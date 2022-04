Unlike Europe, the U.S. doesn’t rely very heavily on Russian energy imports. But the federal ban on Russian petroleum will hit some industries harder than others. The U.S. imported roughly 43% of the petroleum it used last year — 8.47 million barrels of the 19.78 million barrels consumed per day — and exported about 8.63 million million barrels of petroleum per day, according to the Energy Information Administration (EIA). Russia...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 16 DAYS AGO