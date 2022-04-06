ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wauwatosa, WI

Wauwatosa police shoot 17-year-old during investigation

By Mary Jo Ola, TMJ4 Web Staff
NBC 26 WGBA
NBC 26 WGBA
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aWMnD_0f14NZzP00

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating after two Wauwatosa police officers shot and injured a 17-year-old Tuesday night.

Police said in an update that the vehicle the teen had been driving, which was initially reported stolen, had in fact been recovered by the family before the shooting. But no one told police, officials say.

Wauwatosa Police Chief James MacGillis said during a press briefing Wednesday afternoon that near N. 92nd and Congress around 10:50 p.m., officers on patrol spotted a Silver Pontiac Grand Prix that had been reported stolen.

TMJ4
Tosa officials during a press briefing Wednesday afternoon.

The Grand Prix pulled into an alleyway and officers tried to contact the driver, identified as a 17-year-old male.

Chief MacGillis said the teen got out of the car, armed with a handgun.

Officers yelled at the teen to drop the gun but he "failed to comply with commands," the chief said.

That's when the teen allegedly started running towards the officers. The two officers opened fire, striking the teen, according to police.

The two officers started rendering aid until Milwaukee Fire Department paramedics arrived and brought him to a local hospital.

Chief MacGillis said the 17-year-old is expected to survive.

The chief said during the afternoon briefing that the police department later learned that the Silver Pontiac Grand Prix had actually been recovered by the owner before the shooting. But the recovery was not reported to police, so the vehicle was still reported as stolen when the shooting occurred, Chief MacGillis said.

One officer is 34 years old with 8 years of experience as an officer, and the other is 30 years old with 5 years of experience. They were both placed on administrative leave per protocol for officer-involved shootings.

The chief said the officers' body cameras were on and operational during the incident. The chief said the videos will only be released to the public after consulting with the Milwaukee Police Department and the Milwaukee County District Attorney. MPD was tapped to investigate the police shooting.

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating the incident.

While on the scene, TMJ4 spoke with Damiso Lee, who said he is the father of the 17-year-old. After learning about what happened, he said he felt anger and panic.

"As long as he's alright. That's one of the answers. They won't tell me nothing," he said. "He's a good kid. He DoorDashes. He's a typical kid."

Lee said the teenager was picking up his brother from his mom's home.

"They were on the phone with him and as soon as they got off the phone with them they heard shots," Lee said.

"I wish the subject involved a quick recovery," Chief MacGillis said on Wednesday. " But let's get down to brass tacks here. Why did a 17-year-old have a gun in their hand? Why does that happen? They're endangering their own lives, endangering the lives of my officers and the community, and this has to stop."

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or has video of the incident to call police at 414-935-7360.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 1

Related
WISN

Graphic video shows teen being shot multiple times

RACINE, Wis. — Warning: Graphic video obtained by WISN 12 shows a suspect jump out of an SUV and shoot a 16-year-old boy multiple times. It happened about 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Albert Street in Racine. As the victim walks down the street with the...
RACINE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Milwaukee County, WI
City
Wauwatosa, WI
Wauwatosa, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Milwaukee County, WI
Crime & Safety
The Independent

Search for missing three-month-old boy continues after teenage girl believed to have been with him is found

Police have updated their Amber Alert for a missing baby in Milwaukee after the teenager they’d believed was with him was found – without the baby.Three-month-old Anthony Crudup Jr is still missing. Police say he was last seen on Wednesday around 12:30am, “possibly with Vonaisha Washington,” a 15-year-old girl who “has no relationship to Anthony.”Later that morning, Milwaukee police said they’d located Vonaisha, but not Anthony. Police now say Vonaisha had nothing to do with the baby’s disappearance.“It was determined she was not involved,” the Milwaukee Police Department told The Independent. “We continue to seek an unknown 15-year-old female with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Davenport Journal

After they told her they were being trafficked and homeless, mother offered two girls a place to stay, but they took off with her baby in the middle of the night

The unfortunate mother offered the two girls a place to stay when they asked for help. Both teenagers, 14-year-old and 16-year-old, claimed they were being trafficked and that they were homeless. The mom never would’ve guessed that they would take off with her child in the middle of the night. When the mother woke up the following morning, she was shocked as her infant son was nowhere to be found and neither were the two young girls.
DAVENPORT, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Shooting#Congress#Milwaukee Fire Department
CBS Chicago

Father of Salena Claybourne's girls was on the phone her when she was killed; 'I heard everything'

CHICAGO (CBS) -- When 35-year-old Salena Claybourne was shot and killed this week at a South Shore gas station, the father of her two children says he was on the phone with her at the time, and felt helpless as he heard the gunfire that took her life.Claybourne, a security guard at WGN-TV, was gunned down in the middle of the day at the Mobil gas station at 67th and Jeffery on Monday during a carjacking attempt. Antoine Moore, the father of her two daughters, said he's still in shock from the loss."The last words that she said was, 'Oh,...
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Two teens arrested for kidnapping baby after allegedly duping mother into helping them

Two teenage girls were arrested in connection with the abduction of a baby in Milwaukee that prompted an Amber Alert to be issued early Wednesday morning, WISN 12 reported.Schatina Cureton told the news outlet that she awoke just before 3am on Wednesday morning, only to discover that she was stumbling into every mother’s worst nightmare: her 3-month-old son wasn’t there.After calling police to alert them about her missing child, an Amber Alert for Anthony L. Crudup Jr, Ms Curton’s son, was issued at 7:15 am, just a few hours after she made the terrible discovery.The teen girls, 14 and 16,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

Surgeon Found Dead After Hiking Trip in North Wisconsin

Kelsey Musgrove, a fellow at the University of Wisconsin, died during a hiking trip she began late last month, authorities said. Musgrove last contacted loved ones on March 26, notifying them she had reached Potato River Falls in Gurney, more than four hours from her hometown in Middleton, according to the Iron County Sheriff's Office.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Man punched newborn’s mother in the head during argument over baby’s name at Highland Park Hospital, prosecutors say

Prosecutors say a man punched the mother of his newborn baby in the head during an argument over what to name the child while at Highland Park Hospital. Tevin M. Hoskins, 27, of the 200 block of West Forest Avenue in Round Lake, was charged with domestic battery causing bodily harm and domestic battery physical […]
ROUND LAKE, IL
The Independent

Family demand teens be tried as adults for dragging woman to death by her arm in carjacking

The family of a 73-year-old woman killed during a carjacking are demanding that the Louisiana teens accused of killing her are tried as adults. According to 4WWL, the four teens are facing juvenile murder charges, but the family members of Linda Frickey, who was killed in the carjacking, met with District Attorney Jason Williams to convince him to transfer the teens to state court where they could be tried as adults. “Personally, we want them all as adults. But we have to go through the justice system," Kathy Richard, Ms Frickey’s sister-in-law, told the broadcaster. “We were reassured that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Family says grandfather, grandson were on ice fishing trip when both were found dead near Johnsburg

A grandfather and his grandson who went missing and were found dead in Pistakee Lake near Johnsburg earlier this month were on an ice fishing trip, their family said. McHenry Township Fire Protection District Battalion Chief Kevin Sears said the fire district received a call from the Will County Sheriff’s Office around 6 a.m. on March 6.
JOHNSBURG, IL
NBC 26 WGBA

NBC 26 WGBA

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Green Bay, Wisconsin news and weather from NBC 26 WGBA, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.nbc26.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy