I’m a sleep expert – this quick routine helps you fall asleep in five minutes and get a perfect night’s sleep

By Claudia Jackson
The US Sun
 3 days ago
FALLING sleep is easier said than done sometimes.

You can spend hours tossing and turning, remembering every embarrassing thing that's ever happened to you.

There's nothing worse than feeling exhausted but not being able to fall asleep Credit: Getty

Luckily this sleep expert recently shared an easy routine to help restless sleepers drift off in minutes.

No more staring into the dark, wide awake, thinking about what you'll eat for breakfast and your ex's new dodgy haircut.

Speaking to The Mirror, natural health expert and chemist Dr Tim Bond revealed the easy sleep hack.

He explained: "Good sleep is vital.

"It allows your body and mind to recharge, leaving you refreshed and alert when you wake up.

"Healthy sleep also helps the body remain healthy and stave off diseases.

"Without enough sleep, the brain can’t function properly, affecting concentration, clear thinking, and memory processing."

The sleep pro's hack is easy to do every night:

First, get comfortable in bed and begin to relax your muscles.

Starting with your face, tense and relax your muscles, letting them slowly loosen and rexax.

Release any tension that you might be holding in your shoulders and place your hands by your side.

Next, exhale and relax your chest, then work down your body, focusing on relaxing your thighs, then calves.

You can repeat this simple routine over and over until you drift off.

The pro recommends focusing on your breath and picturing a relaxing situation.

This could be anything from a sunny beach with blue waves, relaxing in your garden or floating in a pool.

The doctor added: "Winding down before bedtime will also help to prepare you.

"As part of your routine include elements of relaxation that suit you (e.g. warm bath; listening to an audio book or some favourite tunes), reduce screen time, and give mindfulness a try."

Not sleep well at night can ruin the rest of your day Credit: Getty

ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

