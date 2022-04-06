Man, his sons hurt after car jumps curb, crashes into Brooklyn building; driver cuffed

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A man and his two young sons were injured when a car mounted a Brooklyn sidewalk, struck them and crashed into a building on Wednesday morning, police said.

The three victims were struck as the vehicle jumped the curb at Nostrand Avenue and St. Johns Place in Crown Heights just before 8 a.m.

Police said the victims, a man and his sons, ages 11 and 9, were rushed to Kings County Hospital and New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, where they were in stable condition.

The driver was taken into custody at the scene, but has not yet been charged, police said.

The vehicle struck Two Saints restaurant, which was closed and had its gate down at the time, WABC reported.

