ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Derby accept American businessman Chris Kirchner’s bid to buy club in huge boost to Rooney’s Championship strugglers

By Joshua Mbu
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

AMERICAN businessman Chris Kirchner's bid to buy Derby County has been ACCEPTED by administrators.

Kirchner appeared to be out of the race to buy Derby around Christmas when he withdrew his offer and turned his attention towards Preston North End.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SvYqJ_0f14MQ9V00
Kirchner attended Derby's game against Queens Park Rangers late last year Credit: GETTY

But talks with Preston broke down last week and he has now been named as the preferred bidder for Derby.

A statement from Derby's joint administrators read: "Following a rigorous and well-documented marketing process, the joint administrators of Derby County Football Club have accepted an offer from Chris Kirchner to acquire Derby County Football Club out of administration.

"This follows receipt of his recent bid for the club.

"The bid is for the purchase of the football club only with the terms of the club's ongoing occupation of Pride Park stadium to be negotiated with external stakeholders.

"Mr Kirchner had initially expressed an interest in acquiring the club in late 2021, and the joint administrators have welcomed Mr Kirchner's renewed interest.

"Discussions have taken place with key stakeholders, and Mr Kirchner has been named as the preferred bidder for the club, with immediate effect.

"The joint administrators have entered into a period of exclusivity with Mr Kirchner and his advisers, during which further operational, commercial and contractual discussions will take place."

More to follow...

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Steve McClaren deserves his Man United folklore place as Fergie's No 2 from '99... but after three years out, is a shock return with Erik ten Hag what a divided team need to catch Liverpool and Man City?

In life after Manchester United, Steve McClaren has become a bit of a figure of fun in football. The 'wally with a brolly' who failed to lead England's golden generation to Euro 2008, the fake Dutch accent in an interview as manager of Holland's Twente and an unpopular spell as Newcastle boss all eroded a gleaming reputation forged in his time as No 2 to Sir Alex Ferguson.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Transfer rumours: Rice, Mbappe, Danjuma, Guardiola, Lampard, Nunez

Manchester United are prepared to break their transfer record to sign West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice, 23. (90 Min) Manchester United are working on a deal to sign Leeds United and England midfielder Kalvin Phillips, 26. (Manchester Evening News) The Old Trafford club have told six players they...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Chelsea's sale deadline 'is extended until late next week' with four bidders looking to buy the Premier League club 'given extra time to table their final offers'... but further delays could break up Thomas Tuchel's squad

The four bidders looking to buy Chelsea Football Club have reportedly been granted extra time to put forward their final bids to buy the Premier League side. The initial deadline for the shortlisted bidders to make improved offers was set for Monday but Sky News are reporting that has now been pushed back by 'a small number of days'.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
379K+
Followers
17K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy