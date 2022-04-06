ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

‘He’ll choose Man City’ – Erling Haaland tipped to move to Etihad thanks to dad Alf-Inge and Pep Guardiola, says Goater

By Martin Blackburn
 2 days ago

SHAUN GOATER says his pal Alf-Inge Haaland does not need convincing that his son Erling should join Manchester City this summer.

The Prem leaders are currently favourites to land the Borussia Dortmund strike ace – although Real Madrid are also in the frame.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ieAd8_0f148pqF00
Erling Haaland is favourite to join Manchester City in the summer Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LxYUf_0f148pqF00
Shaun Goater played alongside Alf-Inge Haaland at Manchester City Credit: Getty

Goater was a team-mate of Haaland snr for three years at City between 2000 and 2003 and believes the family link with the club is a strong one.

But even more compelling will be the chance to play under manager Pep Guardiola – a manager whose teams traditionally score a lot of goals.

The former Bermuda international, 52, who currently works as a youth coach at City, said: “My mate, Alf-Inge, doesn't need telling anything.

“He knows what he has to do this summer, and that's get his son over here.

“I would've thought that if Erling Haaland had the choice of any club in the world, he would come to Manchester City.

“If there was nothing to split teams financially, I think he'd choose City, not only because of the link with his dad, but moreso the potential to work under Pep Guardiola.

“That opportunity should be number one on any striker's list; if you're a centre-forward, you'd want to play for Pep.

“You've seen his record, and what he's done at other clubs, how his teams play.”

Goater was speaking exclusively to Ladbrokes

Madrid are not out of the running but the signs are Haaland will not just go to the club which offers the best financial package.

Goater added: “Pep in himself is obviously a big tick, but then on top of that you've got his father's links to the club, which is another tick.

“If you're putting all numbers aside and you gave Haaland the choice, he'd look to come to Man City.

“I don't need to drop his dad a message; he already knows what to do: get your son to the Etihad!”

Meanwhile, Dortmund have indicated there are currently no active talks about a new deal for Haaland with them.

Former Germany international Sebastian Kehl – who will take over as sporting director at the German club in July – said: “There is nothing on the table at the moment."

Asked if they are planning for next season without Haaland, he added: “Erling has done an excellent job at Dortmund but I am not ready to answer that.”

Community Policy