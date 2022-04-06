ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Why I ditched my dual monitors for an ultrawide display

By Mike Andronico
CNN
CNN
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Getting an ultrawide monitor has some big advantages over using two displays, but which setup is right for you? We'll help you...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

This powerful Dell laptop just had its price slashed to $250

One of the highlights of the best Dell laptop deals going on is easily being able to buy a Dell Inspiron 15 3000 for just $250. Ordinarily priced at $419, it’s had a great price cut of $169 at Dell bringing it down to just $250 for a strictly limited time only. If you’ve been checking out the latest laptop deals for a cheap bargain, this is your time to strike. Be quick though because — as with all Dell deals — this price won’t hang around forever.
COMPUTERS
Android Central

Why I canceled my Galaxy S22 Ultra preorder

Some might say that I'm a bit impulsive when it comes to new smartphone releases. I just feel the need to get my hands on whatever new and shiny phones come out, at least when it comes to the best phones. This has been a trend for the last few years, and continued with the Galaxy S22 Ultra after Samsung announced it.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Best Samsung Galaxy Phones for 2022

Samsung has a phone for just about every budget. Whether you're looking to spend upward of $1,000 or under $500, there's an option for everyone. Expensive phones like the $1,200 (£1,149, AU$1,849) Galaxy S22 Ultra typically have more advanced cameras, the newest processor and a larger screen. But even Samsung's midrange and budget phones feature nearly borderless screens, long battery life and multiple cameras. However, camera quality will vary and these phones typically run on weaker processors.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Walmart just slashed $700 off this LG 55-inch OLED TV

With OLED TV deals, more people are given the opportunity to upgrade their home theater setup with the display technology. OLED TVs usually don’t come cheap, but with Walmart TV deals, they’ve become more affordable. Make the investment with the retailer’s LG TV deals, which currently includes a $703 discount for the LG 55-inch C1 Series OLED TV, bringing its price down to $1,297 from its original price of $2,000.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ultra#Alienware
Digital Trends

This 15-inch laptop is down to $349 at Walmart — but hurry

The days when you had to spend almost a thousand dollars to get a competent, fast laptop are long gone. Nowadays, you can find excellent laptop deals on models with a modern design, great specs, and solid reliability, especially if you’re willing to go with an AMD processor. For example, we found this fantastic offer at Walmart that you can pick up right now. You can get the Gateway 15.6-inch Ultra Slim Notebook with an AMD Ryzen 3 processor for just $349, a $101 discount on the regular price of $450. That’s a steal of a price for a fully-featured, modern Windows laptop.
ELECTRONICS
Android Police

Samsung quietly unveils the Galaxy A73 5G, its first mid-range phone with a 108MP camera

In 2020, Samsung introduced the Galaxy S20 Ultra to the market, and its main selling point was an all-new 108MP rear sensor. The camera experience was a little rough around the edges, but it improved a bit in the Note20 Ultra and the S21 Ultra and even more in this year's S22 Ultra. Up to this point, those 108MP cameras had remained a selling point of the Ultra range, as other S devices didn't get them. But now Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy A73 5G, the phone that's breaking that trend for the first time.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Lenovo Laptop deals — flash sale on must-have models now on

Lenovo has made a lot of waves in the laptop industry in the past couple of years, with a range of great devices from Chromebooks to gaming laptops. If you’ve wanted to pick one up for a while but have been shying away because of their price, you’re in luck. Lenovo has a flash sale on several of their best models, with up to several hundred dollars in savings.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Get this 70-inch TV for only $550 at Best Buy today

If you’ve never owned a big-screen 4K TV before, you’re missing out. These huge, high-definition displays can bring the cinematic experience to your home with an incredible level of detail and scale that makes your movie-viewing experience truly special. That’s why we jumped at the chance to tell you about one of the best 70-inch TV deals we found at Best Buy. Right now, you can pick up the 70-inch TCL Class 4-Series 4K Android TV for just $550, which is a $280 discount on the regular price of $830. That’s easily one of the best TV deals you can get. Keep reading to discover what makes this TV truly special.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lenovo
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Youtube
TechSpot

Samsung to unveil its new A-Series phones this Thursday

What just happened? Samsung’s flagship S-series of handsets tend to get all the attention, but the company also manufactures the best-selling Android phone in the world: the Galaxy A12. Now, Samsung has announced an event taking place next week that will reveal the next handsets joining the A-Series line.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

