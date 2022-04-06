ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Roman Abramovich DENIES claims he asked American celebrity friends including Hollywood director Brett Ratner for millions in loans so sanctioned oligarch could pay his '£600,000-a-week staff wages bill'

By Jack Wright
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich has denied going cap in hand to wealthy US friends for financial help as the impact of state sanctions starts to bite.

His spokesman made the statement after reports emerged in the US claiming that Putin's former confidante was begging rich contacts including Hollywood director Brett Ratner for £765,000 ($980,000) loans to help him pay his staff after being sanctioned by London and Washington.

The Chelsea Football Club owner, who has been accused in Britain of being a close ally of Putin, had reportedly asked for huge loans from his celebrity friends to maintain his staff, who were said to be costing him £600,000 a week.

Abramovich's spokesperson denied there was any truth to the report, which was first broken by media outlet Page Six, and insisted they had not been approached for comment.

The spokesperson told radio station City AM that Abramovich had 'not spoken with, nor asked for funds from these individuals'.

'We have contacted the originating source Page Six as they did not reach out to us prior to publication,' they added.

Page Six alleged that Rush Hour director Ratner was among those Abramovich asked, along with members of the Rothschild family as well as other contacts in Hollywood and Silicon Valley. The oligarch was said to have made approaches after his assets in Britain and the US were seized last month. No one is thought to have agreed to give him the money.

A source told the website: ‘Roman is asking some of his closest powerful friends to let him borrow $1million. He is saying he has never missed payroll for his staff, which is $750,000 a week, and with his assets frozen, he can’t pay his people.

‘He has reached out to Hollywood producer and director Brett Ratner and the Rothschild family, among many others, for money, but – while they are good friends with Roman – they have not agreed to give him money, because either they do not have that in liquid cash, or moreover it is not clear what are the repercussions under international law.’

Ratner declined to comment when approached by Page Six, and the Rothschilds could not be reached.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x8LBe_0f13PKUd00
Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich has denied begging his rich friends including Hollywood director Brett Ratner for £765,000 ($980,000) loans to help him pay his staff after being sanctioned by London and Washington
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sivrz_0f13PKUd00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gMnuG_0f13PKUd00
The Chelsea Football Club owner, who has been accused in Britain of being a close ally of Russian warmonger Putin, reportedly asked for huge loans from his celebrity friends to maintain his staff, who were said to be costing him £600,000-a-week
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JrA9R_0f13PKUd00
Abramovich made his fortune buying up discounted state assets after the collapse of the Soviet Union and was one of the oligarchs that make up Russia's wealthy elite. The West has imposed sanctions on them
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04tqmr_0f13PKUd00
Abramovich's luxury lifestyle is being squeezed by EU and UK sanctions
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nE5i1_0f13PKUd00
A superyacht reportedly owned by Abramovich left a Turkish marina, after the port's operator turned away the £430m vessel over fears that accepting a toll could see the company fall foul of UK sanctions on Russia

Roman Abramovich 'was the TARGET of peace-talk "chocolate poisoning" that left him temporarily blind and shedding skin'

The lead investigator who exposed the poisoning of Roman Abramovich has said the chemical attack was a warning to the billionaire and others not to betray the Kremlin.

Christo Grozev, lead Russia investigator for the investigative news outlet Bellingcat, said the billionaire oligarch was not supposed to die in the poisoning which also affected two Ukrainian negotiators.

He told Times Radio: 'The dosage was not high enough to kill any of the three, the most likely target would have been Abramovich. And it kind of makes sense.

'I mean, he volunteered to play... this role of (an) honest broker, but other oligarchs had... declared certain independence from the Kremlin position and criticise(d) the war.

'So it could well be seen as a warning sign to them to not join the ranks of those who dissent, and to not be too much of an honest broker.'

A source close to Volodymyr Zelensky told The Financial Times: 'People became totally blind... the next day.

'We did not identify the substance. No idea who was behind [the attack] but it looks like Roman was the main target.'

Abramovich now cannot sell any of his UK assets including Chelsea without a special licence that can only be granted by ministers and the Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation (OFSI). Any cash he holds in the UK are now frozen in accounts if he has not been able to transfer funds abroad, while his shares on the London Stock Exchange cannot be sold and will pay no dividends.

But despite these serious allegations, the law doesn’t allow ministers to take away Chelsea, properties, yachts, planes, shares and cash.

Currently the Government has powers to freeze UK assets like houses, but it cannot seize them and put them to a different use.

The rules in place prevent oligarchs from renting out or selling property they own, hiring someone to clean it or even paying a power company to connect it to the electricity supply or pay a bill.

The billionaire recently bought a £264million Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner jet. The 50-seater aircraft is the world's most expensive private jet with a base cost of £188million and a rumoured £76million of additional equipment to the billionaire’s taste, Forbes reported, citing industry sources.

He also owns a fleet of supercars valued at more than £16million, believed to be in the UK. Among the high end vehicles are a Porsche 911 GT1 Evo, a Ferrari FXX, a Aston Martin Vulcan and a Maserati MC12 Corsa.

The fleet also includes a Pagani Zonda R, of which only 15 have ever been produced and come with a price tag of £2.5million.

Abramovich has seven children from two of his ex-wives. The eldest, Anna, 29, is a Columbia University philosophy graduate who lives in New York, while Arkadiy, 27, is an industrial tycoon with substantial oil and gas investments.

Sofia, 26, who lives in London and the ‘wild child’ of the family, recently posted a message on Instagram attacking Putin for his invasion of Ukraine. Less is known about Arina, 20, and Ilya, 18, or Aaron, 11 and Leah Lou, 7, who were both born in New York to his third wife, Dasha.

It comes after the billionaire was allegedly poisoned with a World War One chemical agent at peace talks, and even felt so unwell that he reportedly asked the scientist examining him if he was dying.

The Chelsea owner was suffering severe symptoms after coming into contact with Chloropicrin or a low dosage of Novichok, experts have claimed. Investigative journalist Christo Grozev, who led research into the shocking incident, said a team of experts agreed the wartime chemical was the most likely one used in the attack.

Abramovich and other peace negotiators suffered debilitating symptoms including temporary blindness on a mission in early March to Kyiv seeking an end to the war. Abramovich required hospital treatment in Istanbul after flying to Turkey from the talks in Ukraine.

One theory for the alleged poisoning is that hardliners close to Putin wanted to disrupt peace moves and prolong the war.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G49kJ_0f13PKUd00
The mansion was built in 1848 on land owned by the Crown Estate, which oversees a massive portfolio of land and other assets on behalf of the monarchy
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bllNl_0f13PKUd00
The tycoon also owns a three-storey penthouse at Chelsea Waterfront, worth an estimated £22m 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TAi2h_0f13PKUd00
The Solaris is not as large as the Eclipse, a 533ft vessel. He has previously owned at least five other colossal yachts, with 162ft Sussurro the most recent to change hands around 2017
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bevfQ_0f13PKUd00
Roman Abramovich pictured in Turkey minutes before Russian-Ukrainian peace talks

In an interview, Grozov spoke in Russian to tell Popular Politics YouTube channel that all the experts had agreed the most likely source of their symptoms was Chloropicrin.

‘All the experts who communicated with them, studied their photographs and carried out personal examinations,’ he said. The experts ‘all said this was not a coincidence, not food poisoning, not an allergy’.

He said: ‘They suggested this [Сhlorpicrin] and other war agents. They agreed on one of them and disagreed on the others. They also all agreed that the only way to detect the agent was to bring these people to a laboratory, or to send their blood sample to a laboratory with means to detect war agents.’

Novichok was used in the poisoning of GRU double agent Sergei Skripal at his home in Salisbury, England, which also hospitalised his daughter Yulia. The attack was seen as being by the GRU, Russian military intelligence.

Novichok was also deployed to poison Putin foe Alexei Navalny in Siberia, who needed lifesaving medical treatment in Germany before returning to Russia where he was jailed on what his allies claim are politically motivated charges.

It is understood the oligarch had been involved in talks about securing humanitarian corridors to allow Ukrainians to leave as well as bringing other countries to the negotiating table.

The WSJ reported it was believed the suspected attack was orchestrated by hardliners in Russia who wanted to sabotage the talks.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

'Putin's former son-in-law has stolen our baby': Socialite wife of Russian oligarch makes astonishing claim that billionaire is hiding their daughter in Moscow

A London-based socialite has made the astonishing claim that her husband, the former son-in-law of Vladimir Putin, has stolen their newborn daughter and is hiding her in Moscow. Zhanna Volkova, a Russian celebrity married to the country's 'youngest billionaire' Kirill Shamalov, says she has been prevented from meeting the baby,...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brett Ratner
Person
Roman Abramovich
MSNBC

Kremlin vet says aides would kill Putin before sharing ‘bad news,’ now Putin orders house arrests

Vladimir Putin has now put some of his own intelligence officials under house arrest, according to sources who spoke to The New York Times, as Russia suffers a high death toll in its Ukraine invasion. The report suggests Putin may be insulated from solid information, or worried that these aides might try to overthrow him, as former Russian Foreign Minister Andrei Kozyrev told MSNBC in a recent interview. In this segment, MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the intrigue at the Kremlin, with analysis from Council on Foreign Relations President Richard Haass, who says Putin may be "paranoid" about his aides trying to oust him, and NYU history professor, Ruth Ben-Ghiat.March 17, 2022.
POLITICS
WVNews

What happens in Russia if Putin can’t win in Ukraine?

The world has been transfixed by Ukraine’s fight for survival. As the war drags on, we’d better start considering what will become of Russia, as well. President Vladimir Putin’s nation has now been subjected to an isolation more sudden and total than that experienced by any major power in recent history. What that leads to may not be pretty.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics#Pagani Zonda R#American#Russian#The Chelsea Football Club#City Am
Daily Mail

Russian commercial pilot announces after flight lands that 'the war in Ukraine is a crime, we must stop it immediately' - to rapturous applause from passengers

This is the moment a Russian airline pilot announces over the loudspeaker that the war in Ukraine is 'a crime' to a plane full of passengers on a flight to Turkey. The pilot, who has not yet been named, was flying for airline Pobeda, a subsidiary of Russian airline Aeroflot which recently suspended all its flights to the EU and the UK after the European bloc placed a blanket ban on Russian-owned aircraft entering its airspace.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

Iced out! Roman Abramovich's $50M Aspen mega-mansion - and a $11.8M guest house - may be his first assets frozen by the White House as officials look to finally levy sanctions against the Russian billionaire

Two multimillion dollar mega-properties in Colorado that are owned by Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich are prime targets to be frozen by the U.S. government if the billionaire is finally sanctioned by the White House, according to experts. Abramovich has been sanctioned in the UK and Canada in response to the...
ECONOMY
Daily Beast

Ukrainian-American Actress Mila Kunis Says Russians Are Not the Enemy

Mila Kunis is speaking out about her Ukrainian roots in a new interview with Maria Shriver. Along with her husband, Ashton Kutcher, the actress is hoping to raise $30 million to support Ukrainian refugees escaping the devastation of the Russian invasion. Kunis was born in Chernivtsi, Ukraine, in 1983, and...
CELEBRITIES
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

330K+
Followers
28K+
Post
144M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy