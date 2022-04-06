ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

This artsy optical illusion reveals a lot about your personality based on what you see – are you empathetic or logical?

By Lauren Windle
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XqM1p_0f14JMu200

THIS artsy brainteaser will tell you a lot about your personality, and it's all in the first thing you see when you look at the image.

Just a quick glance at this drawing can tell you whether you're primarily logical or empathetic.

Some people look at this picture and see a tree, while others immediately identify two people's faces.

YouTube channel Bright Side explained exactly what that means about you...

If you see a tree

Spotting a tree when you first glance at the picture means that you are tuned into the feelings of those around you.

The expert said: "If the first thing you saw was a tree, you tend to pay too much attention to details, but you're great at feeling the mood of other people."

"It makes you a tactful and empathetic person."

If you saw a couple

Seeing two people's faces looking at each other means that you're likely to focus more on logic.

The expert said: "If you spotted a couple facing each other you're logical, calm and rational.

"You know how to reason with people even when they're upset or nervous."

Previously, a fiendishly tricky autumn-themed brainteaser asks you to spot the hedgehog among the leaves – but can you find it?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B40Yp_0f14JMu200https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O1Yrf_0f14JMu200

And a tricky brainteaser challenges players to spot the mushroom without a pair – so can YOU find the odd one out?

Meanwhile, can you spot the lollipop hiding among ice cream cones?

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Logic#Optical Illusion#Bright Side#Brainteaser
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
IFLScience

If Someone Sends You This On Facebook Messenger, Don't Click The Link

A phishing scam is doing the rounds on Facebook Messenger – and it uses just four words to trick people into sharing their details. The scam is spread from compromised accounts of friends and family and has an innocuous message: “look what I found.” It is followed not by a cute picture of a raccoon in a party hat, but by a link.
INTERNET
marriage.com

25 Weird Things Narcissists Do: Phrases and Signs

Some of the weird things narcissists do include finding a way to infringe on their mate at the most inopportune time. That can be whether the partner is sound asleep or falling ill, and the individual finds a reason that they must disagree on that very point in time. Even...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
379K+
Followers
17K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy