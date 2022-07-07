ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

Why Women Who Add This Step To Their Evening Routine Have Flawless Skin

By Marissa Matozzo
shefinds
shefinds
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MUBj7_0f14JUic00

This story has been updated since it was originally posted on 04/06/2022

Apart from genetics or youth, another reason certain people have seemingly flawless, glowing skin has a lot to do with their skincare routines and how often they follow step-by-step methods. After speaking with dermatologists, we’ve learned that there are often two pairings that women commonly follow in successful anti-aging routines — vitamin C serum with sunscreen and moisturizer in the mornings and hyaluronic acid serum and moisturizer (and sometimes retinol) at night.

While you might already know how imperative following a morning routine is for your skin, your nightly routine is just as vital, experts say, since the right products aiding your skin while you sleep (when the body repairs itself) can make all the difference. We checked in with skincare experts to learn more about nightly routines, and the one ingredient that no one should skip if they want a more supple, hydrated complexion: hyaluronic acid.

Read on for tips and suggestions from dermatologist Dr. Angela Casey , M.D., founder of Bright Girl youth skincare line and skincare experts Dr. Jose Mier , Founder of the Heliotherapy Research Institute and Dr. Simran Sethi , M.D., founder of RenewMD Beauty & Wellness.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NHgwl_0f14JUic00

Hyaluronic Acid

Ensuring your skin is properly hydrated is one of the biggest keys to a glowing, youthful complexion, and experts say applying a hyaluronic acid serum is one of the best ways to make that happen. Mier says that this anti-aging substance “prevents wrinkles by replenishing the water loss of skin and keeping it hydrated,” while also “providing a smooth and soft texture to the skin as it prevents dryness.” Sounds perfect—and it's especially effective when you make it part of your nightly routine.

When we apply an effective skincare product, such as hyaluronic acid, at night, we will see optimal efficacy of the product, Casey says. “Because our skin is so dependent on water and hydration to function properly, it is essential for the skin to stay hydrated in order to stay strong and perform its protective functions,” she explains. Hyaluronic acid applied to the skin at night penetrates into the skin, and then continues to attract water towards it, allowing for better hydration of the skin. “Skin that is well-hydrated stays strong, resilient, and healthy,” she notes.

So, what's the best way to use this ingredient? Casey notes that “it can be applied topically on the skin or can be injected or ingested, too, but the latter two require to be administered by a doctor. The most common way is topical application.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sAIuW_0f14JUic00

Sethi concludes that hyaluronic acid is often deemed a go-to staple in evening skincare routines for many reasons, and that its top function is to produce, maintain and add longevity to moisture in the skin. This, she says, strengthens the skin barrier, which “promotes optimal skin renewal, collagen production, elastin and texture improvement, and overall healed, nourished skin.”

Makeup Artist Mary Winkenwerder also recommends using hyaluronic acid twice daily, noting that you'll  when you use this ingredient regularly, "wrinkles become less apparent or do not appear as deeply embedded into the skin." She even says you can put it on your lips: "At night, apply a generous amount around the lip area before going to bed," she instructs, explaining that this helps "'lip area crevasses become less apparent," and your lipstick will last even longer. Who knew?!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hEOfC_0f14JUic00

As Hyaluronic acid is also a vital component in protecting the skin barrier and beneath the skin from environmental damage, Sethi says it’s “important to find a HA skincare product that contains essential antioxidants that fight a full-spectrum of environmental disruptors.”

Adding a layer of hyaluronic acid serum on top of your moisturizer is also a great way to ensure moisture does not evaporate from your skin, “applying Hyaluronic acid as your last skincare product (over moisturizer) will prevent loss of moisture,” she says. This application method is “crucial in locking in and sealing all the healthy moisture in the skin,” and also plays a role in locking in all the skincare ingredients and products used beforehand. Sounds like we need to get our hands on some ASAP!

Comments / 0

Related
latest-hairstyles.com

15 Short Choppy Haircuts Women in Their 70s Can Pull-Off

Short choppy haircuts for women over 70 feature tons of textured layers and jagged ends. The length strengthens the cut’s perimeter, benefiting thin, fine hair the most. “A short choppy cut instantly adds volume and body,” says California-based stylist Suji Kim. “The layers create softness, movement, and texture for a youthful appearance. These encourage natural texture to soften up ladies’ facial features,” she adds.
HAIR CARE
SheKnows

Cher’s Secret To Glowing Skin at 76 Is This ‘Soothing’ $7 Cleanser

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. After years of speculation, we have finally discovered Cher’s go-to skincare regimen and her holy grail cleanser. In a recent interview with the Sunday Times, the “If I Could Turn Back Time” singer said which product she has sworn by over any other. “I do have pretty good skin. It’s not as good as my mom’s, but it’s pretty good. I take care of it and get a facial once in a while, but...
SKIN CARE
shefinds

Why Women Over 40 Who Take These Supplements Every Morning Never Age—Not Just Collagen!

