PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Today is probably going to be the best day of the week (unless you bring in air quality for some neighborhoods in Pittsburgh) with highs likely just shy of 70 degrees for most. Right Now: Best day of the week overall, competition is fierce this week too. Alert: Maybe next Tuesday due to the storm and rain threat. Today’s numbers are less impressive than yesterday’s. Aware: Today is an orange alert action day (should this bump us up to an alert day in the future? There is an outside chance for Pittsburgh to hit the 70-degree mark today,...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 24 DAYS AGO