‘I’m happy here’ – Christian Pulisic hits out at rumours he could quit Chelsea but refuses to rule out future transfer

CHRISTIAN PULISIC has denied rumours that are suggesting he will leave Chelsea at the end of the season.

The 23-year-old has fallen down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge this season.

Pulisic insisted that he is 'happy' at Chelsea Credit: Getty

He has made just 15 appearances across all competitions, scoring six goals and assisting four.

But despite his lack of game time, Pulisic recently insisted that he is happy at the club and that he has no intention of leaving at the moment.

Speaking in a press conference ahead of Chelsea's Champions League clash with Real Madrid, he said: "I’m happy here.

"We’ve done some great things while I’ve been here. I’m enjoying my football. I’m not worried about that (a transfer) right now."

Pulisic still has another two years left on his contract, but a number of clubs are reportedly planning to make a swoop.

Last month, reports suggested that Juventus are keen to make a move for the winger.

The Italian giants have been monitoring the chaos that has been unfolding at Chelsea since they were sanctioned by the UK Government, and they plan to capitalise by placing an offer.

A move may not be completely off the cards as Pulisic could be persuaded to move away from West London if his luck does not improve.

In January he admitted that he was struggling to nail down a regular place in the starting line up.

During a press conference for the US National team, he said: "Obviously it has been up and down this year, for sure. Not exactly where I want to be and how I want things to be right now.

"I’m just going to keep going and it doesn’t affect me when I come here. So I am excited to be here.

"When I come to the national team it is ‘How are things with Chelsea?’ and ‘What’s this’ and ‘What’s that.’ It’s tough.

"Mentally it has played on me at times but I am always very excited to be on the national team and get to enjoy playing with these guys and just enjoy football in general.

"It is tough. I haven’t always been playing in the positions I want to play in. But I think it is a good quality to be versatile and able to play in all kinds of positions and have different strengths on the pitch.

"I’ve learned a lot and I’m ready to hopefully be in a spot over the next few games that I’m more comfortable in."

Chelsea face losing some big names in the summer due to the sanctions.

Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen are on the verge of a move to Barcelona.

Antonio Rudiger is also expected to leave, and has received interest from Manchester United and Juventus.