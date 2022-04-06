ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savvy mum who was quoted £3,000 for decking builds a seating area and pergola herself for £450 - using ready-made kits and old bannisters her neighbours were throwing out

By Jessica Summers For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

A creative mum has shared a garden renovation project that transformed her outside space into a sunny haven.

Melissa Preston, 44, a mum-of-two from Northampton, wanted to spruce up her garden, but with costs being extortionate, she decided to build a pergola and decking area herself.

After being quoted a staggering £3,000 by professionals Melissa, who owns a cleaning company, managed to pull off the project for just £540.

Her clever money-saving tricks included using a neighbour's old decking, bannisters and handrails that were destined for the skip, and repurposing old furniture she had bought years ago from Lidl and Aldi.

Melissa told money-saving Facebook group DIY On A Budget UK: 'After being quoted almost £3,000 to have a new decking area I decided to save the money and do it all myself at a fraction of the price.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uxWos_0f14AreA00
Melissa Preston, 44, a mum-of-two from Northampton, wanted to spruce up her garden and built her own pergola and decking area for just  £540
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tc6hl_0f14AreA00
The project was the first of its kind she had ever tried. Once she made the base she spent hours making sure the posts that it would sit in were completely level
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sKV3c_0f14AreA00
Melissa found that staining and painting the wood was her favourite part of the project when her creation was starting to come together

'I was fed up with the girls dragging bark into the hot tub!

'My first task was to decide how big I wanted the decking. Once this was decided I ordered all the decking and the pergola.

'The longest and toughest part of the project was getting the area cleared and de-weeded. This seemed to take forever.

'Once it was all up to scratch I was then ready to start the build.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A10hz_0f14AreA00
 Melissa's favourite part of the whole decking project was styling the area which she found gave her creative freedom
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Nwv3p_0f14AreA00
She was inspired to start the project after being fed up with her daughters dragging bark into the hot tub

'I was very nervous as I've never tackled anything on this scale before, let alone done the whole thing myself.

'But I do like a challenge so this spurred me on.

'Once I had made the base I spent hours making sure the posts that it would sit in were completely level.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06MB5l_0f14AreA00
Her clever money-saving tricks included using a neighbour's old decking, bannisters and handrails that were destined for the skip, and repurposing old furniture
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2edaCN_0f14AreA00
Melissa erected the pergola all by herself, which she found easier than creating the foundation for the deck

'When using cement I will say it's a great idea to mix it right near where you are using it.

'I made this mistake and by the time I walked it around it already started to go hard.

'Once the hard bit was all done I was ready to lay the decking.

'I found this easy and really satisfying to watch it all come together. I then erected the pergola singlehandedly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hxxYw_0f14AreA00
The decking came as a kit from Merit Garden Products so everything Melissa needed was supplied

'I'd say maybe get someone to help with this part as it would save time and your frustration.

'I saw that my local neighbour was going to skip their old bannisters, decking and rails, so I asked if I could have them and they agreed.

'It saved them a trip to the tip.

'I hadn't originally planned to put a railing up but I thought these would be ideal and really showcase the rest of my work.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rhuUa_0f14AreA00
Before starting the project, Melissa said the toughest part was clearing an area and getting rid of all the weeds 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lzhXX_0f14AreA00
Melissa's hot tub was a special buy from the middle of Lidl around four years ago, and she decided to place it on the deck

'Then it was onto the staining and painting. I loved this part as my creation was all starting to come together.

'The most enjoyable part for me was 100 per cent styling the area.

'Someone joked last year I'd be building an extension next!

'Not quite but this was definitely the biggest task I've ever decided to tackle, with the help of YouTube.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bgeeS_0f14AreA00
 When using cement for the foundation, Melissa learned to mix near where she was placing it, so stop it hardening too soon
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oZeFj_0f14AreA00
The seating she used for her outdoor are were from Aldi special buys a few years ago and came with a table

'The hardest part was definitely mixing the cement. In total, it cost me around £540.

'The decking came as a kit from Merit Garden Products so everything I needed was supplied.

'It was £280 and then the pergola again came as a kit so was all supplied for £200.

'The rest of the money went on decking stain and paint from Screwfix.

'The hot tub was a special buy from the middle of Lidl about four years ago now.

'The seating was from Aldi special buys a few years ago now and came with a table.

'I thought it would look ideal in this area to relax on.

'I already had an image in my mind before I started and to be honest it turned out way better than I expected.

'I'm over the moon, and I now enjoy my morning cuppa out there in peace.

'It was bloody hard work, but I'm so pleased I gave myself the challenge.

'Where there's a will there's a way. Saving so much money has inspired me to do more things myself.'

Daily Mail

Taste of regret: Student, 21, who ate a Cadbury’s Creme Egg that could have WON him £10,000 says he 'enjoyed' his first-ever taste of the half-white and half-milk chocolate treat - before he realised his mistake

An unfortunate student has been left feeling defeated after unknowingly eating a Cadbury's Creme Egg which would have bagged him £10,000. The once-peckish man had never tried a Creme Egg before and said he enjoyed it, until he saw an advert about the cash prizes on offer at which point he said it tasted 'like regret'.
U.K.
The Kitchn

I Put a Ball of Aluminum Foil in My Dishwasher — What Happened Next Was Amazing

Say what you will about social media (and, trust me, I have just as much to say as anyone), but it’s surprising how many cleaning and organizing tips and tricks I’ve learned from TikTok and Instagram. Whether its a powdered Tide and hot water concoction for cleaning just about everything or organizing hacks for better storage, these platforms are full of inspiration. Just when you think you’ve learned it all, something new comes up in your feed.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Well+Good

This Shampoo May Be Expensive, but It’s the Only Formula That Makes My Fine Hair Look Like I Just Left a Salon

Ok, let’s get this out of the way right up top: This shampoo isn’t cheap. “Splurge-worthy” is the preferred term you’ll see all the time when referring to pricier items. But that basically translates to: “this sh*t is expensive.” I definitely used to think, who would pay more than drugstore price for shampoo? It’s soap for your head! But then I actually tried a prestige shampoo brand, and I realized, OH. There’s a reason why the price tag is so different.
HAIR CARE
