Russia STILL haven't been kicked out of the Women's Euros - being hosted in England this summer - as organisers UEFA 'look set to put off a decision on replacing them until MAY'

Russia are yet to be axed from the Women's Euros in England this summer with a decision not expected to be made until May, according to reports.

Russia's men's football team were kicked out of the Qatar 2022 World Cup this winter by FIFA with Poland advancing through to the play-off final against Sweden following the invasion of Ukraine in February.

But the women's side still hasn't been removed from the European Championships in July, according to ESPN.

The report claims that a call on whether they will participate and if a replacement team is needed for the already-qualified side will not be addressed until May.

UEFA's executive committee are due to meet on Thursday but Russia's participation at the Women's Euros is reportedly on the agenda for their gathering next month.

The participation of Russia in the Women's European Championships is reportedly not decided

UEFA (president Aleksander Ceferin above) are due to discuss Russia's participation in May

The news comes despite Russian teams and athletes being banned from international competitions.

'FIFA and UEFA have today decided that all Russian teams, whether national representative teams or club teams, shall be suspended from participation in both FIFA and UEFA competitions until further notice,' read a joint statement at the end of February.

'Football is fully united and in full solidarity with all the people affected in Ukraine. Both presidents of FIFA and UEFA hope the situation in Ukraine will improve significantly and rapidly so that football can again be a vector for unity and peace among people.'

Switzerland have already announced their women's side will not play their Euros opener in Manchester this summer as they united with Poland, Sweden and the Czech Republic in standing against Russia following her attack on Ukraine.

The world of sport turned on Russia following the invasion and the Swiss Football Association said they will refuse to play Russia 'until further notice', meaning their women's side's opening Euro 2022 fixture on July 9 will not go ahead.

'The SFV condemns the Russian attack on Ukraine, which not only blatantly violates international law but also the universal values ​​of football, such as the promotion of friendly relations, propagated in the FIFA Statutes,' a Switzerland FA statement read.

Switzerland already announced their women's side will not play Euros opener this summer

'Our concern is for the affected people in Ukraine, especially the Ukrainian Football Association and all its members.

'The SFV supports the position of the federations of Poland, Sweden and the Czech Republic, who demand the exclusion of the Russian men's national team from the play-offs for the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

'In solidarity with these associations, the SFV will not be playing any competitive or friendly matches against Russian national teams until further notice.

'If necessary, this non-negotiable position of the SFV also explicitly extends to the first game of its women's national team at the UEFA Women's EURO in England on July 9, 2022 against Russia.'

Switzerland's women's outfit are in Group C with Russia, Sweden and Holland at the European Championships this summer.

The Czech Republic has become the first NATO country to send tanks to Ukraine, providing T-72 and armoured infantry vehicles following President Zelensky's plea for help (pictured, tanks loaded on a train bound for Ukraine on Tuesday)

The delivery is understood to be a gift agreed on by NATO allies, raising fears the trans-Atlantic bloc could be dragged into the Russian war in Ukraine despite remaining on the sidelines for more than a month

On Wednesday, the Czech Republic became the first NATO country to send tanks to Ukraine, providing T-72 and armoured infantry vehicles following President Zelensky's plea for help.

Several BVP-1 infantry fighting vehicles, howitzer artillery pieces and more than a dozen T-72 tanks were yesterday loaded on a train bound for Slovakia where they are expected to head on to Ukraine, footage run by public broadcaster Czech Television showed.

The delivery is understood to be a gift agreed on by NATO allies, raising fears the trans-Atlantic bloc could be dragged into the Russian war in Ukraine despite remaining on the sidelines for more than a month.

NATO leaders have so far given Ukraine anti-tank and anti-craft missiles as well as small arms and protective equipment, but have not offered any heavy armour or fighter jets. Prague's decision to supply tanks to Kyiv will pile pressure on NATO allies to follow suit.

It comes as Russian artillery continued to pound the Ukrainian cities of Mariupol and Kharkiv today as the West prepared more sanctions against Moscow in response to civilian killings that Kyiv and its allies have called war crimes.