While there are many benefits of taking collagen supplements to promote more supple, radiant and glowing skin, it often isn’t enough to rely on if your goal is a naturally vibrant complexion. While striving for healthy-looking skin over 40, eating a balanced diet, hydrating frequently, exercising and getting enough sleep is imperative, just as supplementing with several different options is.
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skin Dryness#Sunscreen#Genetics#Vitamin C#Bright Girl#Beauty Wellness
shefinds

Dermatologists Swear By This Serum To Make Sagging Skin ‘Snap Back’

There are many beauty issues you may encounter as your body ages, from thinning hair to dark spots. One such issue is sagging skin due to a loss of collagen over time. Luckily, there are ways to slow this process and even reverse its effects by tightening your skin—including one serum that dermatologists say every woman who wants to maintain a youthful glow should have in her skincare routine.
SKIN CARE
whowhatwear

This Once Outdated Handbag Trend Is Back—34 Finds I Am Madly in Love With

Season after season, there's always a trend that manages to come back into the fray and surprise us. Such is the case with the return of one specific handbag trend: fringe bags. For context, fringe was a standout trend in spring/summer 2022 collections. Fringe played a dominant role in collections from Alaïa and Proenza Schouler, as they sent dresses with car wash–like fringe down the runway. Of course, donning a head-to-toe fringe look isn't for everyone, so the next best thing is fringe bags. What's great about the return of this formerly outdated handbag trend is that it's the easiest way to ease yourself back into the idea of wearing fringe. Additionally, newer iterations of this trend are far posher than their predecessors. (Think of the cliché boho-inspired fringe bags that dominated the mid-2000s.) The recent iterations focus on unconventional materials, shapes, and colors to create truly one-of-a-kind pieces.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Longevity
Waterloo Journal

“You should always sleep alone”, Doctor says couples shouldn’t sleep next to each other in the same bed if they want to get a good night’s sleep and it warns about the damaging effect sharing a bed can have on a person’s health

In a video, posted on his social media account, the doctor explains why couples should always sleep alone. The famous doctor says couples shouldn’t sleep next to each other in the same bed if they want to get a good night’s sleep. The medical professional also warns couples of the damaging effect sharing a bed can have on a person’s health. Couples, who have tried sleeping apart, told the doctor that it really did help their relationship survive. In the video, the doctor also explains that a lack of sleep can have a serious physical and psychological impact.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
shefinds

The One Anti-Inflammatory Tea Women Over 40 Should Be Drinking Every Morning

Whether it’s small scale or chronic, inflammation can be uncomfortable, to say the least. And when left untreated, it can lead to serious health conditions, putting you at risk for diseases such as diabetes, heart disease, and even cancer. Luckily, there are many ways to naturally keep inflammation at bay. In fact, there’s one simple drink you can have every day to fuel your body with the antioxidants it needs to fight this issue: green tea.
LIFESTYLE
shefinds

4 Super-Flattering Hairstyles For Women Over 50, According To Experts

This post has been updated since it was originally published on May 4, 2022. Hitting the big 5-0 is a huge accomplishment, and what better way to celebrate than amping up your hair with a new ‘do? We checked in with professional hair stylists to learn more about classic haircuts for anyone over 50 that are no less trendy, stylish or gorgeous and are designed to enhance your features.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

The Deodorants You Should Stop Buying From The Drugstore, According To Experts

This story has been updated since it was originally posted on 10/04/2018. It can be hard to believe that something as simple as a deodorant can be harmful to your health, but more and more research has come out about the risk of this common, everyday product. If you aren’t already aware, many of the ingredients in your deodorant have been linked to health concerns like skin irritation, allergies, and even more severe ones like cancer. The chemical ingredients in these products may make you smell good, but that can come at a very big cost.
SKIN CARE
womansday.com

This $36 Amazon Dress Gets Me Stopped on the Street

On my way to the subway one recent morning, a woman approached me and said something that prompted me to take my AirPods out. “What?!” I yelled back, because this is New York, and we don’t usually talk to or acknowledge each other except in rare emergencies. “I love your dress!” she said. After I thanked her and revealed, in a slightly embarrassed tone, that it was from Amazon, she whipped her phone out right there on the spot, looked it up, and added it to her cart. Am I...an influencer? I thought, as I continued my walk to the Q train.
SHOPPING
MindBodyGreen

No Lie, This Supplement Is Like The Fountain Of Youth For Your Skin

Many of us know that daily SPF, a diligent skin care routine, and a nutrient-packed diet can encourage healthy skin aging. These are certainly important factors, but if you need a little extra nudge, skin-care-focused supplements can be a huge help. In fact, we'd consider them the most underrated players...
SKIN CARE
shefinds

The Worst Fruit Women Over 40 Should Avoid At All Costs—It Ruins Your Metabolism!

This post has been updated since it was originally published on December 28, 2019. When you’re trying to lose weight, fruit is always a good idea, right? It’s natural, doesn’t include added sugars and helps curb your appetite so you don’t find yourself indulging in extra snacking. This is actually a very common misconception. In reality, this might be true for some fruits but not all fruits are created equally.
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

shefinds

New York City, NY
164K+
Followers
3K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Our team shares the latest in fashion trends, celebrity news, beauty & health tips and more! We know you're busy, so we find what you're looking for.

 https://www.shefinds.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy