Idaho was a massive gold rush state. There are dozens of abandoned or lightly inhabited old towns from when mining was the thing to do in the gem state. Our vast waterways give endless options for panning for gold and gemstones. While heaps of gold and mountains of gemstones have been removed, sold off and taken from the state there is still a lot more to be claimed. According to the United States Bureau of Mines, Idaho has more gold than any other state with tons still out there.

IDAHO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO