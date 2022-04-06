MN Senate GOP increases push to eliminate all state income tax on Social Security benefits

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona Senate committee has revived and advanced a wide-ranging election bill that would eliminate nearly all forms of early voting and require ballots to be counted by hand. Republicans passed the bill out of the Senate Government Committee in a 4-3 party-line vote, but it is almost certain to die in a vote of the full Senate or in the House. The House speaker made sure an identical bill didn’t go anywhere in his chamber earlier this year, when he assigned it to every House committee, making it basically impossible to jump through those hoops.

