How to get rid of white marks on plastic containers: Fed-up mum sparks heated discussion after asking advice for the common kitchen problem

An Australian mum has sparked a lively discussion online after she asked users how to remove hard-to-clean white marks that often appear on plastic food storage containers.

In a post to a popular Facebook group, the Victorian woman asked for fellow members advice on how to get rid of the mystery stains.

Group members were divided on whether the marks were caused by the dishwasher or the microwave and offered some helpful solutions.

In a post to a popular Facebook group, a Victorian mum asked for fellow Facebook group members advice getting rid of strange white marks that appeared on her plastic containers

Many theories were put forward as to why plastic containers develop the crusty white marks with users split between corrosion dishwasher or damage from the microwave being the cause

5 signs it's time to get rid of your plastic food containers

1. The container is more than 10 years old: Old age and repeated use take a toll on the plastic containers.

2. It has no lid: The plastic container lid is a key component for safely storing food inside. So, if the lid is broken or nowhere to be found, don’t hesitate to take the container to the recycling bin.

3. The contain has an odour: With proper maintenance, a plastic food container shouldn’t have any odour at all. But if it does, the smell is a good indicator that it has outlived its best years.

4. It has visible stains: Visible stains that cannot be washed after a cycle or two in the dishwasher mean that the container integrity has been compromised. The stains basically tell you that the plastic has become porous and it can be dangerous since you can’t undo it. There is a possibility for the plastic to leach into your food – but you won’t be able to see it.

5. The container is physically damaged: Plastic food containers don’t break or crack easily but if you do manage to damage them, it’s time for the recycling bin right away. A broken container no longer serves its purpose and a cracked one can be damaging to your food.

Source: myfoodseal.com

'After I washed the plastic container in the dishwasher, these white marks accumulated. I soaked in vinegar for 24 hours - did not work' she wrote in the post.

Many theories were put forward as to why plastic containers develop the crusty white marks with users split between corrosion from hot water in the dishwasher or damage from heating food up in the microwave being the cause.

'I don't use a dishwasher and this happens to mine. It's from using in the microwave,' one mum wrote.

'Interesting. We never heat up food in plastic containers using microwave, but we got those white marks from dishwashing them,' another responded.

'I shifted to hand scrubbing them with hot soapy water and no more issues. So I don’t believe it’s a microwave issue,' said a third.

One mum said to always check the container labels and care instructions to ensure they are safe to be used in the microwave or dishwasher.

Many recommended hand-washing all plastics while others said to place containers on the top rack of the dishwasher as it is cooler than the bottom and some group members shared their handy hacks to remove the marks.

'Sounds odd but I rub oil any kind of cooking oil into them let then sit for a hour or so then wash with by hand,' one group member wrote.

'Always rinse in cold water after use, especially tomato based and then hot soapy wash,' said a second.

A third recommended: 'Squirt dishwashing liquid in and squash two sheets of paper towel half fill with really hot water put lid on and shake shake shake! Works a treat.'

'A great hack I’ve been using is to rinse container first! Squirt dishwashing liquid in and squash two sheets of paper towel half fill with really hot water put lid on and shake shake shake ! Works a treat,' another suggested.

In their plastic food container care guidelines, Australian kitchenware brand Décor said to use baking soda before use.

'Applying a paste of baking soda and water then rinsing thoroughly can reduce food stains and discolouration,' it reads.

Most reusable plastic food containers from reputable brands like Sistema, Décor, and Tupperware and those from the main supermarket and retail giants in Australia are safe to use in the dishwasher and microwave.

Many, however, recommend using the top shelf of the dishwasher only and to avoid heating up food in the containers in the microwave with the lid on.