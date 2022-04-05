Denis Gagne of Genesis Tribute the Musical Box Talks ‘Lamb’ Tour

Nic Collins isn’t exactly sure where he is at the moment, but he’s somewhere in Florida between Miami and St. Petersburg. Six days before speaking with Rolling Stone, he played drums at the final date of the last Genesis show at the 02 Arena in London, and now he’s in a car on his way to a club called the Factory to play a gig with his band Better Strangers. The venue is a tiny fraction of the size of the arenas he spent the past five years playing with his father, Phil Collins, at his solo shows and with Genesis, but Nic, 20, wouldn’t have it any other way. “I’ve enjoyed every second of the work I did with my dad and with Genesis,” he says. “But I think now it’s time for me to stand on my own two feet as an artist and as a musician.”

ROCK MUSIC ・ 7 HOURS AGO