HP is having a SURPRISE SALE on desktops and laptops

If you’re currently looking for desktop computer deals and laptop deals in order to upgrade your current machine, it’s highly recommended that you take a look at HP Envy deals and HP laptop deals. HP is one of the most trusted names in the computing industry, so if you need a reliable desktop computer or laptop without having to empty your savings account, you won’t be disappointed if you go for one of the brand’s products.
COMPUTERS
CNET

Various Refurbished Samsung Phones Are on Sale at Woot, Save Hundreds Today Only

Last month, Samsung released the newest model in its line of Galaxy phones, the S22. Even if you're not looking to spend serious cash on upgrading to the latest and greatest, this new release brings plenty of benefits you can take advantage of. A new phone means a serious dip in the price of older models, and Woot is wasting no time rolling out the deals on previous-generation Samsungs. Today only, while supplies last, you can shop from a huge selection of refurbished Samsung smartphones, including powerful models like the S21 Ultra, for hundreds less than they cost to shop new.
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

Amazon's $200 price cut on Apple's 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro is back

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Retail 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models are at the lowest prices seen in 30 days at Amazon, with mid-Marchdeals driving prices down to as low as $1,799.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Today’s best tech deals — iPad Air (2022), 70-inch TV & more

If you’re a technophile, you’ll absolutely love today’s tech deals, whether you want a new laptop or an iPad. First up on the chopping block is the Inspiron 15 3000, a great little laptop if you’re looking for a budget-friendly device for work or study. The Intel Pentium Silver N5030 may not be as powerful as their i-series CPUs, but it’s still powerful enough to run the basics well, especially if we’re talking about productivity software. The RAM is admittedly a bit on the low side at 4GBs, but the 127GBs storage is a bit more reasonable, although we’d still probably grab an external hard drive to help supplement the storage. Where the Inspiron 15 3000 shines is the FHD screen, which comes in at 15.6 inches, giving you tons of screen real estate to do your work. The other upside is that there is a lot of space for a big keyboard, so this can be handy if you tend to type a lot. Of course, if you want something a bit more substantial but not necessarily gaming-related, we have some other great laptop deals for you to look at.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Save $100 on this Surface Pro 7-style Lenovo Chromebook today

When you’re looking for laptop deals, you’ll receive recommendations to go for Chromebook deals if you’re on a tight budget. However, not all Chromebooks are basic laptops that are focused only on the online capabilities of Google’s Chrome OS. Certain models, like the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5, push the boundaries of the general perception of Chromebooks, and the best part is that the device is available from Lenovo for just $400, after a $100 discount to its original price of $500.
COMPUTERS
SPY

Top 11 Sunday Amazon Deals: $99 AirPods, $200 Norelco Wet/Dry Shaver, $49 Off Beats Headphones

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Bad news: Monday is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. This heavy-duty rooftop carrier doesn’t require a roof rack and it’ll make your road trip so much easier. Take...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Grab this HP 2-in-1 laptop while it’s $250 off today

The versatility of 2-in-1 laptops make them valuable companions for both work and school — this is why laptop deals involving them are growing in popularity among shoppers. If you’re on the hunt for one, you might want to check out Best Buy’s HP laptop deals, which currently include a $250 discount for the HP Pavilion x360 2-in-1 laptop that brings its price down to a more affordable $580, from its original price of $830.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

This ThinkPad X1 tablet from Lenovo is $1,860 off today

While the X1 is marketed as a tablet, Lenovo has put quite a bit of thought into it, making it more than just a simple tablet and almost a borderline 2-in-1. That being said, it’s incredibly expensive at the list price, but Lenovo has just made a massive discount from an eye-watering $2,649 down to just $789. That’s a much more reasonable sum for what you’re getting and one of the nicer tablet deals today.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Amazon Has $200 Off the Latest 16-inch MacBook Pro, the Best Price We've Seen So Far

Named one of our favorite laptops you can buy right now, the latest edition of the MacBook Pro is an impressive and powerful machine. Unfortunately, the larger 16-inch model also comes with a hefty $2,500 price tag. Because Apple almost never offers discounts on its own products, deals on MacBooks are far and few between. But today appears to be an exception.
ELECTRONICS
CNN

CNN

969K+
Followers
143K+
Post
766M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy