Austrian FA forced to deny they’re in talks to make Man Utd boss Ralf Rangnick their new national team manager

AUSTRIA have denied that they are in talks with Ralf Rangnick over the role of national team head coach.

Rangnick took over as interim manager of Manchester United in November following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's departure.

He has failed to impress during his spell at the club, so United officials are looking to find a new boss elsewhere.

However, he is due to be kept on at the club in a consultancy role.

But earlier this week, rumours began to circulate suggesting that Rangnick was set to remain in management.

Reports from Austria suggested the Austrian national team wanted Rangnick as their new head coach.

They also claimed that sporting director Peter Schottel had flown over to Manchester to begin talks.

However, the Austrian FA have since shut down any speculation by releasing an official statement on Twitter.

It said: "Clarification: There was no meeting between OFB sports director Peter Schottel and Ralf Rangnick, coach of Man Utd."

Former Austria boss Franco Foda resigned from his position last month after failing to qualify for the 2022 World Cup.

Rangnick has barely any connections to Austrian football having spent most of his career in Germany.

He has coached the likes of Shalke, Hoffenheim, VfB Stuttgart and RB Leipzig during his managerial career, which began in 1983.

Erik ten Hag is the current favourite to take over at Man Utd, but reports have suggested that he may want to keep Rangnick in the dugout.