NAVASSA, N.C. (WECT) - Community meetings and a drop-in session are being held Tuesday, March 15, to discuss the Navassa Superfund Site. A drop-in session (in-person only) will be held from 4:30-5:30 p.m. while a community meeting (in person and virtual) will be held from 6:30 p.m.-8 p.m. Both the session and the meeting will be held at the Navassa Community Center located at 338 Main St.

NAVASSA, NC ・ 24 DAYS AGO