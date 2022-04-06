ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Russia STILL haven't been kicked out of the Women's Euros - being hosted in England this summer - as organisers UEFA 'look set to put off a decision on replacing them until MAY'

By Kate Mcgreavy, Lauren Lewis For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Russia are yet to be axed from the Women's Euros in England this summer with a decision not expected to be made until May, according to reports.

Russia's men's football team were kicked out of the Qatar 2022 World Cup this winter by FIFA with Poland advancing through to the play-off final against Sweden following the invasion of Ukraine in February.

But the women's side still hasn't been removed from the European Championships in July, according to ESPN.

The report claims that a call on whether they will participate and if a replacement team is needed for the already-qualified side will not be addressed until May.

UEFA's executive committee are due to meet on Thursday but Russia's participation at the Women's Euros is reportedly on the agenda for their gathering next month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HDIOH_0f13Irvn00
The participation of Russia in the Women's European Championships is reportedly not decided
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BmyZh_0f13Irvn00
UEFA (president Aleksander Ceferin above) are due to discuss Russia's participation in May 

The news comes despite Russian teams and athletes being banned from international competitions.

'FIFA and UEFA have today decided that all Russian teams, whether national representative teams or club teams, shall be suspended from participation in both FIFA and UEFA competitions until further notice,' read a joint statement at the end of February.

'Football is fully united and in full solidarity with all the people affected in Ukraine. Both presidents of FIFA and UEFA hope the situation in Ukraine will improve significantly and rapidly so that football can again be a vector for unity and peace among people.'

Switzerland have already announced their women's side will not play their Euros opener in Manchester this summer as they united with Poland, Sweden and the Czech Republic in standing against Russia following her attack on Ukraine.

The world of sport turned on Russia following the invasion and the Swiss Football Association said they will refuse to play Russia 'until further notice', meaning their women's side's opening Euro 2022 fixture on July 9 will not go ahead.

'The SFV condemns the Russian attack on Ukraine, which not only blatantly violates international law but also the universal values ​​of football, such as the promotion of friendly relations, propagated in the FIFA Statutes,' a Switzerland FA statement read.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SoOAe_0f13Irvn00
Switzerland already announced their women's side will not play Euros opener this summer

'Our concern is for the affected people in Ukraine, especially the Ukrainian Football Association and all its members.

'The SFV supports the position of the federations of Poland, Sweden and the Czech Republic, who demand the exclusion of the Russian men's national team from the play-offs for the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

'In solidarity with these associations, the SFV will not be playing any competitive or friendly matches against Russian national teams until further notice.

'If necessary, this non-negotiable position of the SFV also explicitly extends to the first game of its women's national team at the UEFA Women's EURO in England on July 9, 2022 against Russia.'

Switzerland's women's outfit are in Group C with Russia, Sweden and Holland at the European Championships this summer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vth6U_0f13Irvn00
The Czech Republic has become the first NATO country to send tanks to Ukraine, providing T-72 and armoured infantry vehicles following President Zelensky's plea for help (pictured, tanks loaded on a train bound for Ukraine on Tuesday)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZcWYh_0f13Irvn00
The delivery is understood to be a gift agreed on by NATO allies, raising fears the trans-Atlantic bloc could be dragged into the Russian war in Ukraine despite remaining on the sidelines for more than a month

On Wednesday, the Czech Republic became the first NATO country to send tanks to Ukraine, providing T-72 and armoured infantry vehicles following President Zelensky's plea for help.

Several BVP-1 infantry fighting vehicles, howitzer artillery pieces and more than a dozen T-72 tanks were yesterday loaded on a train bound for Slovakia where they are expected to head on to Ukraine, footage run by public broadcaster Czech Television showed.

The delivery is understood to be a gift agreed on by NATO allies, raising fears the trans-Atlantic bloc could be dragged into the Russian war in Ukraine despite remaining on the sidelines for more than a month.

NATO leaders have so far given Ukraine anti-tank and anti-craft missiles as well as small arms and protective equipment, but have not offered any heavy armour or fighter jets. Prague's decision to supply tanks to Kyiv will pile pressure on NATO allies to follow suit.

It comes as Russian artillery continued to pound the Ukrainian cities of Mariupol and Kharkiv today as the West prepared more sanctions against Moscow in response to civilian killings that Kyiv and its allies have called war crimes.

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Fifa World Cup#Espn#Russian
ohmymag.co.uk

Vladimir Putin: The President’s girlfriend, Alina Kabaeva, has disappeared online

Alina Kabaeva has been Putin’s alleged girlfriend since 2008. As usual with the President’s private life, he has divulged nothing and has neither denied nor acknowledged the rumours. Alina is supposedly residing in Switzerland with her twin boys, who are suspected of being Putin’s sons. Putin’s lover’s name has mysteriously disappeared from the page of The National Media Group (NMG).
EUROPE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Sweden
Place
Europe
Country
Switzerland
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
FIFA
Country
Russia
NewsBreak
Sports
Reuters

Russia facing most difficult situation in three decades, PM says

April 7 (Reuters) - Russia is facing its most difficult situation in three decades due to unprecedented Western sanctions, but foreign attempts to isolate it from the global economy will fail, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Thursday. Western countries are progressively broadening an array of economic sanctions imposed to...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

US-based Chinese professor calls on China to invade Taiwan with ‘overwhelming troops, firepower’

A Chinese professor who works in the U.S. called on China to invade Taiwan with “our overwhelming troops and firepower” last week during a speech in Beijing. Professor Yi Li spoke to students at the Chaoyang District Party School in Beijing last Friday in which he praised the Russian military strategy in the ongoing invasion of Ukraine and suggested it serves as a model for how China can invade and “reunify” with Taiwan, according to his remarks shared on China’s WeChat social media platform.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

US warns Xi Jinping of ‘what might come his way’ if China supports Russia in Ukraine war effort

A top US state department official has warned president Xi Jinping of “what might come his way” if China supports Russia’s Ukraine invasion.China could face sanctions similar to Russia if it supported Russian president Vladimir Putin’s invasion, said Wendy Sherman, the state deparment’s deputy secretary and second-most senior official, to the House Foreign Affairs Committee on Wednesday.“I think one only has to look at the range of sanctions, more to be announced today, against Putin. It gives President Xi, I think, a pretty good understanding of what might come his way should he in fact support Putin in any...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Ukraine is effectively using landmines in war with Russia - U.S. general

WASHINGTON, April 7 (Reuters) - Ukraine is effectively using landmines in the conflict with Russia, forcing Russian armored vehicles into engagement areas where they are vulnerable to U.S.-supplied anti-tank weaponry, the top U.S. general told a Senate hearing on Thursday. "That's one of the reasons why you see column after...
MILITARY
The Independent

China warns of ‘strong measures’ if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan

China has warned of “strong measures” if the US insisted on “having its own way” by going through with a visit by Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.In a statement on Thursday, China’s foreign ministry responded to reports that the US House of Representatives speaker was set to visit Taipei city next week by saying any such visit would severely impact US-Chinese relations.The two countries have a strained relationship and China has repeatedly asserted Taiwan as its own territory.“If the United States insists on having its own way, China will take strong measures in response to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,”...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

331K+
Followers
28K+
Post
144M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy