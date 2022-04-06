ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Everton vs Man Utd: Live stream, TV channel, team news and kick-off time for Premier League clash

By Sam Jones
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KgTpO_0f13ErVH00

STRUGGLING Everton will host top four contenders Manchester United THIS SATURDAY with three crucial points up for grabs.

The Toffees have been in abysmal form - only gaining six points from eight league games since Frank Lampard was appointed in January.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3672rv_0f13ErVH00
Manchester United cannot afford to drop more points if they want to land fourth spot Credit: AFP

However, they have the chance to improve on that TONIGHT during their trip to Turf Moor when they play Burnley.

Elsewhere Arsenal’s 3-0 loss to Crystal Palace on Monday has meant that the battle for top four is well and truly back on for United.

But the Red Devils will need a much better performance than their display against Leicester if they are to earn that final Champions League spot.

What time does Everton vs Manchester United kick off?

What TV channel is Everton vs Manchester United on and can I live stream it?

  • Everton vs Manchester United will be broadcasted live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport 1 HD.
  • The coverage commences from 11:30am UK time - one hour before kick-off.
  • Subscription members can also stream the game live via the BT Sport website or app.

Team news

Everton duo Allan and Michael Keane would have both served their suspensions against Burnley so they should be in contention to start.

Seamus Coleman and Fabian Delph have returned to full fitness having shaken off their minor injuries.

However Yerry Mina is expected to still be side-lined.

Meanwhile, Luke Shaw is a doubt for Manchester United following the England international's early exit against Leicester on the weekend.

Ralf Rangnick confirmed last week that Edinson Cavani will be out for a minimum of FIVE weeks after sustaining a calf injury away with Uruguay.

However, Cristiano Ronaldo is back in training having missed the disappointing draw with the Foxes due to illness.

Latest odds

  • Everton to win 10/3
  • Draw 11/4
  • Man Utd to win 3/4

*Odds courtesy of Betfair are correct as of Wednesday, April 6

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edinson Cavani
Person
Ralf Rangnick
Person
Luke Shaw
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Frank Lampard
Person
Yerry Mina
Person
Fabian Delph
BBC

Everton v Man Utd: Team news

Everton will welcome back Michael Keane and Allan after suspension. Midfielder Donny van de Beek is ineligible to face his parent club, while Andros Townsend, Tom Davies and Yerry Mina remain sidelined. Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo is available again after recovering from illness, while Jessie Lingard returns from a similar...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Arsenal#Crystal Palace#The Red Devils#Bt Sport#Burnley
The Independent

Newcastle vs Wolves live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today

Newcastle have been brought back down to earth in recent weeks after a stellar run of form guaranteed their Premier League survival.Three defeats on the bounce for Eddie Howe’s side have left the Magpies in need of a confidence-boosting win in front of their home fans on Friday night.Meanwhile, Wolves bounced back from a disappointing loss to Leeds with a winning display against local rivals Aston Villa.And a win for Bruno Lage’s men would take them above Manchester United and West Ham into sixth place ahead of the weekend’s action.Here is everything you need to know.When is it and what...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Burnley F.C.
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
BBC

Everton 1-0 Man Utd: Rangnick reaction

It will be "difficult" for Manchester United to qualify for next season's Champions League, interim manager Ralf Rangnick admitted after Saturday's defeat at Everton. The 1-0 loss at Goodison left the Red Devils three points off the top four and having played more games than both fourth-placed Arsenal and fifth-placed Tottenham.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
381K+
Followers
17K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy