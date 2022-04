LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. According to reports, the White House will announce on Wednesday (April 6th) that the moratorium on student loans will be extended to August 31st. The current moratorium is slated to end on May 1st. While the reports suggest that the end of August may be the working date, it is not set in stone. Democrats including Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer have urged President Biden and his administration to extend the pause on payments through at least the end of 2022.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO