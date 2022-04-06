ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The surprising car outselling the Toyota Corolla and Hyundai i30 to become Australia's most popular vehicle

By Brett Lackey
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

The Tesla Model 3 was the best selling passenger car in Australia in March, beating out the Hyundai i30 and the Toyota Corolla.

Overall, the electric car was also the fifth most popular across all vehicle types.

The stellar performance is easily the best sales figures for an electric car yet seen in Australia and a shock given the popularity of its top competition.

Tesla reported 3,097 units sold in Australia in March, making it the top pick for passenger cars with the Hyundai i30 second at 2,455 sales and Toyota Corolla third at 1,924.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a7r3W_0f14GAv100
The Hyundai i30 (pictured) was the second best-selling passenger car in Australia for March
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mFzVQ_0f14GAv100
While the Tesla Model 3 (pictured) has seen a surge in sales pushing the electric car to the top of the list

Out of all vehicles sales the Toyota Hilux topped the list with 6,324 sales, followed by the Toyota Rav4 with 4,610, the Mitsubishi Triton with 3,808 and the Mazda CX-5 with 3,772.

The Model 3 then follows in fifth position.

Tesla tends to deliver its cars in batches, which could skew the monthly tallies rather than it being an indication of a sudden surge in ownership.

So far in 2022 there have been 4,417 Model 3s sold in Australia, which follows other months having much lower totals.

Nevertheless, the brand is growing in popularity, accounting for nearly 70 per cent of all electric vehicle sales in Australia.

Tesla typically kept its sales figures close to its chest but agreed to release them this month to the Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V6JA9_0f14GAv100
Across the country for March, the Toyota Corolla (pictured) was the third highest selling passenger car

The only other time it has released its sales was to the Electric Vehicle Council last year in which they over-reported 2021 Australian sales numbers by about 3,000 units.

The company later revealed it accidentally added the 2020 figures to the tally.

Even with the corrected sales figures of 12,094 the Model 3 was still way ahead of the next best selling electric cars in 2021 which were the Mercedes Benz EQA with 318 sales and the Hyundai Kona with 304.

The entry level Model 3 costs $63,900 AUD with the price range going up to $91,672 for the performance variant.

Country
Australia
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

