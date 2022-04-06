Make-up free Lacey Turner cuts a casual figure in a rainbow cardigan and sandals as EastEnders star heads out on low-key shopping trip
Lacey Turner cut a casual figure in a rainbow jumper as she headed out on a low-key early morning shopping trip in London on Wednesday.
The EastEnders star took a break from filming on Albert Square as she drove to a supermarket for her weekly shop.
The actress, 33, was seen with a full trolley as she donned a rainbow cardigan over a white T-shirt.
The BBC soap star kept the look casual in a pair of blue mom jeans as she let her long brunette locks blow in the wind.
Lacey hid under a large pair of Gucci black sunglasses and sported a nude pair of double strapped Birkenstocks.
The mum-of-two opted for a fresh face and accessorised her casual ensemble with a pair of silver earrings and a ankle bracelet.
While she's best known for her long-standing role in the soap, the actress keeps a low-profile at home with barber husband, Matt Kay.
The couple share one-year-old son, Trilby Fox, and two-year-old daughter, Dusty.
The star who plays Stacey Slater, made a dramatic return to the BBC soap in 2021 - after taking maternity leave earlier in the year.
Lacey started working on EastEnders 17 years ago when she was just 16-years old and returned just six months after giving birth.
During the leave, Lacey's character was sent to jail after being falsely accused of a crime, before making her return to the show in September 2021.
Speaking of keeping her bump concealed during filming, the actress told Loose Women at the time: 'I was forever holding a washing basket or tea towel to hide the bump.
'Stacey's not very glamorous... she doesn’t hold a hand bag,' she added of her down to earth character.
