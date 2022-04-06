Chelsea have let £300m of young talent slip through their fingers as transfer gaffes revealed – could Gallagher be next?

CHELSEA have let nearly £300million worth of young talent slip through the net and that number could INCREASE this summer.

It sees the Blues top a table of the most amount of young talent lost, with Man City, Arsenal and Liverpool also seeing plenty of kids come back to haunt them.

Declan Rice was allowed to leave the Chelsea academy and is now worth nearly £70m Credit: Reuters

Man City saw Jadon Sancho leave and he's now valued at over £70m Credit: PA

Chelsea's academy is arguably the best in the country, churning out top talent season after season.

But the European champions have struggled to hold onto a lot of their young players.

The likes of Tariq Lamptey, Tino Livramento and Declan Rice all left Chelsea's academy before they were handed first-team minutes.

And all three have gone on to become established Premier League stars, especially Rice, who made his league debut nearly FIVE years ago for West Ham.

Rice now has a market value of nearly £70m but club West Ham has declared that it'll take £150m to prise him away this summer.

Defenders Marc Guehi and Fikayo Tomori have also gone on to be raving successes at Crystal Palace and AC Milan respectively.

Tammy Abraham has also been a success at Roma after leaving Chelsea last summer.

And midfielder Conor Gallagher could be the next highly rated star to leave Stamford Bridge after impressing in another loan spell, this time at established Prem side Palace.

Gallagher's form even earned him a call-up to Gareth Southgate's England team.

The 22-year-old is being linked with a permanent move to Palace this summer.

But he is also being tracked by the likes of Newcastle AND West Ham.

According to a study conducted by BettingOdds.com, Chelsea have let go of £296.8m worth of football talent.

Premier League champions Manchester City aren't too far behind with £201.2m.

City's biggest loss is Jadon Sancho, who left for Borussia Dortmund before securing a move to Manchester United last summer.

Sancho is now worth a reported £72m.

Arsenal's biggest loss is German winger Serge Gnabry.

The German international struggled with loan moves in England but hit it off in his homeland.

Gnabry's fine performances earned him a move to giants Bayern, where he continues to impress.

Liverpool, Southampton and Man Utd make up the rest of the top six.

Former Reds academy player Raheem Sterling, who moved to Man City in the summer of 2015, is now worth over £75m.