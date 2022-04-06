ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-darts world champion Ted 'The Count' Hankey, 54, appears in court after being accused of sexually assaulting a woman

By James Gant For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Former world darts champion Ted Hankey has had his case adjourned after appearing in court to face a charge of sexual assault.

The 54-year-old, from Stoke, wearing a black jacket, black shirt and glasses, appeared at Warrington Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

He arrived at court with a black snood pulled up to cover the lower half of his face and spoke only to confirm his name, age and address.

Hankey was charged over an incident in Crewe, Cheshire, in September last year, police said.

The former sports star, known as The Count, was released on conditional bail before appearing at court today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2660vb_0f13YjgZ00
Former world darts champion Ted Hankey (pictured today) has had his case adjourned after appearing in court to face a charge of sexual assault
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fRavG_0f13YjgZ00
The 54-year-old, from Stoke, wearing a black jacket, black shirt and glasses, appeared at Warrington Magistrates' Court on Wednesday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VB7QW_0f13YjgZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lCD5B_0f13YjgZ00
Hankey (seen in Frimley in January 2009), whose nickname is The Count, is a two-time World Professional Darts champion

Sam Fixter, defending, asked for the case to be adjourned for a week as legal papers had not been received.

Chair of the magistrates' bench Andrew Brothers granted Hankey conditional bail until April 14, when he will appear at court in Warrington again.

Cheshire Constabulary said: 'The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has authorised Cheshire Constabulary to charge Edward Hankey with the sexual assault of a woman.

'The CPS made the decision to charge the 54-year-old after reviewing a file of evidence from Cheshire Constabulary.'

Hankey is a two-time World Professional Darts champion. He first qualified for the BDO World Championship in 1998 and went on to win in 2000 and 2009.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SI0OL_0f13YjgZ00
Hankey is a two-time World Professional Darts champion. He first qualified for the BDO World Championship in 1998 and went on to win in 2000 and 2009 (pictured)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vt5Xc_0f13YjgZ00
In December last year it was announced Hankey (pictured in January 2000) was withdrawing from the World Seniors Darts Championship, held in February

In December it was announced he was withdrawing from the World Seniors Darts Championship, held in February.

He has since gone viral after an old video of him performing what is known as the 'The Devil's Finish' resurfaced, in which he asks: 'Who's in charge? Me or the devil?'

In the clip, Hankey was leading 5-1 in a match against John Walton during the International Darts League at the time.

And in 2021, he caused alarm after being beaten 5-0 by Holland's Michael van Gerwen in the Grad Slam of Darts, appearing dishevelled and confused and having to be corrected by the score caller.

After the match, Hankey apologised for his performance, saying: 'I was shocking I have had the flu since sun(day) night and couldn't see out my left eye.'

His manager David Stevenson later revealed the results of a hospital CT scan showing that Hankey suffered a stroke.

