ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Selling Sunset’s Amanza Smith Debuts ‘Invincible’ Face Tattoo: ‘Go Hard or Go Home’

Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 2 days ago

Fresh ink! Selling Sunset 's Amanza Smith showed off her latest tattoo — and told fans not to worry about its placement.

See Celebs' Wildest Tattoos of All Time

Read article

"Go hard or go home," she captioned an Instagram carousel on Tuesday, April 5, featuring photos of several new designs on her hands and in her ear. One video showed the process of inking the word "invincible" on her jawline.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XTv0W_0f14qKOB00
Amanza Smith Courtesy of Amanza Smith/Instagram

"Yes technically it’s a fave [sic] tattoo," the reality star continued. "You can see it only when I look way up though! I'm crazy y'all but not totally crazy! @opal_tattoo and Zara are amazing! She's such a sweet soul and her shop is adorable! Thank you for my new ink! ❤️🙏🏽 #invincible #mom #pray."

The Netflix personality's fans and friends weighed in on the artwork in the comments, with costar Emma Hernan writing, "You're the coolest human I know 🔥." Tina Louise , who recently split from Selling Sunset's Brett Oppenheim , added, "That's ma gurl 🔥."

Mark Your Calendar! Everything to Know About 'Selling Sunset' Season 5

Read article

Chrishell Stause commented that she had some new ink of her own. "I'll show u my new one when I see u! ☺️ didn't commit this much tho," she wrote. "Just a cute tiny thing. Miss u!! Xoxo."

You alum Ambyr Childers , gushed, "❤️❤️you’re gonna have to go with me to get one!!"

Smith went on to show just how subtle her face tattoo is by uploading a front-facing video via her Instagram Story. "For those who asked..." she captioned the footage, turning her head from side to side.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07b9j2_0f14qKOB00
Amanza Smith Courtesy of Amanza Smith/Instagram

Among Smith's new designs is the word "mom" written in script on her hand. The interior design expert recently won full custody of daughter Noah and son Braker, whom she shares with ex-husband Ralph Brown , after revealing that she has not heard from her former spouse since 2019.

Selling Sunset’s Amanza Smith’s Missing Ex-Husband Ralph: What We Know

Read article

"I'm relieved that this long process is over. It's been incredibly hard on me and especially the children," Smith exclusively told Us Weekly in a statement following the September 2021 hearing. "We will never be 'over' the absence of their father, but hopefully we can move forward in a more positive way now that we are unhindered by the legal obstacles that prevented me from making the decisions that are best for us as a family of three."

According to court docs obtained by Us at the time, the retired football player has "no visitation" until he provides the proper information, including an updated contact address.

Smith is expected to return for season 5 of Selling Sunset , which premieres on April 22.

Comments / 0

Related
POPSUGAR

Megan Fox Debuts Wispy, Side-Swept Bangs

Megan Fox just became the most recent celebrity to debut a major hair change, and we're starting to wonder if there's something in the water. After Selena Gomez debuted bottleneck bangs on March 31, later that night Megan Fox showed off her own side-swept bangs with face-framing pieces on Instagram while promoting fiancé Machine Gun Kelly's new album.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Former NCIS star Pauley Perrette looks unrecognizable after wild hair transformation

Fans of NCIS will remember former chief forensic scientist Abby Sciuto, played by Pauley Perrette, for her gothic style and jet-black hair. But three years after leaving the hit show, Pauley has distanced herself even further from her character by undergoing a dramatic hair transformation and ditching her trademark hue completely. The 52-year-old surprised her fans in November by unveiling her new "rainbow" do – and there was not a hint of black insight.
HAIR CARE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralph Brown
Person
Tina Louise
Person
Ambyr Childers
Hello Magazine

Jennifer Aniston's heartbreak as she pays tribute to 'little one' on bittersweet day

Jennifer Aniston paid tribute to her dogs on Wednesday's National Puppy Day, sharing several adorable pictures of them on Instagram. Taking to her Stories, the actress delighted fans as she said never-before-seen snaps of her pet Chesterfield as a puppy. WATCH: Jennifer Aniston stuns in gold tassel trousers. "I don't...
PETS
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Halsey's Cutout Crystal Jumpsuit Comes With Seriously Flared Pants

Halsey made a statement at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. On March 22, the About Face creator pulled up to the award show in Los Angeles wearing a show-stopping Andres Sarda Swarovski-covered jumpsuit that commanded attention from every angle. The crystal top featured a black leather underwire and symmetrical cutouts, leaving Halsey's many tattoos on full display. Their outfit had hip cutouts and some seriously flared pants that put a fun spin on the traditional red carpet train. Styled by Law Roach, Halsey paired the outfit with metallic Stuart Weitzman platform heels, silver earrings, and metallic rings.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Face Tattoo#Tattoos#Selling Sunset#Invincible
Glamour

Ashton Kutcher Couldn’t Keep His Eyes Off Mila Kunis During Their Oscars Red-Carpet Debut

After seven years of marriage, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher just attended the Academy Awards as a couple for the first time. The pair, who fell in love 14 years after meeting on the of That ’70s Show and now have two children, walked the Oscars red carpet together on March 27. Kutcher could hardly take his eyes off Kunis, who was decked out in a pink silk gown by Zuhair Murad. To be fair, the Black Swan actor looked just as enthralled with her husband in his black tuxedo.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Tattoo
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
In Style

Miley Cyrus Wore the Shortest Romper to Meet Some Fans

Miley Cyrus is kind of known for her boundary-pushing, leaving-little-to-the-imagination fashion sense. And her latest outfit is right on brand. On Thursday, the pop star posted a video to her Instagram Story that filmed a meet-and-greet outside of her hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. She hugged fans, waved, and posed for photos all while wearing the shortest romper imaginable. She paired the skintight multicolored one-piece with black gloves, matching chunky, knee-high boots from Ganni, and reflective sunglasses. Her blonde hair was styled into a bob with brunette tones sticking out from underneath.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

117K+
Followers
15K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy