ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Make-up free Lacey Turner cuts a casual figure in a rainbow cardigan and sandals as EastEnders star heads out on low-key shopping trip

By Bethan Edwards For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Lacey Turner cut a casual figure in a rainbow jumper as she headed out on a low-key early morning shopping trip in London on Wednesday.

The EastEnders star took a break from filming on Albert Square as she drove to a supermarket for her weekly shop.

The actress, 33, was seen with a full trolley as she donned a rainbow cardigan over a white T-shirt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PBK3z_0f13OvFR00
She's a long way from Walford! Lacey Turner cut a casual figure in a rainbow cardigan as she headed out on a low-key early morning shopping trip in London on Wednesday

The BBC soap star kept the look casual in a pair of blue mom jeans as she let her long brunette locks blow in the wind.

Lacey hid under a large pair of Gucci black sunglasses and sported a nude pair of double strapped Birkenstocks.

The mum-of-two opted for a fresh face and accessorised her casual ensemble with a pair of silver earrings and a ankle bracelet.

While she's best known for her long-standing role in the soap, the actress keeps a low-profile at home with barber husband, Matt Kay.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B62pD_0f13OvFR00
Stylish: The EastEnders star took a break from filming on Albert Square as she drove to a supermarket for her weekly shop

The couple share one-year-old son, Trilby Fox, and two-year-old daughter, Dusty.

The star who plays Stacey Slater, made a dramatic return to the BBC soap in 2021 - after taking maternity leave earlier in the year.

Lacey started working on EastEnders 17 years ago when she was just 16-years old and returned just six months after giving birth.

During the leave, Lacey's character was sent to jail after being falsely accused of a crime, before making her return to the show in September 2021.

Speaking of keeping her bump concealed during filming, the actress told Loose Women at the time: 'I was forever holding a washing basket or tea towel to hide the bump.

'Stacey's not very glamorous... she doesn’t hold a hand bag,' she added of her down to earth character.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21EAcM_0f13OvFR00
Out and about: The actress, 33, was seen with a full trolley as she donned a rainbow cardigan over a white t-shirt
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HeuSe_0f13OvFR00
Casual: Lacey hid under a large pair of Gucci black sunglasses and sported a nude pair of double strapped Birkenstocks
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gbML7_0f13OvFR00
Family selfie: Lacey started working on EastEnders when she was just 16-years old and returned from maternity leave just six months after giving birth to son Trilby Fox

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Michelle Keegan basks in the sunshine while dressed in a rainbow coloured knit cami during a photoshoot for her next Very clothing collection

She recently enjoyed a sundrenched trip to LA with her husband Mark Wright. And on Tuesday, Michelle Keegan basked in the sunshine while dressed in a rainbow coloured knit cami during a photoshoot for her next Very clothing collection. The Our Girl actress, 34, took to her Instagram Stories where...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Daily Mail

Michael Caine, 89, cuts a casual figure in black tracksuit bottoms and a blue shirt and uses a walking stick as he steps out for a stroll in London in first appearance since major back surgery

He recently underwent surgery on his back at a London hospital. And Sir Michael Caine was back on his feet as he went out for a walk in Chelsea, London, on Tuesday as he was seen for the first time since the major operation. The Italian Job actor, who celebrated...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lacey Turner
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Reunites With Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino After Oscars Win & Chris Rock Slap: Photo

On the same team! Will’s ex celebrated his Oscar success with him after a busy evening that included the ‘Slap Heard Around The World’. Got his back. Will Smith and ex Sheree Zampino reunited after his wild night at the Oscars on Sunday, Mar. 28. During the rollercoaster ceremony, he earned the top acting trophy after stepping onto the stage to slap presenter Chris Rock for he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'He looks broken': Will Smith pleads with wife Jada stop talking about their marriage on Instagram in old resurfaced clip after Oscars slap drama

An old clip of Will Smith begging his wife Jada to stop putting their marriage drama on blast in public has resurfaced in the wake of the Oscars slap drama. The clip, which is less than a minute long, is from an Instagram Live from 2019 where Jada ambushes her husband to answer questions about their troubled relationship.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardigan#Make Up
Elle

Lady Gaga Was a Bombshell in a Cutout Gucci Dress at the Critics Choice Awards

The same day Lady Gaga stepped out at the BAFTA Awards in London, the House of Gucci actress did a second red carpet in the English city for the Critics Choice Awards. Gaga leaned into a bombshell aesthetic, wearing a yellow and black Gucci dress with sheer lace sleeves and a bodice cutout. While the Critics Choice Awards took place in Los Angeles, Gaga attended the ceremony's London event. She was nominated for Best Actress at the ceremony.
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

Fans Are Worried About Nicole Kidman's Health Status Following Red Carpet Absence—What Does This Mean For The Oscars?

