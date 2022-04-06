ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Osea Island has long been a retreat for the rich and famous, but now it’s open to all and could be... Essex's answer to Richard Branson's Necker paradise

By Max Davidson
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Nothing beats a secret hideaway. When I was asked to visit an exclusive private island where the likes of Rihanna, Kate Moss and Sienna Miller have partied, my thoughts flew to the Caribbean. Osea? Probably some billionaire’s bolthole in the Bahamas or the British Virgin Islands.

Discovering that it was off the Essex coast, in the Blackwater estuary, was both deflating and thrilling.

Farewell, dreams of sunshine and hammocks slung between palm trees. Still, there had to be something luring celebs from London up the A12, and I was keen to find out what it was.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zWDYK_0f13Jlm200
Max Davidson explores Osea Island off the Essex coast, which has been turned into a 'high-end staycation venue'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FHSBs_0f13Jlm200
Osea covers barely a square mile and is accessible only at low tide, via a causeway (pictured) that dates back to Roman times
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T5qRY_0f13Jlm200
According to Max, Osea Island is 'probably the closest Britain has to Necker Island (pictured), Sir Richard Branson’s gaff in the Caribbean' 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FZhSL_0f13Jlm200
 Osea Island is owned by the record producer Nigel Frieda

Osea covers barely a square mile and is accessible only at low tide, via a causeway dating back to Roman times.

It is steeped in history, having been a military base, a TV set, and the site of a rehab centre for substance abusers.

Now owned by the record producer Nigel Frieda, Osea has reinvented itself yet again, this time as a high-end staycation venue.

Prices start from £300 per room per night — steep but not totally ridiculous.

You can also hire the island for special events. It is probably the closest Britain has to Necker Island, Sir Richard Branson’s gaff in the Caribbean.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39oLFT_0f13Jlm200
Prices for rooms in the houses and cottages on Osea Island start from £300 per room per night
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fTCgX_0f13Jlm200
'I was visiting off-season, so I had the island largely to myself,' writes Max 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TkgMs_0f13Jlm200
Above is the lounge area in one of the island's holiday rentals - you can hire the island for special events, Max reveals 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=359Jng_0f13Jlm200
'I felt as though I had been transported to an English summer holiday circa 1955, the age of Enid Blyton,' Max says of his time on the island 

I was visiting off-season, so I had the island largely to myself.

There was a log fire burning when I arrived, and my little seaside cottage could hardly have been more luxurious, with a four-poster bed, paintings of gun dogs and sailing ships, and a sleek modern kitchen.

Best of all were the well-stocked bookshelves, which echoed the reading habits of a bygone age. I found nothing newer than a 1972 Whitaker’s Almanack. Bibliophile heaven.

Nostalgia for the past is intrinsic to the Osea experience. Exploring the next morning, I felt as though I had been transported to an English summer holiday circa 1955, the age of Enid Blyton.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jRkxI_0f13Jlm200
Max observes: 'Osea Island is not targeting holidaymakers on a budget. But, in its understated way, it is a delightful spot.' Above is the island's heated outdoor pool
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ynHi5_0f13Jlm200
Osea is described as 'quintessentially English in both its scenery and its ambience'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31c4tv_0f13Jlm200
Island luxury: Osea attracts stars such as Sienna Miller, Max reveals 

Seagulls swooped. Hens clucked. A hare chased a pheasant along a hedgerow.

Two plump donkeys plodded across a paddock ringed by picket fences.

The cluster of old buildings in the centre of the island included a village hall, a couple of timber-framed houses, a pre-war primary school and a homely pub called The Puffin.

Even the activities on offer, from croquet and lawn tennis to pitch-and-putt golf, had an old-fashioned feel.

After exploring the village, I took a long, lazy walk along the shingly beach that rings the island.

The setting was ethereal, with the sun dipping towards the sea, the mists of the Essex marshes in the distance, and so many species of seabird that I lost count.

Osea Island is not targeting holidaymakers on a budget. But, in its understated way, it is a delightful spot — quintessentially English in both its scenery and its ambience. Essex will never seem quite the same again.

Comments / 0

Related
Vogue

The Real-Life Newport Mansions That Inspired The Gilded Age

“Why does everyone need to go to Newport now?” grumbles Christine Baranski’s grand dame character, Agnes Van Rhijn, in episode eight of The Gilded Age. While “everyone” is an overstatement (New York’s population at that point was around two million), in Rhijn’s elite circle, it very much felt that way: the 1880s were the decade when the Rhode Island hamlet became the summer spot for the era’s tycoons. Indeed, the HBO show spends the next 40-or-so minutes laying the groundwork for its inevitable rise – and while, yes, the show is very much a piece of historical fiction, much of showrunner Julian Fellowes’s plot actually does borrow from real-life events.
TV & VIDEOS
WWD

Inside Lanserhof’s New Health Resort in Sylt

If there’s a lesson the pandemic imparted it’s that health is the ultimate wealth. This has also been the guiding principle of Lanserhof since the launch of its first resort in Lans, near Innsbruck, in 1984. The company is known for its luxury destinations immersed in nature and avant-garde medical services and treatments designed to enhance well-being via a holistic approach.
LIFESTYLE
HollywoodLife

Sir Michael Caine, 89, Enjoys Dinner With Wife Shakira, 74, On Rare Night Out: Photos

The Oscar winner cut a dapper figure in his classic suit, as he treated his gorgeous wife to a romantic date in London. Michael Caine proved he’s still a romantic at heart! The iconic British actor, 89, was spotted treating his gorgeous wife Shakira Caine, 74, to a dinner date on Wednesday (March 30) in London. The couple were the epitome of class and elegance in their spiffy attire as they enjoyed a meal at the famed Scott’s restaurant in Mayfair. Michael hit the town in a sharp navy suit with a light blue oxford, as Shakira dressed to impress rocking a tailored black jacket and pants.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sienna Miller
Person
Rihanna
Person
Richard Branson
Person
Kate Moss
Person
Enid Blyton
PopCrush

Bruce Willis’ Former Turks and Caicos Estate for Sale at $37.5 Million (PHOTOS)

Bruce Willis' former Turks and Caicos estate has been listed for sale at $37.5 million. The massive estate is where the actor got married and renewed his vows. Willis purchased the estate, which is located on Parrot Cay in Turks and Caicos, in 2000 and wrapped up building the compound in 2004, according to the New York Post. The home is where countless memories were made and has too many amenities to possibly list, including four pools and over 1,000 feet of its very own beach.
REAL ESTATE
Robb Report

Inside a $20 Million Tribeca Penthouse With a Party-Ready Private Rooftop

Click here to read the full article. Lovingly restored and replicated to its former glory, the TriBeCa Heritage pairs modern comforts with centuries-old history. This landmark building at 53 White Street was first constructed in 1857 with the classic cast iron architecture that is often seen in New York’s Tribeca and SoHo neighborhoods. Over the years, however, the building lost its 19th-century charm and its cast iron facade was covered with fire escapes, fire-retardant cement and concrete. So when developer David Friedman purchased the property in 2016 in an effort to transform it into luxury residences, he began peeling away the...
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Osea Island#Private Island#Roman
Popculture

Tour Cindy Crawford and 'Yellowstone' Actress' Former $99.5M Mediterranean-Styled Malibu Mansion

A stunning Malibu, California mansion once owned by supermodel Cindy Crawford is now up for sale for over twice as much as she sold it. Yellowstone star Barret Swatek and retired hedge-fund manager Adam Weiss listed the property for $99.5 million earlier this month. Thanks to photos from Top10RealEstateDeals.com, Crawford's fans can get a look at the Mediterranean-style mansion without emptying their bank accounts.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Heartbreak: Meghan Markle's Husband 'Deeply Regrets' Not Returning To U.K. After Seeing 'Frail' Queen Elizabeth And 'Crying' Princess Beatrice On TV? Thomas Markle Slams Sussex Couple Anew

Prince Harry has been living away from the royal family for more than two years now. The brother of Prince William shocked the world when he announced, in January 2020, that he would be stepping back from his royal duties alongside his wife, Meghan Markle. Earlier this year, Prince Harry...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
Architectural Digest

7 Castle Homes With Famous Owners

As if house hunting weren’t an enormous task on its own, imagine shopping for real-life castle homes. In the most traditional sense, a castle is a fortified dwelling. There’s usually a large central building surrounded by tall walls, observation towers, and a protective moat. Yes, it may sound like the stuff of fairy tales, but across the globe, an array of castles remain operational, and they have—perhaps unsurprisingly—attracted the attention of celebrities who are searching for homes with a truly regal legacy.
REAL ESTATE
Daily Mail

The world's skinniest skyscraper, an 85-story luxury building on Manhattan's Billionaire's Row with sweeping views of Central Park, is finally ready for residents to move in with prices ranging from $7.75 million for a STUDIO to $66M for the penthouse

The world's skinniest skyscraper is ready to throw open its doors to customers with fat wallets after squeezing itself into the ever-spiking New York City skyline. The 84-story Steinway Tower, or 111 West 57th Street, sits on Billionaires' Row in midtown Manhattan at approximately 1,428 feet tall - but just 57 feet wide.
REAL ESTATE
Popculture

Tour the $105M Sprawling Henry Ford II Estate as Seen in HBO's 'Succession'

The Henry Ford II Estate just sold for $105 million, giving us a chance to take a virtual tour before the new owners move in. The sprawling property was used as the summer home for the fictional Roy family on HBO's Succession, but even there, fans haven't seen all that the house has to offer. In photos published by TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, we can take a closer look.
TENNIS
Mashed

The Truth About Brogan Wu From Serving The Hamptons Season 1

Though most summer visitors may not be arriving in the Hamptons until closer to Memorial Day, an opportunity to experience the exclusive New York destination from the comfort of your own home will be available in mere days. According to Variety, Discovery+ will be streaming a new series called "Serving the Hamptons," and there is a lot in store for those who tune in. The reality show will focus on the goings-on at Southampton's see-and-be-seen restaurant, 75 Main, as well as inside the beachfront house where the staff resides for free — as long as they can manage to stay in line.
TV SERIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

330K+
Followers
28K+
Post
144M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy