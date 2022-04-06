ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Ocean Shipping Reform Act and Release of Strategic Oil Reserves

By AgInfo.net
News Talk KIT
News Talk KIT
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

**The California Department of Water Resources allocated nearly $30 million in March to repair segments of the Friant-Kern Canal. The 152-mile-long canal delivers water to 1 million acres of farmland from Fresno to Bakersfield. A critical 33-mile stretch in eastern Tulare County...

newstalkkit.com

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

India Indicates Readiness to Release More Oil Reserves

New Delhi (Reuters) -India will take "appropriate" steps to calm the rise in oil prices, triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the junior oil minister said on Monday, indicating the country could release more oil from national stocks if required. India, the world's third biggest oil consumer and importer, imports...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Industry
Bakersfield, CA
Business
Bakersfield, CA
Government
State
California State
Fresno, CA
Industry
Local
California Business
Bakersfield, CA
Industry
Fresno, CA
Government
Fresno, CA
Business
City
Bakersfield, CA
Local
California Government
City
Fresno, CA
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

US-based Chinese professor calls on China to invade Taiwan with ‘overwhelming troops, firepower’

A Chinese professor who works in the U.S. called on China to invade Taiwan with “our overwhelming troops and firepower” last week during a speech in Beijing. Professor Yi Li spoke to students at the Chaoyang District Party School in Beijing last Friday in which he praised the Russian military strategy in the ongoing invasion of Ukraine and suggested it serves as a model for how China can invade and “reunify” with Taiwan, according to his remarks shared on China’s WeChat social media platform.
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Reserves#Ethanol#Shipping#Senate Bill#American#The Hagstrom Report#The White House
New Jersey Monitor

‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market

WASHINGTON — Jon Zang walks his dog several times a day in his mobile home community in West Goshen Township, Pennsylvania. It’s quiet, as most of his neighbors are at work. But he often wonders how many more walks he and his bulldog mix, Ladybug, will have down the streets of the place he’s called […] The post ‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

Hundreds to blockade West Virginia coal plant where Senator Joe Manchin makes $500,000 a year

Hundreds of activists are gathering in West Virginia to blockade the coal plant which earns the state’s Senator Joe Manchin around half a million dollars a year. The West Virginia Rising coalition intends to hold the non-violent protest at the Grant Town Coal Waste Power Plant on Saturday, 9th April, dubbing it “The Coal Baron Blockade”. Mr Manchin made nearly $492,000 in business income from Enersystems Inc., a company based in Fairmont, West Virgina, according to a 2020 disclosure filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. There is no evidence that this breaks any laws. The Independent has contacted...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
Daily Mail

University of Kansas professor faces 20 years in federal prison after he is convicted of hiding his ties to the Chinese government while working on US-funded research

A University of Kansas professor faces 20 years in jail after being convicted for fraud for hiding his ties to the Chinese government while working on US-funded research. Feng 'Franklin' Tao, 55, was found guilty of three counts of wire fraud and one of making false statements for failing to disclose to KU that he was also employed full-time by a government-affiliated institution, Fuzhou University, in China.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Salon

Dozens arrested as more than 1,000 join largest ever "scientist-led civil disobedience campaign"

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. More than 1,000 scientists across the globe chained themselves to the doors of oil-friendly banks, blocked bridges, and occupied the steps of government buildings on Wednesday to send an urgent message to the international community: The ecological crisis is accelerating, and only a "climate revolution" will be enough to avert catastrophe.
LOS ANGELES, CA
94.3 Lite FM

There’s a 1.4 Billion Pound Strategic Cheese Reserve Hidden in a Cave Below Springfield, Missouri

Apparently, the US Government is hiding billions of pounds of cheese in a cave in Missouri. We are serious, why are they doing this?. According to Yahoo.com, the US Government is storing over 1.4 billion pounds of cheese in the caves of Missouri. This all started years ago in the 70s when the US government started buying cheese from farmers to help them stay afloat but they bought so much they had to figure out what to do with it all.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
News Talk KIT

Another Price Drop But Yakima Drivers Still Feel The Pain

The price is down but it's still expensive. Gas. it's something most of us need and this week the price is averaging $4.58 per gallon, according to GasBuddy's survey of 91 stations in Yakima. Prices in Yakima are 44.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.38 per gallon higher than a year ago. Looking for the cheapest gas? GasBuddy says it's in Wapato at the Wolfden priced at $3.98 per gallon.
YAKIMA, WA
Nature.com

GO-SHIP Easy Ocean: Gridded ship-based hydrographic section of temperature, salinity, and dissolved oxygen

Despite technological advances over the last several decades, ship-based hydrography remains the only method for obtaining high-quality, high spatial and vertical resolution measurements of physical, chemical, and biological parameters over the full water column essential for physical, chemical, and biological oceanography and climate science. The Global Ocean Ship-based Hydrographic Investigations Program (GO-SHIP) coordinates a network of globally sustained hydrographic sections. These data provide a unique data set that spans four decades, comprised of more than 40 cross-ocean transects. The section data are, however, difficult to use owing to inhomogeneous format. The purpose of this new temperature, salinity, and dissolved oxygen data product is to combine, reformat and grid these data measured by Conductivity-Temperature-Depth-Oxygen (CTDO) profilers in order to facilitate their use by a wider audience. The product is machine readable and readily accessible by many existing visualisation and analysis software packages. The data processing can be repeated with modifications to suit various applications such as analysis of deep ocean, validation of numerical simulation, and calibration of autonomous platforms.
INDUSTRY
News Talk KIT

Ag News: Costs of Crops Outpacing Revenue

**The cost of growing crops could outpace revenue for many farmers this year, making it more difficult to break even despite rising commodity prices and increasing domestic and global demand. An American Farm Bureau Market Intel Report says farm production costs are likely to rise 6% in 2022, following a...
AGRICULTURE
News Talk KIT

News Talk KIT

Yakima, WA
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
885K+
Views
ABOUT

1280 AM 99.3 FM KIT has the best news coverage for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy