What is Acute Radiation Syndrome (ARS)?

 2 days ago

ARS, known commonly as radiation sickness, is an illness that can happen when a person is exposed to high levels of radiation, typically over a short time period.

The initial symptoms of ARS include nausea, vomiting, headache, and diarrhea.

But the way in which radiation affects our bodies is not fully understood.

Symptoms can start within minutes to days after the exposure, can last for minutes up to several days, and may come and go.

After the initial symptoms, a person usually looks and feels healthy for a period of time, but will likely suffer further symptoms at varying degrees of severity, depending on the dose.

These symptoms include loss of appetite, fatigue, fever, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and possibly even seizures and coma.

This seriously ill stage may last from a few hours up to several months.

Absorbing high doses of radiation can also dramatically increase the likelihood of developing cancers and other chronic illnesses years down the line.

Besides the two workers who were killed instantly in the initial explosion at Chernobyl in 1986, a total of 134 plant staff and emergency workers experienced ARS in the days following the accident, of which 28 died.

Source: CDC

