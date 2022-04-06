ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police ID Man Killed In Jersey City Shooting

By Cecilia Levine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vQurt_0f13oDi700
Jersey City police Photo Credit: Jersey City Police Officers Benevolent Association

A 49-year-old man was shot and killed in Jersey City Tuesday, April 5, authorities said.

Juan Rodriguez was found with gunshot wounds to his upper body near 1922 Kennedy Blvd., around 8:30 p.m., Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

He was taken by Emergency Medical Services to Jersey City Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at around 8:55 p.m. The Cause and Manner of death are pending the findings of the Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the Jersey City Police Department are actively investigating this case. No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip. All information will be kept confidential.

