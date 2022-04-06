ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Huge $7million mansion in one of Australia's richest suburbs goes up in flames just before the owners were about to start renovating

By Brett Lackey
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

A massive $7 million mansion in one of Australia's richest suburbs has been seriously damaged by a fire.

Emergency crews rushed to the two-storey home in Mosman on Sydney's north shore about 2.30pm on Wednesday.

The elderly owner narrowly escaped unharmed after a passerby noticed flames on the upper level, stopped their car, and knocked on the door to alert her.

The owner took shelter at a neighbour's property while seven fire crews arrived to battle the inferno.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40z3Tb_0f13bzSa00
The blaze broke out just after 2pm at the Mosman property sending smoke billowing over Sydney's North Shore (pictured)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HaM2H_0f13bzSa00
Flames were seen roaring out of second storey windows (pictured) 

Large flames roared out of windows on the upper floor and thick smoke billowed over Sydney's inner north as more than 20 firefighters brought the fire under control.

'Very surprising that there is a fire in Mosman in a house with a tile roof on a day where it's pouring with rain,' one shocked neighbour told Nine News.

The owners were about to start renovations in a few days.

'The fire was quite extensive and it's a very expensive property so it's quite costly,' Inspector Kim Simpson from NSW Fire and Rescue said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined with police investigating.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sJFoa_0f13bzSa00
The entire second floor was engulfed in flames (pictured) with more than 20 firefighters bringing the blaze under control

Comments / 2

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suburbs#Australia
Daily Mail

Mother and her newborn baby both die after child birth in Travelodge room: Police launch probe into 'unexplained' tragedy in Leicester city centre hotel

A mother and a newborn baby have both died after being found together in a city centre Travelodge hotel room shortly after the woman had given birth. Paramedics were seen running up a ramp leading to the 67-bedroom hotel at the Haymarket shopping centre in Leicester yesterday afternoon amid panicked scenes.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Grandfather who survived falling to Earth with a broken parachute is still haunted by the heroism of the skydiving instructor who died saving his life

The grandfather who survived hitting the ground without a parachute can't stop thinking about the hero skydiving instructor who saved his life. Almost eight months have passed since Christopher Rantall, 55 miraculously survived a fall of 10,000 feet in Torquay, Victoria. Mr Rantall, 55, and his daughter Raya, from Warrnambool...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Sydney
Daily Mail

Couple discover that grubby garden sculpture they bought for £5,000 is actually a 200-year-old missing masterpiece worth £8MILLION

When they bought it for £5,170 two decades ago, the new owners had no idea that there was more to the grubby garden sculpture than met their appreciative eye. But after having its provenance checked by a specialist firm following speculation it could be a missing 200-year-old masterpiece, it was confirmed to be by Antonio Canova - and valued at up to £8million.
ENTERTAINMENT
The US Sun

Mystery as soccer player found dead in a hotel room with dad’s business partner after ‘tragic accident’

A FORMER college soccer player and his dad's business partner were found dead in a hotel room as police launched an investigation into the mysterious deaths. Sheldon van Deventer, a co-owner of Erie Sports Park league, and Declan Bingham - an ex-Gannon University soccer player and son of Deventer's business partner - were found dead Saturday morning in a Chicago hotel room.
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Man tried to save girlfriend after freak wave sent her overboard in Florida boating accident

A 22-year-old New Hampshire woman who died Saturday in a boating accident while vacationing in Florida is being mourned by friends and family in her small town community of Nashua.Lindsey Partridge and her boyfriend Jacob Smith, 24, had taken a small boat out for the afternoon but conditions in the Atlantic proved too dicey for the pair to navigate as she was soon swept into the water by a wave. Mr Smith, who was left uninjured from the accident, tried to save his partner after she’d gone overboard, local news outlet BocaNewsNow reported. “He turned the boat around and couldn’t...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Four family members including 8-year-old girl dead after falling from seventh floor balcony in Switzerland

Four members of the same family died in the Swiss resort of Montreux on Thursday, and a fifth is in a serious condition, after they fell from a seventh floor balcony, police said.The dead include a man aged 40, his wife and her twin sister, 41, and their eight-year-old girl. The couple's 15-year-old son survived the fall and formal identification is now under way. Police said the victims were all French citizens.Unconfirmed reports in Swiss media, citing an unidentified police official, claimed the five had jumped from their apartment building.The group were found at about 7am on Thursday outside a...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

330K+
Followers
28K+
Post
144M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy