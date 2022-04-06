ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

I’m a first aider and here’s what all parents must do before giving new food to their babies

By Ellie Cambridge
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

A FIRST aider has revealed what all parents need to do before getting their babies to try new food.

She calls it the "squish test", and says it's vital to minimise the risk of choking.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41TsiH_0f14JXMn00
The expert lined up six foods to show how easily they can be squished
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZJNet_0f14JXMn00
It demonstrated which foods would be safe for kids who don't have many teeth yet

Mum and CEO of the Australian parenting organisation Tiny Hearts Education, Nikki Jurcutz, shared a video to tell mums and dads what to do.

She wrote: "This easy trick is a quick way for you to test if a food is safe to give to your little one.

"Pinch the food between your pointer finger and thumb to mimic the pressure of a toothless gum chewing it.

"If the food squishes easily, it's likely safe to give to bub.

"If it doesn't easily squish, you need to modify, substitute or avoid it to minimise the risk of choking."

She demonstrates crumbling up slices of banana, avocado, egg, cheese, all of which are soft and safe for toothless babes.

But when she tried to squish apple and cucumber, it is much harder, so would be a food item to prepare differently for a little one.

However, the mum added: "In saying that, anyone can choke on anything, so knowing what to do is so, so important.

"If bub is choking, remember -'five to stay alive'.

"Five back blows, followed by five chest thrusts over and over until the obstruction is cleared, the ambulance arrives and takes over, or bub goes unconscious and needs CPR."

Yesterday we told how she warned parents some Easter eggs could be more dangerous than others for young children.

She said smaller and harder eggs are a choking risk, so parents should avoid these for small kids.

Larger or hollow eggs are a better option, as they can be crumbled up into smaller chunks.

The NHS says that if someone is mildly choking then they will usually be able to clear the blockage themselves.

You should encourage them to keep coughing in order to remove the blockage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B40Yp_0f14JXMn00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O1Yrf_0f14JXMn00

But if coughing doesn't work you can then start back blows.

If you need to carry out a back blow for someone who is choking then the NHS advises the below.

  • Stand behind them and slightly to one side. Support their chest with 1 hand. Lean them forward so the object blocking their airway will come out of their mouth, rather than moving further down.
  • Give up to 5 sharp blows between their shoulder blades with the heel of your hand. The heel is between the palm of your hand and your wrist.
  • Check if the blockage has cleared.
  • If not, give up to 5 abdominal thrusts.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jpn3F_0f14JXMn00
Squishing the food is a great way to check if it's safe for youngsters to eat

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The Sun news desk?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.co.uk or call 0207 782 4104. You can WhatsApp us on 07423 720 250. We pay for videos too. Click here to upload yours

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

I had no idea I was pregnant but caught my baby’s head when I was having a shower – my periods hadn’t even stopped

A WOMAN got the shock of her life when she gave birth alone in the shower - having had no idea she was pregnant. Dimitty Bonnet, 28, who was already a mum-of-two, had given up hopes of having another child and was left utterly dumfounded when she felt the sudden urge to push while in the shower - catching the baby's head between her legs.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Choking#Over And Over#Avocado#Australian#Tiny Hearts Education#Cpr
Daily Mail

Maternity scandal deepens as report is predicted to reveal that TWO HUNDRED babies who died in NHS unit might have lived

Two hundred babies might have survived had better care been provided, a landmark report into the NHS’s worst ever maternity scandal is expected to reveal today. Dozens more suffered life-changing injuries as a result of the poor care provided by Shrewsbury and Telford NHS Trust over almost two decades. At least 12 mothers died while giving birth.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Whatsapp
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Parenting
Country
Australia
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
379K+
Followers
17K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy