Interior Design

I’m an interior designer – 10 things that are making your home look cheap and why you should NEVER have vertical blinds

By Claudia Jackson
The US Sun
 2 days ago

YOU might think your home looks super chic, but you might be wrong.

If you want to avoid falling into interior design traps that make your home look cheap there's some rules to follow.

Wayna shared her helpful tips on YouTube Credit: YouTube

This interiors expert recently shared the mistakes loads of us are making when it comes to decorating our space.

Wayna explained on her YouTube channel what these are and what we should do instead to achieve a posh home.

Clutter everywhere

"If you have clutter everywhere it will not look like a high-end design or a well put together space," the pro explained.

The best was to combat this is to get organised and make sure everything has somewhere to go.

"Everything in your home needs a home," she added.

Old sofa

Your sofa is probably the focal point of your living space and the biggest piece of furniture in the room.

So, if it's seen better days, or no good days at all, the pro says it's best to slowly save some cash an invest in one that will elevate your space.

"It's a base for the rest of the room, you can then spend less money on other furniture, but it's worth investing in a good sofa."

Define your space

There's nothing worse than a room having no clear and designated areas, the interior lover explained.

Luckily, it's an easy fix, adding rugs to space will make it clear what area is for what.

She said: "You don't have to spend a lot of money, Amazon has a lot of nice rugs and so does Ikea."

Upgrade your lighting

Even if you rent your home, changing the light fixtures can make all the difference.

It doesn't have to cost a bomb, but switching the basic fixtures that most homes have for something more unique will make your home look way more posh.

Hang your curtains high

The DIY whizz said: "If you do this one thing right your place is going to look so put together and more like a home."

Blinds are ok too, but avoid vertical ones, the pro joked: "They're so 2000's, ew."

If you must have blinds, go for horizontal ones, they look much more modern and expensive.

Stop being too cheap

Despite there being plenty of hacks and DIY jobs that can save you money, decorating your home is an investment.

This includes being cheap with your time, the pro explined.

"You have to make a plan, you have to be strategic.

"These are the things that you are going to surround yourself in life, it should be something you like," she said.

"Make sure you have a beautiful canvas and then you can do the cheap DIYs"

Lack of effort

The pro says making a space look good is a lot of work.

"Unless you can afford to hire an interior designer, there's a lot of skills you'll have to learn," Wayna shared.

Don't do yourself dirty by not putting in the work that's needed to make your home look the best it can.

No details

Once you've invested in the basics, like a good sofa and curtains, it's vital to add personal touches.

She said: "Texture and patterns are the best things, they don't go out of style.

"You can have a neutral room but add texture and patterns and you'll have an high-end feel."

No matching furniture

Unless you have a huge room where you can get away with it, matching furniture looks pretty cheap.

Instead, find things the can work well together in a space.

The interior expert said: "If you find a sofa find two chairs that will complement it, don't be matchy matchy."

No word art

"Word art is not your friend," she exclaimed.

No 'live, laugh, love' signs for this pro.

"I don't care what you do, it just wont read as high-end," she confessed.

The only exception is in an office, where you can get away with it because it's intent is to be inspirational.

Instead go for bigger art that's more abstrant.

"Even ugly art is better than word art," the pro joked.

A good sofa can make a massive difference in a space Credit: YouTube
Even if your area is small rugs can break it up, making it look bigger Credit: YouTube
Avoid basic word art like this, it looks so cheap Credit: YouTube
Word art can look ok in an office if it's done right Credit: YouTube

Comments / 3