Five-time-Oscar-nominee Nicole Kidman was noticeably absent from the annual Oscars nominees’ luncheon at the Fairmont Century Plaza hotel in Los Angeles on Monday March 7th, and she was also missing at the BAFTAs and the Critics’ Choice Awards on Sunday, March 13th. And now we know why! According to reports, the 54-year-old Being the Ricardos actress is recovering from a torn hamstring, and was under strict doctors’ orders to rest at home in Nashville!
LOS ANGELES, CA
wonderwall.com

J.Lo's pink Versace gown and big bouffant hair, plus more fashion flashbacks from the 2002 Oscars

On March 27, 2022, the Oscars will return for the 94th time. In honor of Hollywood's big night celebrating both incredible acting and decadent fashion, Wonderwall.com is rewinding to 2002 to see what the stars wore to the 74th Annual Academy Awards, starting with J.Lo… Presenter Jennifer Lopez looked stunning in a blush pink curve-hugging Versace dress with a bustier-style bodice. Her voluminous curls pulled off her face upped the look's drama.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

J.Lo Rocks Jeans As She Holds Hands With Ben Affleck Picking Up Samuel, 10, From School: Photos

School duty! J.Lo was chic in casual jeans and sandals as she accompanied beau Ben Affleck to his son’s school. Ben Affleck, 49, and Jennifer Lopez, 52, are making school pick-ups a regular activity. The “Marry Me” singer rocked casual jeans as she accompanied The Town actor to collect his son Samuel, 10, after class on Thursday, March 31. The couple, affectionately known as Bennifer, sweetly held hands as they walked alongside his youngest child, who sported a school uniform consisting of a green golf shirt and beige khaki pants.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Gabrielle Union Suits Up in Pinstripes, Sinuous Sandals & an Unexpected Cutout Top

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Gabrielle Union struts around in a sophisticated look for a fun Instagram post, where in the caption she referenced her Disney film “Cheaper by the Dozen,” of which she’s currently promoting on a press tour ahead of its March 18 release. The “Being Mary Jane” actress wore an oversized suit with an edgy top that showcased her affinity for mixing colors, patterns and textures. Union elevated the ensemble with a pair of brown sandals...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Gabrielle Union Sparkles in Chocolate Dress & Sandals With Dwyane Wade at Vanity Fair’s Oscars Party

Click here to read the full article. Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade made a fashionable appearance at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party on Sunday night. While the legendary baller donned an ultra-sleek Gucci tuxedo and horsebit loafers for the special occasion, Union shimmered in a chocolate brown long-sleeve gown. The Valentino look delivered a subtly semi-sheer effect. The “Cheaper by the Dozen” actress, who just debuted her first-ever shoe line with New York & Company, also wore black sandals and an assortment of sparkling jewelry by Messika Paris. The 2022 Academy Awards — also known as the Oscars — celebrate the top talents...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Ciara Looks Drenched in Glamour in Sculpted ‘Wet’ Cutout Dress & Gold Heels at Vanity Fair Oscars Party With Russel Wilson

Click here to read the full article. Ciara celebrated excellence in film last night at the Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party in Los Angeles. The musician arrived on the red carpet alongside her husband, NFL star Russel Wilson, in a burgundy gown with a small train and high neckline. The dress looked distressed with many holes in a peekaboo style. The gown was sculpted to the singer’s body, with fabric that had a slight sheen, giving off “wet” look along with slicked back hair that emphasized the theme. Ciara accessorized with a sparkling bracelet and diamond studs. Her hair was styled in a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Lady Gaga Stuns In Gorgeous Emerald Green Deep-V Gown On BAFTA Red Carpet — Photos

Lady Gaga stepped out on the red carpet of the 2022 BAFTA Awards, the event in which she’s nominated for an award for her role in ‘House of Gucci.’. Lady Gaga, 35, looked incredible at the 2022 British Academy of Film Awards on March 13! The singer and actress turned heads in an Old Hollywood inspired mermaid style dress by Ralph Lauren. The deep green velvet gown included a sexy plunge cut, showing off a diamond and emerald necklace by Tiffany & Co. which matched the brand’s “Schlumberger” bracelet. She looked every bit the movie star as she accessorized with a black ostrich feather.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

After Dramatic Oscars Moment, Jada Pinkett Smith Shimmers in Gold Dress & Cape With Hidden Heels at Vanity Fair Oscars Party

Click here to read the full article. Jada Pinkett Smith glimmered in her second outfit of Oscars night at Vanity Fair’s after-party. The actress arrived on the red carpet following the Academy Awards, where she wore an emerald green dress from Jean Paul Gaultier, and then changed into a stunning sparkly gown for the second event. Her fitted gold sequin strapless dress featured a nude cape over her shoulders that tied at her neck and flowed effortlessly on the red carpet. She added earrings to her look as well as a few chunky rings. Pinkett Smith attended the after-party with her husband,...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Soulja Boy’s Girlfriend Claims She Was Blindsided By News He’s Expecting A Baby With Another Woman

Soulja Boy’s longtime girlfriend claims she had no idea that he was having a baby with a hairstylist until he posted about it on Instagram. Soulja Boy, 31, has some explaining to do to his longtime girlfriend Aliyah Hanes, 29, who claims that the rapper didn’t tell her that he was expecting a baby with another woman. If that weren’t bad enough, Aliyah — who said in a shocking interview with Daily Mail that she was “best friends and lovers” with Soulja Boy for “over a decade” — found out about his new bundle of (not so) joy on Instagram, when he posted a video on March 19 that announced to his fans that he was having a baby boy with an LA-based hairstylist named Jackie.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Heartbreak: Meghan Markle's Husband 'Deeply Regrets' Not Returning To U.K. After Seeing 'Frail' Queen Elizabeth And 'Crying' Princess Beatrice On TV? Thomas Markle Slams Sussex Couple Anew

Prince Harry has been living away from the royal family for more than two years now. The brother of Prince William shocked the world when he announced, in January 2020, that he would be stepping back from his royal duties alongside his wife, Meghan Markle. Earlier this year, Prince Harry...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

330K+
Followers
28K+
Post
144M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy