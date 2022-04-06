'Suddenly he is turning up in heels, I don't quite understand the point': Ulrika Jonsson takes a swipe at Harry Styles for his fashion choices as she asks 'where have all the men gone?'

Ulrika Jonsson has taken a swipe at Harry Styles in her latest column, questioning the singer's fashion choices and no doubt inciting the wrath of his fans.

The presenter also asked 'where all the men have gone' when discussing Harry's slew of dauntless red carpet ensembles in her column for The Sun newspaper.

Ulrika began her column with the opening: 'Another day, another male sleb in a blouse, clutching a handbag or wearing heels.' (sic)

She went on to say that she was 'a bit perplexed and irritated' at the flamboyance of male stars such as Harry Styles, Timothee Chalamet and Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

She said of Harry: 'This is one young man who is more than a little comfortable turning up on the red carpet in dresses, cardigans, sequins and pearls. He has a penchant for scarves.'

'And when he first appeared publicly like this, it felt utterly unexpected. But I initially thought: 'Good on you, boy.'

'He had always been such a macho, naughty boy, draped in tattoos, and suddenly he is turning up in heels. I don't quite understand the point,' she declared.

Continuing with a swipe at the former One Direction star's masculinity, Ulrika wrote: 'My question now is: Where have all the men gone?'

Harry is known for his bold sense of style, often opting for frills, sequins and colourful ensembles during photoshoots and red carpet appearances.

But It wasn't just Harry who took the wrath, as Ulrika also displayed her distaste for Dominic Calvert-Lewin's GQ cover, which showed him donning a double-denim co-ord as he clutched onto a Chanel handbag.

Making her feelings known, Ulrika confirmed: 'Let's be clear. It doesn't repulse me in any way. It just gives out a strong message of ambiguity towards their sexual identity, suggests they are not strictly either female or masculine.'

She later added: 'But this feels like a watered-down version of drag, like a little plaything just put in place to create attention, debate and contemplation. Not to mention confusion. And to that end, I can't escape the feeling that this is really just a trend.'

In a 2019 interview with Dazed Harry explained how experimenting with fashion has allowed him to feel more confident, especially when performing.

'I love the clothes. That helps a lot. Just going on stage in a nuts suit with a bunch of sequins makes you feel good, and then you want to play,' he said.

'I used to wear all black all of the time,' he said. 'But I was realising [dressing up] was a part of the show, if you will. Especially when performing.'

'So, I think [for] the people I have always admired and looked up to in music, clothes have always been a big part of the thing. Like Bowie, Elvis Presley. It's always been part of the thing.'

In his 2020 Vogue cover interview, which saw him model a custom Gucci gown, Harry credited his style transformation to stylist Harry Lambert, whom he met seven years ago.

'He just has fun with clothing, and that's kind of where I've got it from,' he said of his style guru. 'He doesn't take it too seriously, which means I don't take it too seriously.'

The star added of his penchant for women's fashion. 'What's really exciting is that all of these lines are just kind of crumbling away. When you take away, 'There's clothes for men and there's clothes for women,' once you remove any barriers, obviously you open up the arena in which you can play'.

'I'll go in shops sometimes, and I just find myself looking at the women's clothes thinking they're amazing,' he added. 'It's like anything -- anytime you're putting barriers up in your own life, you're just limiting yourself. There's so much joy to be had in playing with clothes.'