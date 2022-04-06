ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Married At First Sight's Brent Vitiello admits he pre-planned his dramatic storm off at final vows with wife Tamara Djordjevic: 'I'd had enough'

By Mary Mrad
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Married At First Sight's Brent Vitiello brutally dumped Tamara Djordjevic after she turned on him during a dramatic commitment ceremony last month.

And on Monday, the hospitality worker, 33, admitted he had planned his dramatic exit at the final vows to his TV wife.

Brent told Michael Brunelli and Josh Moss on The Handbags podcast that he pre-prepared throwing his palm cards in the air before sensationally storming off.

'I'd had enough!' Married At First Sight's Brent Vitiello (pictured) has admitted he planned his dramatic exit at the final vows to wife Tamara Djordjevic

'I'll be honest, I planned to drop the cards. I'd had enough and I was ready to walk away and make a statement that she needed to understand,' he explained.

'I had taken shot to shot from Tamara and I wanted to say my piece and walk away. It took me a week to write that speech,' he added.

During their dramatic commitment ceremony, Brent described his TV 'wife' as 'vindictive, spiteful and self-absorbed' before announcing that he was done with her.

Dramatic exit: Brent told Michael Brunelli and Josh Moss on The Handbags podcast that he planned to throw his palm cards in the air before sensationally storming off

'Our relationship is capable of great things when we are thoughtful, understanding, kind and genuine,' he began.

'Well, we often had to hit rock bottom to get to this place. Unfortunately, the downhill spiral to the bottom was filled with disrespect.'

He continued: 'Closer to the end, as the stresses of the experiment really started to wear us down.... your true colours showed you to be vindictive, spiteful and self absorbed.'

Over: During a dramatic commitment ceremony last month, Brent described Tamara (pictured)  as 'vindictive, spiteful and self-absorbed' before announcing that he was done with her

'I was made to feel like a fool chasing you around for the smallest amount of decency and respect that anyone in the world should show another human.'

Brent continued: 'I finally have the clarity I've been lacking for so long now. I've seen the real you, the one who doesn't respect me or anyone around her.'

'You don't have any real loyalty to anyone. And I realised you lack all the qualities I'm looking for in a partner.'

'You are not God's gift to humanity. So stop looking down on everyone. I don't even know where you get the confidence to do so. '

'So on that note, good luck, good riddance,' he concluded, before throwing his cards into the air and storming off.

'You are not God's gift to humanity. So stop looking down on everyone. I don't even know where you get the confidence to do so. So on that note, good luck, good riddance,' he concluded, before throwing his cards into the air and storming off

