KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast 4-6-2022

KEYC
 3 days ago

Joshua Eckl with the latest forecast.

CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's Wednesday forecast

Forecast: Today will be sunny and mild again with highs in the 60s. Tonight we'll see increasing clouds with perhaps a sprinkle towards daybreak. As for tomorrow, expect on and off rain/showers -- mainly from 8 AM until 9 PM -- with highs only in the 50s.Looking ahead: Friday will be unseasonably warm with highs in the 60s and 70s. Then we turn things around on Saturday with some showers and highs only in the upper 50s to around 60. As for Sunday, we ring in spring (11:33 AM) with mainly dry conditions and highs in the 50s.
ENVIRONMENT
KEYC

KEYC News Now Midday Weather Update

Joshua Eckl with the latest on the rain, snow, and wind moving through the area.
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK 13 News

Unsettled weather expected this week in Tri-State

We’re looking at unsettled this week in the Tri-State. The umbrella will be your friend! A series of storm systems will work their way through the region this week – the most potent of these will be on Wednesday. On Wednesday, we could see a few strong storms late in the afternoon and that’s something […]
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Polar Vortex to Bring Winter Back in the US

Meteorologists advise that anyone from the Great Lakes to the northeastern United States should have thicker jackets and snow brushes because Old Man Winter and his pal, the polar vortex, aren't done with the region yet. Weekend Weather. This weekend, cold air from northern Canada will travel into the Northeast.
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
AccuWeather

Weekly pattern update into early May

High latitude blocking is likely to continue much of this month, which will likely prevent any long-duration warmups across southern Canada and the northern United States. What it likely means is that there will likely be several cut-off lows marching across the northern half of the U.S., keeping many areas unsettled and slightly cooler. If you are looking for sunshine and prolonged warmth, the Southwest U.S. will fit the bill. Unfortunately, I am getting quite concerned once again across this region, as the severe/extreme drought has already expanded with below-normal snowpack in place. I fear we could once again be looking at widespread, extreme drought conditions across the Southwest U.S. with a greatly enhanced fire threat into the summer. Reservoirs may reach record lows in some areas once again.
ENVIRONMENT
Sierra Sun

Truckee-Tahoe weather: Snow showers likely on Monday

Snow showers are likely on Monday, the National Weather Service said. It’ll be sunny to mostly sunny through the weekend. Today’s high will reach 71. Lows will land at 39 tonight. Highs will climb to 67 on Friday, 58 on Saturday, and 53 on Sunday. Lows will settle...
ENVIRONMENT
Sierra Sun

Truckee-Tahoe weather: Rain today, snow expected Saturday

Rain is expected today, with snow likely on Saturday, the National Weather Service said. Between a quarter- and a half-inch could fall today. Highs will reach 45, with lows dropping to 23 tonight. Wednesday will be partly sunny, with highs around 49. Lows will dip to 25 that night. Thursday...
ENVIRONMENT
NBCMontana

Weekend cold front to bring light snow accumulations

A weak disturbance will spark off a few rain and snow showers today and Saturday. Daytime highs will be in the 40s and 50s. A cold front will bring gusty winds and lower snow levels Saturday night/early Sunday. Snow accumulations are expected across southwest Montana. We could see up to 2 inches of snow in Dillon, Ennis and Bozeman. The Madison, Gallatin and Tobacco Root Ranges could see as much as 6 inches of snow. Daytime temperatures will be in the upper 30s and low 40s.
ENVIRONMENT
KEYC

QOTD (Results)

Joshua Eckl with the latest on the rain, snow, and wind moving through the area.
ENVIRONMENT
WEAU-TV 13

SkyWarn 13 Forecast 3/19/2022 6 p.m.

Injured Shawano police officer helps others in 39-vehicle pile-up Officer Jeff Buettner was on Hwy 51 in Marathon County when snow and wind contributed to a chain reaction. Shawano Police Officer Jeff Buettner was involved in 39-vehicle pile up on February 18 in Marathon County. Luckily, he wasn't injured. But once he freed himself from his wrecked vehicle, the officer began helping other stranded and stuck drivers.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WSMV

Monday Afternoon Forecast from News 4

A Wilson County family is calling for answers after a car, stolen by four escaped juvenile inmates, came inches from sliding into their home Saturday night. This time next month, Kanisha Johnson and Monica Smith do not know where they’re going to live. Both women felt when this letter came to their door.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
UPI News

Polar vortex expected to oust spring warmth

A consistent stretch of warmth that gripped the northeastern United States through the first full day of spring Monday may have fooled many into thinking warmth is here to stay. However, AccuWeather forecasters say that changes in the weather pattern and the polar vortex will direct frequent waves of chilly air into the region during the remainder of March and early April. Snow may even occur on more than one occasion amid colder weather.
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Sydney’s Yearly Average Precipitation Arrives About Nine Months Early According to Weather Forecasters

Sydney has received more rain than it usually receives in a year in only three and a half months, causing fresh floods in low-lying neighborhoods around the region. In recent months, NSW has been plagued by a series of significant floods, with the Northern Rivers area being flooded twice in as many weeks and Sydney being drenched on a near-daily basis.
ENVIRONMENT

