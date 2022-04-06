ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

‘I’m proud of you’ – Floyd Mayweather praises Kyrie Irving after backing NBA star over anti-vax stance

By Jim Sheridan
 2 days ago

FLOYD MAYWEATHER has doubled up on his support for anti-vax NBA star Kyrie Irving after the Nets guard dominated Houston Rockets on Tuesday night.

The Brooklyn playmaker, 30, was unable to feature in home matches earlier this season due to New York's strict vaccine mandate.

Mayweather was in Miami last night to watch Heat vs Hornets - but had a message for Nets star Irving Credit: Getty Images - Getty
Back up the East coast, Irving was dropping 42 points on the Rockets Credit: Reuters
Mayweather had publically supported the star in his refusal to have a Covid vaccine Credit: Getty Images - Getty
Mayweather uploaded a snap of him and Irving with a caption saying 'I'm proud of you' Credit: Instagram @floydmayweather

Irving refused to have the Covid-19 vaccine, which made him ineligible to play or practice with the team in the state of New York.

The mandate, announced in August 2021, required at least one dose of vaccine in order to enter indoor gyms, bars, restaurants, and entertainment venues.

Irving was initially set to sit out all team activity, but due to injuries and other Covid-19 absences returned to playing NBA matches on the road from January 5.

After the mandate was scrapped by mayor Eric Adams in late March, he has since featured at the Barclays Center again as the Nets target a Play-In spot.

Boxing legend Mayweather had been a long-time supporter of Irving's right not to have a vaccine, tweeting his support back in October.

He said in a video message: "Kyrie, what's up, I know you’re going through a lot. We had the chance to hang out in 2016 when you represented America, when you represented the red, white and blue.

“You only want to be treated fairly. I was going to post something on my social media pages but I decided to do it the old-school way and read something out to you because you’re a great person, a great father, a great athlete and you believe what you believe.

'I'M STANDING FOR FREEDOM'

"America is the land of the free; freedom of speech, freedom of religion and, supposedly, freedom to choose. Never be controlled by money, I respect you for having some integrity and for being your own man.

"A free mind makes his own choices and a slave mind follows the crowd. Stand for something or fall for anything.

"One man can lead a revolution, to stand up and fight for what’s right. One choice, one word, one action can change the world.

“It’s crazy how people hate you for being a leader. I hope your actions encourage many others to stand up and say enough is enough. Respect to you Kyrie and power to the people."

And now Money has doubled up on his support after meeting Irving face-to-face at a recent Nets game.

The fifteen-time world champion uploaded a snap of the pair on Wednesday morning after taking in Heat vs Hornets on Tuesday night in Miami.

He captioned the snap: "We cannot be stopped as long as we stand on what we believe in.

"Nephew when I speak just listen. @kyrieirving I’m proud of you."

Irving returned to action at his home arena on March 27, as the Nets crashed to 119-110 defeat against the Hornets.

But he had some strong words on freedom after the game, speaking with reporters for more than two minutes.

He said: "The point of this season for me was never to just take a stand. It was really to make sure that I'm standing on what I believe in, in freedom. Freedom.

"I don't think that's a word that gets defined enough in our society. About the freedom to make choices with your life without someone telling you what the f*** to do.

"And whether that carries over into nuances of our society that politicians control or government control or powers that be they control.

"I'm standing for freedom. So that's in all facets of my life. There's nobody that's enslaving me, there's nobody that's telling me what I'm going to do with my life, and that's just the way I am."

The Nets defeated Houston Rockets on Tuesday night to go 41-38 on the season with Irving scoring 42 points and making six assists.

Mayweather meanwhile is reportedly eyeing a comeback fight in May having seen talks with YouTuber "Money Kicks" collapse.

A sellout crowd of 17,768 in Brooklyn watched the Nets keep their playoff chances alive Credit: EPA

NBC Sports

Why LeBron names Steph as NBA star he wants to pair with

Across his 19 seasons in the NBA, LeBron James has played alongside some of the best talents the game of basketball has to offer. He’s won four NBA titles with three different franchises while teaming up with fellow stars like Chris Bosh, Anthony Davis, Kyrie Irving and Dwyane Wade.
NBA
Lakers Daily

Stephen A. Smith on LeBron James following the Lakers’ elimination: ‘The G.O.A.T. conversation is officially over’

The Los Angeles Lakers have officially run out of time in the 2021-22 season, as the squad was eliminated from postseason contention earlier this week. Since L.A.’s elimination, some fans have engaged in conversations about whether or not the 2021-22 Lakers are the most disappointing team in the organization’s history. There’s certainly a case to be made.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Knicks’ current view on a Russell Westbrook trade, revealed

With the Los Angeles Lakers missing out on the playoffs, many are speculating what the franchise will do to get back to title contention. One team to keep an eye on is the New York Knicks, as they could make some big moves in the 2022 NBA offseason. They haven’t had the best point guard play this year, which is why some believe Russell Westbrook could bounce back in New York.
LOS ANGELES, CA
