Austrian FA DENY meeting Man United's Ralf Rangnick in Manchester for talks to become their next manager... after Sportsmail revealed he's due to work just six days a month as a club consultant

The Austrian Football Association has denied meeting Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick for talks over their national team vacancy.

Reports in Austria said the federation's sports director Peter Schottel flew to Manchester on Monday to discuss the position with Rangnick.

But the Austrian FA issued a statement on Wednesday, posting on Twitter: 'Clarification: There was no meeting between OFB sports director Peter Schottel and Ralf Rangnick, coach of @ManUtd.'

Austria parted company with manager Franco Foda following their World Cup play-off semi-final defeat by Wales last month.

The Red Devils interim boss is set to be replaced at the helm at the end of the season but he's already got a two-year deal in place to continue at Old Trafford in a consultancy role.

Sportsmail revealed on Tuesday night that Rangnick is in line to work just six days a month when he moves into his new position.

The former Hoffenheim and RB Leipzig manager replaced Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on an interim basis in November.

The 63-year-old German has struggled to oversee an improvement in performances and results, with United slipping to seventh in the Premier League and exiting the Champions League at the last-16 stage.

United have been tight-lipped on the details of Rangnick's next role but Sportsmail has learned that it would constitute 144 days' work should he remain at Old Trafford until 2024.

Rangnick has not been consulted in the club's hunt for a permanent boss, with Mauricio Pochettino and Ajax's Erik ten Hag the frontrunners for the job after talks.

Pochettino has the backing of several former United players but Ten Hag boasts a growing following among the United fanbase.

Sevilla's Julen Lopetegui and Luis Enrique are viewed as outsiders, with the latter coaching Spain at this year's World Cup.

Rangnick's part-time duties at United are likely to depend on which manager is appointed, but there is some mystery surrounding what will be expected of the German, with Darren Fletcher, John Murtough and Matt Judge heading up the various aspects of the club's football operations.

Rangnick has been forthright about where United need to strengthen if they are to bridge the gap to Manchester City and Liverpool, suggesting last week that a streamlined recruitment process is more important than the next head coach. He believes United have consistently signed players who are too similar.