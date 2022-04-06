ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Lawmakers want automakers to assist police investigating carjackings

By Meredith Barack
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 22 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VFYPb_0f148Djz00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37Yw0I_0f148Djz00
Illinois lawmakers call for automakers to help police combat carjackings 02:14

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Lawmakers in Springfield and Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart want automakers' help to deal with the carjacking crisis.

On Wednesday, Dart joined a group of Democratic state lawmakers to announce proposed legislation that would require auto manufacturers to provide 24/7 assistance to law enforcement agencies investigating carjackings by setting up a 1-800 hotline connecting police to carmakers.

The announcement comes just hours after a woman was carjacked at gunpoint in the Loop .

The proposal for a hotline connecting police to auto manufacturers is part of a larger legislative initiative to dramatically reduce carjackings as a whole.

Lawmakers are looking at a three-prong strategy of science, technology, and ensuring law enforcement agencies are able to work together.

Sponsors said the legislation would help increase police presence during peak carjacking hours, support coordination between law enforcement agencies throughout the state, and improve technology -- including cameras on interstates.

They also want to provide relief to carjacking victims.

Last year alone, more carjackings were reported in Chicago than any other city. Cities like Peoria and Rockford are also seeing an increase in the crime.

Dart said Cook County, and especially Chicago, has reached a crisis point when it comes to carjackings, with more than 2,000 reported in Cook County over the past year, compared to a combined 1,000 in New York and Los Angeles during that time.

Dart said the proposed hotline wouldn't entirely stop carjackings, but would allow officers to connect directly with carmakers and enable them to track carjackers by pinging the location of stolen vehicles immediately after they've been stolen.

"This is a game changer, though. Anybody involved with this, who's working this, will tell you this is what could bring this to an end. Are we ever going to end carjackings completely? Probably not, but can we get it back to numbers that would be understandable in any society? Yes," Dart said.

The sheriff said, if carjackers aren't caught, they're going to keep doing it, whether they are juveniles or seasoned criminals. He said, the sooner carjackers are caught, the more likely they can be successfully prosecuted.

On Thursday, Dart will hold a carjacking seminar at the Tinley Park Convention Center.

There, attendees can learn how law enforcement is addressing carjackings, trends in the crime, and how to avoid becoming a victim.

Comments / 7

T Sheldon
1d ago

Why don't the lawmakers encourage enforcing the laws on the books? Just more election year gaslighting, they aren't interested in solving the problem.

Reply
4
Related
NBC Bay Area

Pleasanton Police Arrest Carjacking, Break-In Suspects

Police arrested two carjacking suspects involved in a home break-in in the Danville and Pleasanton area Wednesday. The incident began with a car being stolen in Pleasanton in the morning along with a garage door opener to a home in Danville. When Pleasanton police alerted the Danville Police Department, officers...
PLEASANTON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
State
Illinois State
City
Peoria, IL
Cook County, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
County
Cook County, IL
City
Rockford, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
NBC News

Cousin of missing 17-year-old sentenced in relation to her disappearance on March 30

The 23-year-old cousin of missing 17-year-old Zion Foster has been sentenced in relation to her disappearance. Jaylin Brazier was charged with lying to a peace officer in the investigation into Zion’s disappearance. On Wednesday, March 30, Brazier appeared in court where he admitted that he had thrown his cousin’s body in a dumpster weeks earlier. He claimed that Zion had stopped breathing while they were smoking marijuana, and he didn’t know what to do.
EASTPOINTE, MI
CBS Chicago

Chicago police officer found dead from apparent suicide on Southwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago police officer was found dead from apparent suicide early Saturday morning at a home on the Southwest Side.Police Supt. David Brown said in a statement the officer was found dead in a home in the 22nd (Morgan Park) District.The cause of death is under investigation by the Cook County Medical Examiner's office, but Brown said the death appeared to have been the result of suicide."The loss of an officer is a stark reminder of the many sacrifices and demands members of law enforcement face each and every day. This tragic situation underscores the importance of...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Elderly woman may be forced to move after landlord raises her rent by nearly 30%

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Is your landlord jacking up your rent? You're not alone.A local tenants' rights group says the number of complaints they're getting about rent increases has nearly doubled since this time last year.Morning Insider Tim McNicholas shows us how an 88-year-old widow may soon be forced to move.Greg Beaubien helps out his mom, Janice, however he can; from the dishes to the bills.But now, there's a problem that he can't quite scrub away."They're trying to raise her rent by $344 a month. They know she's an 88-year-old widow on a fixed income," he said. Greg tried to negotiate...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Dart
WGN News

2 brothers killed, 4 injured in Far South Side crash

CHICAGO — Two brothers were killed and four others were injured in a two-vehicle crash in West Pullman Thursday afternoon, according to the victims’ family. Police said a Volkswagen was traveling eastbound on 124th Street just before 1:40 p.m. near the 12400 block of South Michigan Avenue when it struck a Hyundai traveling northbound on […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Beverly store owner closing for good after latest robbery: 'He just didn't care about anything'

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Only on 2: A thief captured on camera while going on a stealing spree, taking tens of thousands of dollars worth of clothing and purses from a Beverly store.As CBS 2's Steven Graves reported, the burglary hit the shop so hard that its owner is taking drastic measures. Thefts of items worth more than $30,000 hit any small business hard.That is why this owner said this "open" sign will most likely never light up again. Jessica Nguyen, owner of Jessica's Boutique in Chicago's West Beverly neighborhood, will tell you..."Yes, I had a lot of clothes!" she said.She got into...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Carjackers#Carjackings#Crime#Democratic#Loop
WCIA

16-year-old arrested in murder investigation

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A 16-year-old was recently arrested in connection to the death of a Lyft driver who was shot and killed in Urbana in January. Tyjohn G. Williams is the third suspect arrested. Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said Williams is charged with first-degree murder (4 counts). On January 12, police were […]
URBANA, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Family says grandfather, grandson were on ice fishing trip when both were found dead near Johnsburg

A grandfather and his grandson who went missing and were found dead in Pistakee Lake near Johnsburg earlier this month were on an ice fishing trip, their family said. McHenry Township Fire Protection District Battalion Chief Kevin Sears said the fire district received a call from the Will County Sheriff’s Office around 6 a.m. on March 6.
JOHNSBURG, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Chicago

Woman stabs intruder in the face during home invasion in Roseland

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was stabbed in the face after forcing his way into a woman's home in Roseland Sunday morning.Police said around 8:15 a.m., the intruder forced his way into the residence of a woman, 30, in the 10700 block of South State Street. The victim was met by the intruder inside where the two got into a physical altercation. The offender fled the scene and self-transported himself to OSF Little Company of Mary Medical Center in Evergreen Park with a stab wound to the left side of his face in stable condition. The victim was not injured during the incident. The intruder was placed into custody and charges are pending.  Area Two Detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Gas giveaways harm people. We shouldn’t let rich politicians like Willy Wilson do them.

Update Monday 3/21/22, 8:00 PM: The Chicago Tribune reported the following:. In order to avoid another traffic calamity, officials with the city’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications and Chicago police released a joint statement saying their agencies were “coordinating with Dr. Wilson and his staff to provide city and department resources to alleviate traffic congestion and ensure public safety during his gas giveaway at participating stations located in the city of Chicago.”
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
67K+
Followers
24K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy