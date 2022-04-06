ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Austrian FA DENY meeting Man United's Ralf Rangnick in Manchester for talks to become their next manager... after Sportsmail revealed he's due to work just six days a month as a club consultant

By Pa Sport Staff, Kate Mcgreavy For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

The Austrian Football Association has denied meeting Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick for talks over their national team vacancy.

Reports in Austria said the federation's sports director Peter Schottel flew to Manchester on Monday to discuss the position with Rangnick.

But the Austrian FA issued a statement on Wednesday, posting on Twitter: 'Clarification: There was no meeting between OFB sports director Peter Schottel and Ralf Rangnick, coach of @ManUtd.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nOjGR_0f14GFKe00
Austrian Football Association has denied meeting Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick

Austria parted company with manager Franco Foda following their World Cup play-off semi-final defeat by Wales last month.

The Red Devils interim boss is set to be replaced at the helm at the end of the season but he's already got a two-year deal in place to continue at Old Trafford in a consultancy role.

Sportsmail revealed on Tuesday night that Rangnick is in line to work just six days a month when he moves into his new position.

The former Hoffenheim and RB Leipzig manager replaced Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on an interim basis in November.

The 63-year-old German has struggled to oversee an improvement in performances and results, with United slipping to seventh in the Premier League and exiting the Champions League at the last-16 stage.

United have been tight-lipped on the details of Rangnick's next role but Sportsmail has learned that it would constitute 144 days' work should he remain at Old Trafford until 2024.

Rangnick has not been consulted in the club's hunt for a permanent boss, with Mauricio Pochettino and Ajax's Erik ten Hag the frontrunners for the job after talks.

Pochettino has the backing of several former United players but Ten Hag boasts a growing following among the United fanbase.

Sevilla's Julen Lopetegui and Luis Enrique are viewed as outsiders, with the latter coaching Spain at this year's World Cup.

Rangnick's part-time duties at United are likely to depend on which manager is appointed, but there is some mystery surrounding what will be expected of the German, with Darren Fletcher, John Murtough and Matt Judge heading up the various aspects of the club's football operations.

Rangnick has been forthright about where United need to strengthen if they are to bridge the gap to Manchester City and Liverpool, suggesting last week that a streamlined recruitment process is more important than the next head coach. He believes United have consistently signed players who are too similar.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30Qb9b_0f14GFKe00
Mauricio Pochettino (L) and Erik ten Hag (R) are frontrunners to replace Rangnick at United

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Ajax midfielder Davy Klaassen questions why his boss Erik ten Hag would go to a team that's 'been doing BADLY for years' as he aims a dig at Manchester United amid club's interest in the Dutchman

Ajax midfielder Davy Klaassen has taunted Manchester United by questioning why his boss Erik ten Hag would join a team that's 'been doing badly for years'. Ten Hag, who's been at the Dutch side since 2017, is one of the frontrunners to take over from interim manager Ralf Rangnick at Old Trafford at the end of the season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Financial World

Manchester United legend shocked by Ralf Rangnick's decision

Manchester United is currently in a major crisis. The club is in big trouble. The results are bad, the players are dissatisfied, the coach too, but what is worse is the dissatisfaction of the fans who are looking for change. For 8 years Manchester United is not a club like it used to be, and with the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson many things have changed.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mauricio Pochettino
Person
Luis Enrique
Person
Ralf Rangnick
Person
Franco Foda
Person
Darren Fletcher
Person
Julen Lopetegui
CBS Sports

Ronald Koeman to take over Netherlands coaching job following Louis van Gaal's World Cup run, per report

Following qualification for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Netherlands manager Louis van Gaal revealed a prostate cancer diagnosis over the weekend on Dutch TV show "Humberto." Although he's set to coach the Dutch through this winter's tournament, he is expected to leave his charge at the end of the year where former Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman will return as boss on Jan. 1, signing a three-and-a-half-year deal, according to Dutch publication De Telegraaf.
FIFA
Daily Mail

Beating Lewis Hamilton 'nearly killed' Nico Rosberg, claims the Brit's former team-mate Heikki Kovalainen after the Mercedes star retired instantly after clinching the world championship

Heikki Kovalainen believes Nico Rosberg was pushed to the very limit when he famously pipped Lewis Hamilton to the world championship. Rosberg was Hamilton's team-mate for four years up until 2016, with the Mercedes stars going head-to-head for the title for three consecutive seasons. Although Hamilton won his second and...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Manchester United#Austrian#Twitter#Ofb#The Red Devils#Old Trafford#Rb Leipzig#German#The Premier League#The Champions League#Maurici
Daily Mail

Champions League predictions: Peter Schmeichel says NEITHER of Man City and Liverpool will even make the final, as Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards back their former clubs to win an all-English showpiece as they lay out their 'brackets'

Jamie Carragher was left stunned on Tuesday night when Peter Schmeichel boldly predicted neither Liverpool nor Manchester City will make this season's Champions League final. The two English clubs look set to go toe-to-toe for the remaining three trophies this season with a mouth-watering Premier League title showdown on Sunday, an FA Cup semi-final next weekend and the possibility of a Champions League final.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

An England Euro 2020 midfield, an Ajax centre-back following the boss to Old Trafford but no changes at full-back... how Manchester United could line-up under Erik ten Hag next season with Dutchman closing in on move

With Manchester United close to appointing Erik ten Hag as their next permanent manager, the focus will soon turn to the summer and how the Dutchman can improve the squad. The Red Devils have underachieved in what will be another trophyless season and are up against it in their battle to qualify for next season's Champions League.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Rio Ferdinand tells Manchester United to 'trust the manager and the process' like Arsenal have with Mikel Arteta when the Red Devils finally hire their new boss... with Ajax's Erik ten Hag closing in on a move to Old Trafford

Rio Ferdinand has urged Manchester United to follow Arsenal's lead by backing manager Mikel Arteta and 'trust the process' when they hire their new boss as Erik ten Hag closes in on a move to Old Trafford. As Sportsmail reported on Wednesday night, the Red Devils are closing in on...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
AFC Ajax
NewsBreak
Premier League
Daily Mail

‘Every player bar Lionel Messi is jealous of Cristiano.’: Wayne Rooney hits back at Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘jealous’ comment following the Derby boss’ criticism of his Manchester United return

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has provided a sound response to Cristiano Ronaldo's 'jealous' remark on Instagram. Rooney delivered a scathing attack of the forward on Monday following the Red Devils' 1-1 draw against Leicester City at the weekend. The Derby County boss has since responded to his former team-mate...
SOCCER
The Independent

Erik ten Hag leaves Manchester United with doubts after outlining plans in manager interview

Erik ten Hag told Manchester United he believes the job is a five-year project during his interview for the permanent manager’s role, and that the first element he would correct is physical conditioning. The Ajax coach was one of the first to sit down with the club’s football staff in the search for a new manager, but it is understood he did not make a 100 per cent cast-iron case for his appointment.While Ten Hag is still seen as the favourite, such an impression echoes the views of the Tottenham Hotspur hierarchy last summer. They did not feel...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Transfer news: Pogba receives PSG offer

Paris St-Germain have made an offer to Paul Pogba as he enters the final months of his Manchester United contract - but the Ligue 1 club have offered less money than United. (Manchester Evening News), external. Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane, 28, would be interested in listening to any...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

331K+
Followers
28K+
Post
144M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy