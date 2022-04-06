ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Gold prices finish lower, then lose more ground after release of Fed minutes

By Myra P. Saefong
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BdSLW_0f147aNr00
David Gray/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images

Gold futures finished lower on Wednesday, pressured by a climb in Treasury yields as investors remain focused on the Russia-Ukraine war.

Prices then saw volatile trading after minutes from the Federal Reserve’s March meeting, moving higher, then lower as the minutes offered insight into the central bank’s plans to shrink its balance sheet.

The Fed might increase a key U.S. interest rate by 1/2 percentage point increments at upcoming meetings if inflation remains high or gets even worse, according to the Fed minutes, which also indicated that the central bank may start reducing its $9 trillion balance sheet as early as May.

The minutes “delivered no surprises, and thus at least the early response in gold was muted,” Brien Lundin, editor of Gold Newsletter, told MarketWatch.

“While somewhat hawkish, with only the crisis in Ukraine keeping them from a half-point hike in the last meeting, the markets have already discounted a much more aggressive stance from the central bank,” he said. “This actually isn’t bearish for gold, as the record shows that the metal performs well once a Fed tightening cycle begins.”

Gold for June delivery

GC00,

-0.01%

GCM22,

-0.01%

fell by $4.40, or 0.2%, to settle at $1,923.10 an ounce on Comex ahead of the Fed minutes. It moved up to around $1,926 immediately after the minutes, in electronic trading, then fell to $1,921.

“The ongoing war in Ukraine is providing a tailwind for bullion by keeping the market on edge as the situation evolves,” said Thomas Westwater, analyst at DailyFX, in emailed commentary, before the Fed minutes.

“The Western allies continue to roll out sanctions targeting Russia, which has the unfortunate side effect of complicating the global flow of goods and services,” he said. “That could keep inflation and market volatility elevated, both of which are supportive elements for the yellow metal.”

At the same time, “higher inflation is stoking an increasingly aggressive response from central banks,” with the Federal Reserve is set to hike its benchmark rate by 50 basis points in May,” said Westwater. Rising rates “disadvantage gold, a non-interest-bearing asset.”

So “the looming question is whether central banks will be able to get a handle on inflation,” he said.

“The looming question is whether central banks will be able to get a handle on inflation.”

— Thomas Westwater, DailyFX

The yellow metal ended slightly lower, falling 0.3%, on Tuesday as the 10-year Treasury yield jumped to a nearly two-year high after Fed Gov. Lael Brainard signaled the Fed would move to quickly unwind its balance sheet while rapidly raising interest rates.

Yields continued to rise Wednesday, with the 10-year rate

TMUBMUSD10Y,

2.612%

touching highs above 2.65% . The dollar has also gained ground, which can also be a negative for commodities priced in the unit as it makes them more expensive to users of other currencies.

“Bullion escaped with very mild injuries considering the storm in bonds, with buyers defending the $1,915 region like a stronghold. The Fed repricing has not inflicted any serious damage on gold so far, although the real test will come once there’s a ceasefire in Ukraine and haven demand cools off,” said Marios Hadjikyriacos, senior investment analyst at XM, in a note.

Investors continue to monitor developments in Ukraine. The U.S., along with other Group of Seven countries and the European Union, announced new sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, after evidence of alleged war crimes emerged as Russian forces pulled back from the area around Kyiv.

Other metals settled lower on Comex, with May silver

SIK22,

+0.00%

SI00,

+0.00%

down 0.3%, to $24.458 an ounce and May copper

HGK22,

-1.48%

losing 1.2% at $4.738 a pound. July platinum

PLN22,

-1.73%

shed 2.1% to $953.10 an ounce and June palladium

PAM22,

-2.25%

settled at $2,184.70 an ounce, down 2.3%.

Comments / 2

Related
MarketWatch

Prepare for a recession this summer, a bear market in real estate and a drop in stock prices, warns strategist David Rosenberg

Inflation has turned out to be not-so-transitory, and the Federal Reserve has its knives out. Well, its hammer, anyway. Raising interest rates — the U.S. central bank’s primary tool to restrain runaway prices — is a blunt instrument, at best, and until now, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has been reluctant to reach for it, let alone use it.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

My husband and I owe $87,000 on our mortgage and have $400,000 in savings. Should we sell our home now to prepare for retirement?

My husband and I are unsure if we should downsize now or wait for housing prices and our debt to come down. We are recent empty nesters at ages 62 and 68, and both still working full time with an annual net income of $190,000. We have owned the home for over 20 years and the estimated value a few years ago was about $400,000. After a refinance our mortgage balance is $87,000, an equity loan balance of $40,000, savings account of $140,000 and we have only about $260,000 in retirement accounts.
REAL ESTATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lael Brainard
Daily Mail

Economist claims there's a 90% chance US stock market sunk as low as it will go this year and that S&P 500 could surge by 24% by end of 2022 – but only if inflation or Ukraine war doesn't trigger a recession

An economist has claimed the US stock market has already hit its lowest point for 2022 after Russia invaded Ukraine - although that war and soaring inflation could prove him badly wrong. Tom Lee, managing partner at Fundstrat, said that as long as there's no recession due to a continuation...
STOCKS
CNET

Oil Dips Below $100 Barrel, but Gas Prices Will Soon Soar Again

Car owners got a slight reprieve this week, as gas prices dipped to $4.32 a gallon on Tuesday, down a smidge from the record $4.33 first hit on Friday and revisited on Monday. The modest drop follows a more noticeable decline in the price of oil, which fell below $100 a barrel Monday for the first time since March 1. West Texas Intermediate crude, the benchmark for US oil, hit a low of $99.76 before closing at $103.10 yesterday. On Tuesday morning WTI dipped even further to $93.53.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Prices#U S Gold#Gold Reserve#Gold Trading#Gold Markets#Fed#Treasury#The Federal Reserve#Gold Newsletter#Comex
Benzinga

If You Invested $100 In Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin When Joe Biden Took Office, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Joe Biden won the 2020 Presidential Election after defeating incumbent Donald Trump. The current president has outlined many priorities and signed many executive orders since taking office, including a recent cryptocurrency regulation order. Here’s a look at how some top cryptocurrencies have performed during his time in office. What...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk posted in a thread on Twitter TWTR last month advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high.
STOCKS
Fortune

New drug that prevents you from catching COVID-19 gets green light in Europe — but it’s been in the U.S. for months and hardly anyone knows about it

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. British-Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca announced on Monday its antibody drug Evusheld, which is taken pre-emptively to prevent COVID-19, has been approved in the European Union. The treatment,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

127K+
Followers
24K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy