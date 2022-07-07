Why Women Who Add This Step To Their Evening Routine Have Flawless Skin

This story has been updated since it was originally posted on 04/06/2022

Apart from genetics or youth, another reason certain people have seemingly flawless, glowing skin has a lot to do with their skincare routines and how often they follow step-by-step methods. After speaking with dermatologists, we’ve learned that there are often two pairings that women commonly follow in successful anti-aging routines — vitamin C serum with sunscreen and moisturizer in the mornings and hyaluronic acid serum and moisturizer (and sometimes retinol) at night.

While you might already know how imperative following a morning routine is for your skin, your nightly routine is just as vital, experts say, since the right products aiding your skin while you sleep (when the body repairs itself) can make all the difference. We checked in with skincare experts to learn more about nightly routines, and the one ingredient that no one should skip if they want a more supple, hydrated complexion: hyaluronic acid.

Read on for tips and suggestions from dermatologist Dr. Angela Casey , M.D., founder of Bright Girl youth skincare line and skincare experts Dr. Jose Mier , Founder of the Heliotherapy Research Institute and Dr. Simran Sethi , M.D., founder of RenewMD Beauty & Wellness.

Hyaluronic Acid

Ensuring your skin is properly hydrated is one of the biggest keys to a glowing, youthful complexion, and experts say applying a hyaluronic acid serum is one of the best ways to make that happen. Mier says that this anti-aging substance “prevents wrinkles by replenishing the water loss of skin and keeping it hydrated,” while also “providing a smooth and soft texture to the skin as it prevents dryness.” Sounds perfect—and it's especially effective when you make it part of your nightly routine.

When we apply an effective skincare product, such as hyaluronic acid, at night, we will see optimal efficacy of the product, Casey says. “Because our skin is so dependent on water and hydration to function properly, it is essential for the skin to stay hydrated in order to stay strong and perform its protective functions,” she explains. Hyaluronic acid applied to the skin at night penetrates into the skin, and then continues to attract water towards it, allowing for better hydration of the skin. “Skin that is well-hydrated stays strong, resilient, and healthy,” she notes.

So, what's the best way to use this ingredient? Casey notes that “it can be applied topically on the skin or can be injected or ingested, too, but the latter two require to be administered by a doctor. The most common way is topical application.”

Sethi concludes that hyaluronic acid is often deemed a go-to staple in evening skincare routines for many reasons, and that its top function is to produce, maintain and add longevity to moisture in the skin. This, she says, strengthens the skin barrier, which “promotes optimal skin renewal, collagen production, elastin and texture improvement, and overall healed, nourished skin.”

Makeup Artist Mary Winkenwerder also recommends using hyaluronic acid twice daily, noting that you'll when you use this ingredient regularly, "wrinkles become less apparent or do not appear as deeply embedded into the skin." She even says you can put it on your lips: "At night, apply a generous amount around the lip area before going to bed," she instructs, explaining that this helps "'lip area crevasses become less apparent," and your lipstick will last even longer. Who knew?!

As Hyaluronic acid is also a vital component in protecting the skin barrier and beneath the skin from environmental damage, Sethi says it’s “important to find a HA skincare product that contains essential antioxidants that fight a full-spectrum of environmental disruptors.”

Adding a layer of hyaluronic acid serum on top of your moisturizer is also a great way to ensure moisture does not evaporate from your skin, “applying Hyaluronic acid as your last skincare product (over moisturizer) will prevent loss of moisture,” she says. This application method is “crucial in locking in and sealing all the healthy moisture in the skin,” and also plays a role in locking in all the skincare ingredients and products used beforehand. Sounds like we need to get our hands on some ASAP!