rodriguez, the filmmaker who created the family action-comedy movie series, to relaunch and reimagine the property for a new generation.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Bridgerton' Spinoff Finds Its Young Queen CharlotteNetflix Signs Five-Year Lease Extension at Vancouver Production HubDaniel Kaluuya Making Screenwriting Debut With Futuristic Dystopian Film 'The Kitchen' for Netflix Rodriguez will write, direct and produce the new feature project for the streaming service, Netflix announced Wednesday, with news coming 21 years to the day after the first Spy Kids hit theaters back in 2001. The original Spy Kids...
