UK weather forecast LIVE: Arctic blast set to bring FREEZING -5C lows as Met Office warns of 4 inches of snow

AN ARCTIC blast of winter weather could RUIN the first week of the Easter holidays as snow, rain and freezing temperatures engulf Britain.

Brits are set to see freezing temperatures by the end of the week – with lows of -6C and around 12 centimetres of snow.

Arctic air from the north will gradually take a grip over the whole country, and as The met Office warns, the cold air “will win out eventually” by the end of the week.

Weather maps from WXCharts show temperatures getting as low as -4C on Thursday and could dip to -5C over the weekend with widespread frost across the UK.

Snow is also set to continue in Scotland with around 12 centimetres likely to fall and stretching further south.

Weather warning for snow

According to the Met Office, in some areas in Scotland there will be "overnight showers and longer spells of rain and sleet, will turn increasingly to sleet and hill snow by Thursday morning, leading to snow accumulations on higher ground, with 1-4 cm above 300 m."

"Temporary low level accumulations are possible, perhaps mainly across Caithness but should be short-lived. Ice may form on some inland and upland roads by morning."

What to expect from tomorrow's weather warnings

Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are possible

Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely

Some short term loss of power and other services is possible in a few locations

Showers and winds to continue tonight

The Met Office has warned that heavy showers and blustery winds continue this evening.

The forecasting site also added on Twitter that we can expect winds to become strong in the northwest, with gusts of 50-60 mph around the coast.

Met Office forecaster Jonathan Vautrey said: "The general theme is for the weather to be unsettled.

"There will be a damp and cloudy start to the working week for most with further outbreaks of rain on Tuesday and Wednesday in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Northern England.

"There will also be a more persistent band of rain across southern areas by Thursday."

Tomorrow there will be more snow across northern Scotland and outbreaks of rain in north. It will be windy across the UK, with a small bit of rain will clear in the southeast, followed by a mixture of sunshine and showers.

Weather forecast from the 9th April to the middle of the month

We can expect to see some April showers as the westerly flow looks to continue through towards the middle of the month, with low pressure being the most likely dominating force for the weather.

Weather fronts will roll in from the Atlantic, bringing patchy rain and the temperature will remain very similar to the first week of the month – flipping from slightly milder to slightly colder and back.

There doesn’t seem to be much of an indication of high pressure setting in.

So (and we're afraid to say) don’t expect a return to the hot temperatures like we saw in late March, nor a prolonged dry spell.

Forecast for the next 10 days

The Met Office has given it's prediction on what the weather will be like in the next 10 days.

Fingers crossed we'll be seeing more of that 20C weather... but knowing our luck it's probably going to rain over the Easter period.

Power loss alerts issued

The Met Office has issued wind warnings in North West England, Wales and Northern Ireland, which will be in force overnight on Wednesday into Thursday morning.

With this, the forecaster has warned that there could be some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport, adding that "short term loss of power and other services is possible".

The Met Office said: "Winds will increase this evening across parts of Northern Ireland, with gusts to 50 or 55 mph likely in places, perhaps 60 mph in a few exposed spots, before easing beyond midnight.

"Across North Wales and northwest England, winds are expected to peak during the early hours, when gusts will widely reach 50 to 60 mph, and possibly around 70 mph close to some coasts.

"Here winds will ease somewhat by daybreak, and then more markedly during the morning."

The forecaster said that the snow might also contribute to travel disruption, adding: "Some roads, and possibly railways, may be affected by snow, leading to longer journey times.

"Possible icy surfaces leading to increased likelihood of injuries or accidents, probably mainly on higher roads."

It added: "Overnight showers and longer spells of rain and sleet, will turn increasingly to sleet and hill snow by Thursday morning, leading to snow accumulations on higher ground, with 1-4 cm above 300 m.

"Temporary low level accumulations are possible, perhaps mainly across Caithness but should be short-lived.

"Ice may form on some inland and upland roads by morning."

Wintry showers could head your way tomorrow

Met Office forecaster Richard Miles, told The Sun Online: "It is turning chilly everywhere but the coldest weather isn't until tomorrow and Friday.

"Tomorrow you may see some wintry showers as far down as the Pennines but that will be on the high ground.

"Overnight in the north of the UK you’re looking at -5C in rural Scotland while in the south of the UK the minimum could reach -2C in rural Wales."

