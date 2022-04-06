ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea flop ‘Timo Werner’s agent in Italy ahead of summer transfer with Juventus and AC Milan considering move’

By Dylan Terry
 2 days ago

TIMO WERNER'S agent has reportedly travelled to Italy for talks with several Serie A clubs amid speculation around the forward's future at Chelsea.

The 26-year-old German has failed to find any sort of consistent form since arriving at Stamford Bridge from RB Leipzig two years ago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47XU91_0f14BEYY00
Werner has struggled during his time in England Credit: Getty

He joined the Blues for £47.5million having scored 34 goals in 45 games for the Bundesliga side in the 2019/20 campaign.

But he has only managed to hit the back of the net 19 times in 81 appearances for Chelsea.

As a result, he has been linked with a move back to Germany - with Borussia Dortmund said to be interested.

However, according to The Express, his agent Volker Struth is now exploring the possibility of a switch to Serie A.

Struth has allegedly flown out to Italy for meetings with Juventus, AC Milan and Atalanta.

And while the agent is also conducting meetings for another client - Benfica midfielder Julian Weigl - Werner is thought to have been a point of discussion.

Chelsea are reportedly willing to accept 50 per cent of the fee they paid for Werner - around £24m.

The player is thought to prefer the idea of moving back to Germany, but a transfer to Italy could prove enticing.

However, a deal to move Werner on also depends upon the alleviation of sanctions which have been placed on Chelsea.

The UK government has restricted the club's ability to buy or sell players following sanctions placed upon owner Roman Abramovich.

Meanwhile, while on international duty with Germany, Werner appeared to hint that Chelsea's style of play may not suit him.

He said: "I really enjoy playing football, no matter where I'm playing.

"There are differences in the style of play between football at Chelsea and here.

"Maybe the one at the national team suits me better. Here, I always have scoring chances, I can score goals. I feel very comfortable here."

