Biden again extends pause in federal student loan payments

ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced another extension in the pause in federal student loan payments -- this time until Aug. 31.

This delay would be the sixth extension to the program in the two years of the pandemic and it comes less than a month before payments were scheduled to restart on May 1, potentially affecting millions of borrowers who have not been making payments.

"As I recognized in recently extending the COVID-19 national emergency, we are still recovering from the pandemic and the unprecedented economic disruption it caused," Biden said in a statement.

"If loan payments were to resume on schedule in May, analysis of recent data from the Federal Reserve suggests that millions of student loan borrowers would face significant economic hardship, and delinquencies and defaults could threaten Americans’ financial stability," he said.

Carolyn Kaster/AP - PHOTO: President Joe Biden speaks during an event in the East Room of the White House, April 5, 2022.

Congressional Democrats have pressured Biden to either extend the pause or cancel student loan debt -- and the new extended freeze until in August will end right before the midterm elections in November, ensuring that student loan debt will be raised in races around the country.

CQ-Roll Call via Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez exits the Capitol, April 1, 2022.

Biden's latest move on the issue is getting mixed reviews from progressive Democrats, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., who criticized the administration for the continuing uncertainty borrowers have been experiencing.

Ocasio-Cortez is not the only Democrat who has called on Biden to simply eliminate all student debt.

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: Sen. Bernie Sanders listens during a committee hearing in the Hart Senate Office building in Washington, Feb. 17, 2022.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., tweeted on Tuesday that Biden needs to go further.

Biden pledged to approve $10,000 in student loan forgiveness for every federal borrower during his campaign, but he has yet to do so.

The Independent

More than half of American voters don’t believe Biden will make a run for re-election

Nearly half of Americans surveyed in a recent Wall Street Journal poll believe that US President Joe Biden will not seek re-election in 2024.In the survey, the Wall Street Journal reported that 52 per cent of respondents said they don’t think Mr Biden will make an attempt at being re-elected in November 2024, compared with the 29 per cent who believed the contrary.Nineteen per cent indicated that they were undecided about whether they thought the 79-year-old leader would pursue re-election.When drilled down to just registered Democrat voters in the survey, however, the scales tipped in the current president’s favour.Forty-one...