He added: "Then we'll see around -2C in the south of England on Saturday along with -4C in the north."

Met Office issues Yellow weather warning

A yellow weather warning has just been issued by The Met Office.

It is set to be in place from 8pm tonight and will last until 5am tomorrow morning.

The Met Office says there will be: "strong winds across parts of Northern Ireland, North West England and North Wales".

Risk of ice first thing tomorrow

Met office forecaster Susan Powell said: "Through Wednesday evening but particularly overnight into Thursday the colder air mixes in with our weather fronts and it looks like we could see some significant snow for northern Scotland once again.

"A risk of ice here for first thing Thursday certainly and potentially that wintry weather affecting the central belt of Scotland through the morning rush hour.

"We will see the showers thinning out as they sink south through the course of the day but still the chance of wintry element across the Pennines into Thursday afternoon.

"Sunshine for many come Thursday afternoon but it will feel chilly especially in contrast to the start of the week. Then cold air right across the UK for Friday I think there will be quite a bit of sunshine, wintry showers in the north and east."

UK weather outlook for Friday and Saturday

Friday will bring rain across southern England which will be locally heavy. It will be brighter further north with sunny spells but there is also a chance of showers.

Largely dry on Saturday with spells of sunshine however patchy cloud will build bringing a chance of showers, mostly across Scotland.

Tomorrow's forecast (Thursday)

There will be early rain across southern England which will be heavy initially but will clear during the morning.

Some bright spells for a time however there will be thick cloud and outbreaks of rain and showers across northern Britain which will sink southwards.

These may be wintry across Scotland.

Tonight's weather

Daytime showers will largely ease and clear during the evening.

It will then be mostly dry with clear spells overnight however outbreaks of heavy rain will spread into southern England by dawn.

Cloud will linger across Scotland bringing rain and showers which will be locally heavy and wintry

Sunny spells and blustery showers today, says Met Office

The Met Office said: "Sunny spells and blustery showers will sweep across the country on Wednesday

"There could be hail and thunder in places and showers will be wintry over hills in Scotland and Northern Ireland

"Here's the #4cast."

In pictures: Siblings enjoy the snow in Aberdeenshire, Scotland

Brother and sister Logan Fisher, 7, and Erin Fisher, 11, enjoy sledging in Alford in Aberdeenshire, Scotland.

It comes after a blanket of snow covers the North East of Scotland.

The Met Office warns Scotland will see more snow over the coming days.

April ODDS-ON to be wettest on record

This month could go down as the wettest April on record, according to Ladbrokes.

After a miserable start to the month on the weather front, the bookies have slashed odds from 1/2 to just 1/3 on this being the wettest April EVER.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: "It's looking increasingly likely this month breaks April rain records with even more wet and gloomy weather on the way."

Wintry showers expected to hit on Thursday and Friday

Wintry showers are expected in the north of England on Thursday and Friday as the temperatures across the UK plummets.

A Met Office forecaster said: "Thursday and through the weekend is likely to be cold in the north with wintry showers, and a risk of snow on the edge of rain bands in the Midlands.

"Widespread frosts are expected in the north, with some icy patches."

Climate Change: IPCC say it’s ‘now or never’

We recycle, many want to switch to electric energy and yet it may not be enough.

The IPCC (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change) have issued a warning that we’ve passed the point of no return.

It’s said regardless of what we do, the world will still warm by 3.2 degrees this century.

However, in order to limit the warming of our beloved planet further, it’s issued some things that we need to do to keep the warmth rising no more than 1.5C this century – we must reach net-zero by the middle of the century.

What to expect from today's weather

Outbreaks of rain across northern Scotland.

Elsewhere, a mixture of sunny spells and blustery showers, some heavy with a risk of hail and thunder.

Gales around some coasts.

It’s Spring which is cause for happiness

1 March marks the beginning of Spring, while 31 May signifies it’s end.

As we enter the midpoint of Spring we’ll start to see, or rather smell, more to lift the spirits.

There is much to dampen our moods, not least the weather, however Spring is the season with the most moisture in the air.

The moisture carries with it more smells which coincides nicely with flowers blossoming.

Tips and advice to stay safe in the worst the weather throws at us

All seasons can be enjoyed but also bring an element of risk.

The Met Office has issued some advice to help us stay safe in all weathers.

Whether it’s travel, health & wellbeing, or keeping your home safe, there’s a tip for you.