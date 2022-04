What do Gwyneth Paltrow, Beyoncé, and Joe Jonas have in common? Aside from being insanely famous, they all share an affinity for the home decor stylings of Brigette Romanek. The interiors expert made her first foray into furniture design last year in collaboration with Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams, and has launched a second collection this week that features six pieces of lighting inspired by vintage Italian glam. The Luce collection includes table and floor lamps, wall sconces, and a chandelier that all evoke Old Hollywood allure, with an antique brass finish and dramatic curves that end with soft, glowing orbs. “They add a sexiness to the silhouette while extending themselves into the room in a friendly way,” says Romanek. For all of us who might not be able to hire the pro to outfit our whole house, we can at least bring her A-lister-approved style home with the splurge-worthy pieces, starting at $930.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 7 DAYS AGO