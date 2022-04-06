ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raising babies! Moment infants are lifted 40ft off the ground in the arms of men tied to poles at Hindu festival in India

By Isabella Nikolic For Mailonline
 2 days ago

This is the moment newborn babies being carried by men are hoisted 40 feet into the air on poles during a Hindu ritual in India.

The ceremony, known as Thookkam, takes place every year at Sree Bhadrakali Temple in Kollemcode in the state of Tamil Nadu.

Footage shows a row of four devotees, each holding a baby, wearing traditional costume attached to two interconnected poles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bPv1g_0f149rdu00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U5C7u_0f149rdu00
Other people partaking in the ritual then hoist the men up into the air while they kick their legs in time.

Onlookers cheer as the devotees reach the height of their trajectory and are then wheeled down a street in a parade.

The ritual goes on into the night as different men holding different babies take turns being hoisted up and paraded through the streets.

Childless couples regularly come to the temple to offer prayers in the hope of being falling pregnant.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hNjmu_0f149rdu00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UyjBs_0f149rdu00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vEII4_0f149rdu00
If they then do fall pregnant, the couples return to the holy site to fulfil their vow to the deity Bhadrakali Amman by offering their babies up to participate in the festival and show their thanks.

Thookkam is an offering that is held at the Bhadrakali temple in Kollemcode in the Kanyakumari district in Tamilnadu during the month of Meenam (late March to late April).

Every year more than a thousand newborn babies are lifted by the men tied to a 40-foot pole and taken for a ride around the temple.

The festival is celebrated annually for 10 days and Thookkam is on the final day of the festival.

