Joao Felix 'won't enjoy' Diego Simeone's negative tactics, insists Rio Ferdinand - who claims Atletico Madrid fail 'to get the best' out of frustrated £114m star after toothless Champions League loss against Manchester City

Rio Ferdinand has claimed Atletico Madrid are failing to 'get the best' from Joao Felix after a toothless attacking display against Manchester City.

Atletico lost their Champions League quarter-final first leg 1-0 against City at the Etihad on Tuesday evening.

Diego Simeone's side had zero shots, zero shots on target, only 29 per cent possession and zero corners as they looked to frustrate the hosts with a largely negative-minded and stubborn defensive performance.

And pundit Rio Ferdinand told BT Sport that £114million star Felix would not have enjoyed his team's setup.

He said: 'Imagine if he plays in the team who give him in the ball in the final third.

'He's getting the ball on the halfway line, it's the furthest place forward, and he's still got to run 50, 60 yards and eight players to beat.

And when asked if Felix would have enjoyed any part of the match, Ferdinand responded: 'The final whistle.

'I can't imagine he sits there and enjoys playing the way he's asked to play.

'I respect the way Simeone plays because he's brought success to that club, unrivalled from the times before him.

'But for a player like Joao Felix, he can't be sitting there on the plane home going, 'they got the best out of me, they continually get the best out of me as a player'. He won't be saying that.'

Talented Portuguese forward Felix became the fourth-most expensive player of all time when the LaLiga side signed him for £114m after his breakout season at Benfica, when he scored 20 goals to help the Eagles lift the Primeira Liga title.

The 22-year-old has scored 10 goals across all competitions so far this season, making it his joint-best campaign in terms of goals, and fellow pundit Owen Hargreaves insisted his skills could see him move to a better team than Atletico.

He added: 'I think you watch him and go, 'he gets into the Liverpool team, he gets into the City team, or the Chelsea team'. His upside is that good.

'Rodri came here (to City) and played in this defensive Atletico side and now he's playing in an important team. He (Felix) will get a chance to play in a top team, because he's that good.'