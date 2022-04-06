ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apr 6 "Can't You Feel It?" INTERVIEW: Chris Bathgate & The Significance of Peaches

Cover picture for the articleOrgans tend to be vital. They serve you. And you’ve got to at least try to take care of them as you move through the world…. And that encapsulates the primary musical relationship of Chris Bathgate’s life over the last several years. But it wasn’t a heart or a brain or...

Upworthy

Family posts a very chill note to neighbors explaining why their dog is on the roof

Reddit This article originally appeared on 12.05.18. If you were taking a stroll through a quiet neighborhood and happened to catch a glance of this majestic sight, you might bat an eye. You might do a double take. If you were (somewhat understandably) concerned about this surprising roof-dog's welfare, you might even approach the homeowners to tell them, "Uh, I'm not sure if you know...but there's a...dog...on your ROOF."
PETS
Catfish 100.1

Alabama: Bug Officials Are Begging You To Kill These On Sight

There is an insect out there that health experts in the United States want you to kill on site. The Spotted Lantern Fly. The Spotted what? The Lantern who? This insect looks like a beautiful moth. Don’t be fooled. This creature destroys trees, landscapes, and plants. It can cause millions of dollars in damages. Rutgers experts say the Spotted Lantern Fly came from China. It arrived in the US in crates. These creatures do not fly but hop onto surfaces. They are known as hitchhikers. Rutgers says they were first spotted in Pennsylvania.
ALABAMA STATE
Entertainment
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota-Grown Peaches? You Betcha!

TAYLORS FALLS, Minn. (WCCO) — A Taylors Falls man has been experimenting with growing a fruit that’s not normally produced in Minnesota. Dan Shield uses a high tunnel system and heat cables to insulate peach trees from the harsh Minnesota winter. After six consecutive years of juicy organic peaches, Shield thinks his little experiment could scale because his calculations show the process would pay back farmers faster than other fruits, like apples and pears. He also says it would be a more sustainable way to enjoy our favorite fruits. (credit: CBS) “We get 90-some percent of our stone fruits here in the upper Midwest from California. That’s 2,000 miles from here, so we’re cutting the carbon footprint by 2,000 miles,” Shield said. “They are excellent, and I’ve had multiple people come and tell me it’s the best peaches they ever had.” Shield’s peaches are typically harvested in early August. He sells them on his property, posting on social media and neighborhood groups when they’re ripe and ready.
TAYLORS FALLS, MN
Indy100

Couple shocked by landlord's 'insane' response to a normal request

A young couple was left fuming when their landlord told them to "lower their expectations" after asking him to sign a piece of paper.The Australian couple spent the past year requesting a reference from their uncooperative landlord – and have gotten nowhere. Taking to a popular Reddit thread, the woman explained that "many rental properties have this as a requirement" in Sydney. "He has refused time and time again despite us being great tenants," she penned. "These are the text messages he just sent me. What are everyone's thoughts?"In the initial message, she politely asked him to send the...
SOCIETY

