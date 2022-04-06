ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Joao Felix 'won't enjoy' Diego Simeone's negative tactics, insists Rio Ferdinand - who claims Atletico Madrid fail 'to get the best' out of frustrated £114m star after toothless Champions League loss against Manchester City

By Max Mathews For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Rio Ferdinand has claimed Atletico Madrid are failing to 'get the best' from Joao Felix after a toothless attacking display against Manchester City.

Atletico lost their Champions League quarter-final first leg 1-0 against City at the Etihad on Tuesday evening.

Diego Simeone's side had zero shots, zero shots on target, only 29 per cent possession and zero corners as they looked to frustrate the hosts with a largely negative-minded and stubborn defensive performance.

And pundit Rio Ferdinand told BT Sport that £114million star Felix would not have enjoyed his team's setup.

He said: 'Imagine if he plays in the team who give him in the ball in the final third.

'He's getting the ball on the halfway line, it's the furthest place forward, and he's still got to run 50, 60 yards and eight players to beat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f8LUs_0f13c0B500
Rio Ferdinand has claimed Joao Felix (above) 'won't enjoy' Atletico Madrid's negative tactics
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VG77o_0f13c0B500
Felix's side lost 1-0 against Manchester City in the Champions League quarter-final first leg

And when asked if Felix would have enjoyed any part of the match, Ferdinand responded: 'The final whistle.

'I can't imagine he sits there and enjoys playing the way he's asked to play.

'I respect the way Simeone plays because he's brought success to that club, unrivalled from the times before him.

'But for a player like Joao Felix, he can't be sitting there on the plane home going, 'they got the best out of me, they continually get the best out of me as a player'. He won't be saying that.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46OTgM_0f13c0B500
And Ferdinand (above) insisted Atletico are not getting the best out of the £114million signing
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O9nIo_0f13c0B500
Diego Simeone's men did not have a single shot on target at the Etihad on Tuesday evening

Talented Portuguese forward Felix became the fourth-most expensive player of all time when the LaLiga side signed him for £114m after his breakout season at Benfica, when he scored 20 goals to help the Eagles lift the Primeira Liga title.

The 22-year-old has scored 10 goals across all competitions so far this season, making it his joint-best campaign in terms of goals, and fellow pundit Owen Hargreaves insisted his skills could see him move to a better team than Atletico.

He added: 'I think you watch him and go, 'he gets into the Liverpool team, he gets into the City team, or the Chelsea team'. His upside is that good.

'Rodri came here (to City) and played in this defensive Atletico side and now he's playing in an important team. He (Felix) will get a chance to play in a top team, because he's that good.'

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Benfica vs Liverpool LIVE: Champions League result, final score and reaction tonight

Winger Luis Diaz marked his return to Portugal with the crucial late goal which gave Liverpool a 3-1 lead over Benfica to take back to Anfield for their Champions League quarter-final second leg.The former Porto star, signed in January, was booed relentlessly but he responded perfectly in the 87th minute to spare the blushes of Ibrahima Konate, whose mistake just over half an hour after scoring his first goal for the club had gifted the hosts a goal they had barely deserved.Jurgen Klopp’s side had been coasting at half-time in the Estadio da Luz after Sadio Mane’s goal doubled the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rio Ferdinand
Person
Owen Hargreaves
Person
Diego Simeone
Daily Mail

Manchester United 'consider hiring STEVE McCLAREN as Erik ten Hag's Old Trafford No 2' - with the former England manager having worked with the Ajax boss at Twente, 13 years ago - as a way to combat his lack of experience in the Premier League

Manchester United could be reunited with Steve McClaren as their assistant manager with the ex-England boss reportedly lined up to be Erik ten Hag's No 2 if he takes the Old Trafford hotseat. According to the Guardian, McClaren is under consideration to be prospective manager Ten Hag's assistant if he...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Smiling Sadio Mane interrupts Luis Diaz's post-match TV interview to congratulate him on his Man of the Match performance in Liverpool's Champions League win against Benfica

Sadio Mane could not wait to show Luis Diaz some love after his Liverpool team-mate's brilliant performance on Tuesday. Recent signing Diaz put in a man-of-the-match showing against Benfica at the Estadio da Luz, scoring and assisting as his side won 3-1 in their Champions League quarter-final first-leg tie. Ibrahima...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Jurgen Klopp claims Liverpool should have scored MORE in their victory over Benfica... and vents his frustration at Darwin Nunez's goal during the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits his side should have scored more in their 3-1 victory over Benfica having dominated the first half of their Champions League quarter-final in Lisbon. The Reds could have put the tie to bed before the second leg with the number of chances they created in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester City#Atletico Madrid#Liverpool#Bt Sport#Portuguese#Laliga
Daily Mail

Beating Lewis Hamilton 'nearly killed' Nico Rosberg, claims the Brit's former team-mate Heikki Kovalainen after the Mercedes star retired instantly after clinching the world championship

Heikki Kovalainen believes Nico Rosberg was pushed to the very limit when he famously pipped Lewis Hamilton to the world championship. Rosberg was Hamilton's team-mate for four years up until 2016, with the Mercedes stars going head-to-head for the title for three consecutive seasons. Although Hamilton won his second and...
MOTORSPORTS
Daily Mail

Rio Ferdinand tells Manchester United to 'trust the manager and the process' like Arsenal have with Mikel Arteta when the Red Devils finally hire their new boss... with Ajax's Erik ten Hag closing in on a move to Old Trafford

Rio Ferdinand has urged Manchester United to follow Arsenal's lead by backing manager Mikel Arteta and 'trust the process' when they hire their new boss as Erik ten Hag closes in on a move to Old Trafford. As Sportsmail reported on Wednesday night, the Red Devils are closing in on...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Wolves boss Bruno Lage puts £100m price tag on Ruben Neves amid transfer talk

Bruno Lage believes Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves will cost potential suitors £100million if he is to leave Wolves.The 25-year-old is in contract talks with Wolves but has been linked with Barcelona, Liverpool and Manchester United.Reports on Thursday suggested that Neves is Erik Ten Hag’s number one target should the Ajax boss take over at Old Trafford this summer.“I don’t know if it’s Man United or other teams, what I know is we have a special player here with us,” Wolves boss Lage said ahead of his side’s Premier League visit to Newcastle on Friday.“What he is doing this season is...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

An England Euro 2020 midfield, an Ajax centre-back following the boss to Old Trafford but no changes at full-back... how Manchester United could line-up under Erik ten Hag next season with Dutchman closing in on move

With Manchester United close to appointing Erik ten Hag as their next permanent manager, the focus will soon turn to the summer and how the Dutchman can improve the squad. The Red Devils have underachieved in what will be another trophyless season and are up against it in their battle to qualify for next season's Champions League.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Champions League predictions: Peter Schmeichel says NEITHER of Man City and Liverpool will even make the final, as Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards back their former clubs to win an all-English showpiece as they lay out their 'brackets'

Jamie Carragher was left stunned on Tuesday night when Peter Schmeichel boldly predicted neither Liverpool nor Manchester City will make this season's Champions League final. The two English clubs look set to go toe-to-toe for the remaining three trophies this season with a mouth-watering Premier League title showdown on Sunday, an FA Cup semi-final next weekend and the possibility of a Champions League final.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Rangers suffered without Alfredo Morelos and Fashion Saka struggled in Braga defeat, with Giovanni van Bronckhorst unable to change script after injury threatened to bring season's story to a premature ending

If you are going to hatch a cunning plan then there could surely be no more fitting venue in football than the home of Braga. Constructed for Euro 2004, A Pedreira – the Quarry – was carved into the side of a mountain. It would not look out of place as the lair of the baddy in a James Bond movie.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Graham Potter hits out at Brighton's critics over lack of goals and says that football is NOT like basketball... with the Seagulls boss adamant most teams 'have a challenge scoring goals' after his side's struggles saw them net just ONCE in their last seven games

Brighton boss Graham Potter insisted "we're not playing basketball" as he defended his misfiring side's lack of goals. Albion have hit the net just once in their last seven Premier League outings, picking up a solitary point and sliding into the bottom half of the table in the process. The...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Carlo Ancelotti reveals he tactically OUTWITTED Thomas Tuchel by playing Federico Valverde on the wing to 'tighten up' Chelsea's left-hand side... insisting the Real Madrid midfielder's entire game 'depended' on Cesar Azpilicueta's position

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has revealed how using midfielder Federico Valverde on the right wing was vital to him outwitting Thomas Tuchel in their win against Chelsea. The Uruguay international was selected ahead of Rodrygo in the Madrid front three and helped along with hat-trick hero Karim Benzema and left-winger Vinicius Junior to create plenty of problems for the Blues.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

330K+
Followers
28K+
Post
144M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy