SIOUX CITY -- Mountain bike trails and summer tubing are coming to Cone Park, which will make the acclaimed winter park a year-round destination. "Cone Park has become such a success in the winter months, the city council prioritized having the summer be just as much of a draw as the winter, so that's where some (capital improvement program) dollars were allocated with the focus of summer activities at Cone Park," Sioux City Parks and Recreation Director Matt Salvatore said. "From there, we've had lots of momentum with the mountain bike park and lots of excitement with the summer tubing."

SIOUX CITY, IA ・ 18 DAYS AGO